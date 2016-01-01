We launched the Refugee Welcome Programme in the 2016/2017 academic year to help provide access to university for people whose academic and professional careers have been disrupted by their need to seek refuge from armed conflicts, humanitarian crises, persecution on the basis of their religious, ideological or cultural beliefs, and any similar difficulties.

Since then, numerous volunteers from our university community (students, alumni, teaching staff and administrative staff) have supported the asylum seekers, refugees and stateless persons who have obtained a scholarship from the UOC, making it easier for them to adapt to the university world and the UOC's online educational model.

For the recipients of the scholarships, participation in the university mentoring refugee welcome programme is voluntary.