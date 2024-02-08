At the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC), we strive to help as many people as possible access lifelong learning. To help us achieve this, there's a wide range of grants, other financial assistance and discounts available to help you start or continue with your studies, including bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees and lifelong learning programmes.

Depending on what you want to study and your personal circumstances, you may be eligible for various types of grants. These can be offered either by the UOC itself or through partnerships with other organizations and public bodies from various countries. They all seek to promote equal access to education and provide opportunities for people from a wide range of demographics.