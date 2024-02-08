Grants and financial assistance at the UOC
At the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC), we strive to help as many people as possible access lifelong learning. To help us achieve this, there's a wide range of grants, other financial assistance and discounts available to help you start or continue with your studies, including bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees and lifelong learning programmes.
Depending on what you want to study and your personal circumstances, you may be eligible for various types of grants. These can be offered either by the UOC itself or through partnerships with other organizations and public bodies from various countries. They all seek to promote equal access to education and provide opportunities for people from a wide range of demographics.
Discounts
Specific cases
Discounts are available for students with disabilities, members of large families, recipients of a distinction and victims of gender-based violence by a partner or ex-partner.
Early enrolment
Discount on your total enrolment fee for bachelor's and university master's degrees, lifelong learning master's degrees, specialization diplomas and expert diplomas.
UOC community
Up to 7% off enrolment fees for members of the UOC community.
Payment in instalments
You can pay for your bachelor's or university master's degree or lifelong learning programme in instalments.
When can you enrol?
The UOC offers two enrolment periods each year. Choose the one that best suits your needs.
Check the page for the programme you're interested in to see when the enrolment periods are and when the courses start.
Enrolment from April
to start in September or October.
Enrolment from November
to start in February or March.
Programmes taught in English
