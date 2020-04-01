Campus

Student associations

Discover the UOC's student associations and have a genuine university experience. Through these associations, you'll have the opportunity to make new friends and meet people who share your interests. You'll learn more about what you're passionate about and be able to propose and run various activities. What's more, you can earn academic credits, as some associations offer academic recognition.

According to the regulations governing student associations at the UOC (ES) or (CA), all UOC students have the right to create and establish student associations. Come on, get involved!

Student associations

Steps to create an association

Step 1

Form an association and register it with the Register of Associations in your autonomous community

The public administration in each autonomous community usually provides templates for all the necessary documentation. Check their websites for the following documents (you can see examples of each document):

Step 2

Register the association with the UOC, sending the following documents:

  • Application for registration with the UOC Student Associations Register, signed by 3 students who are members of the association (example in Catalan - example in Spanish).
  • Document certifying registration with the Register of Associations in your autonomous community.
  • Copy of the submitted documents: Foundation Charter and Statutes.
  • Certificate of members.
Send the documents

Credit Recognition

If you participate in associations representing the UOC, you can request an evaluation of your previous studies and activities to receive credit recognition.

Associations

Association

Debat Verbum

Association

AG UOC Investment Club

Association

Neurodiversa

Association

Forum Estudiantil

Association

Google Developer Group on Campus UOC

Contact

Queries? Please contact the Help Service or contact us: comunitat@uoc.edu

Contact