Student associations
Discover the UOC's student associations and have a genuine university experience. Through these associations, you'll have the opportunity to make new friends and meet people who share your interests. You'll learn more about what you're passionate about and be able to propose and run various activities. What's more, you can earn academic credits, as some associations offer academic recognition.
According to the regulations governing student associations at the UOC (ES) or (CA), all UOC students have the right to create and establish student associations. Come on, get involved!
Steps to create an association
Step 1
Form an association and register it with the Register of Associations in your autonomous community
The public administration in each autonomous community usually provides templates for all the necessary documentation. Check their websites for the following documents (you can see examples of each document):
Foundation Charter, with the date of incorporation and signed by the founders (example in Catalan - example in Spanish).
Statutes, signed by all members (example in Catalan - example in Spanish).
Certificate of members, which includes the name and ID number of each member (example in Catalan - example in Spanish).
Step 2
Register the association with the UOC, sending the following documents:
- Application for registration with the UOC Student Associations Register, signed by 3 students who are members of the association (example in Catalan - example in Spanish).
- Document certifying registration with the Register of Associations in your autonomous community.
- Copy of the submitted documents: Foundation Charter and Statutes.
- Certificate of members.
Credit Recognition
If you participate in associations representing the UOC, you can request an evaluation of your previous studies and activities to receive credit recognition.