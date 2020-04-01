Discover the UOC's student associations and have a genuine university experience. Through these associations, you'll have the opportunity to make new friends and meet people who share your interests. You'll learn more about what you're passionate about and be able to propose and run various activities. What's more, you can earn academic credits, as some associations offer academic recognition.

According to the regulations governing student associations at the UOC (ES) or (CA), all UOC students have the right to create and establish student associations. Come on, get involved!