UOC Rural Network
The UOC's contribution to the current challenges facing rural areas
Weekly Highlights
Studying from the rural world
UOC Rural grants
These grants are awarded to people living in municipalities with fewer than 2,000 inhabitants in order to facilitate their access to higher education. This helps to reduce regional inequalities and makes it easier for people to develop their personal and professional projects in rural areas.
UOC Rural Best Final Project Awards
These awards recognize outstanding bachelor's and master's degree final projects that highlight the importance of the rural world and confront the challenges it faces today.
Internships in rural areas
The Odisseu internship grants are designed to promote paid internships in companies located in rural municipalities. The aim is to increase the competitiveness of businesses and at the same time encourage people to return to and settle in rural communities.
Research and knowledge transferUOC Rural Research Network
Impact of UOC education on rural areas
We want to know to what extent and in what ways UOC education and research are responding to the challenges of today's rural realities, bridging the regional divide and redressing the socioeconomic and environmental inequalities that this entails.
Exploratory study on housing in rural areas
This exploratory study draws on evidence from specific municipalities to characterize housing in the rural world. It also examines the influence of the socioeconomic environment, assesses the effectiveness of the regulatory framework, and identifies private action and activism initiatives in the area of rural housing.
Projects for rural and cultural development
ConectArt-e
UOC Rural Community
Aina Elies Ruiz
Rural women, training, and empowerment through the UOC. In this video, we explore the fundamental role women play in rural areas and how training at the Open University of Catalonia (UOC) contributes to their transformation processes, both individually and collectively.
Asun Colom
Through real-life stories and experiences like this one, we'll discover how online education opens up new opportunities, empowers women, and contributes to the sustainable development of rural communities.