Impact of UOC education on rural areas

We want to know to what extent and in what ways UOC education and research are responding to the challenges of today's rural realities, bridging the regional divide and redressing the socioeconomic and environmental inequalities that this entails.

Exploratory study on housing in rural areas

This exploratory study draws on evidence from specific municipalities to characterize housing in the rural world. It also examines the influence of the socioeconomic environment, assesses the effectiveness of the regulatory framework, and identifies private action and activism initiatives in the area of rural housing.