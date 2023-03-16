Categories for participation

- SpinUOC AI & DeepTech 2027: a new call for applications dedicated to innovative projects in the field of artificial intelligence and deep tech, in which technology is at the core of the proposal rather than merely complementing it. It is divided into two main categories: AI projects, in which the development or critical integration of artificial intelligence systems is essential to the project's operation, differentiation and scalability; and deep tech projects, which are based on complex scientific or engineering advances that are difficult to replicate, such as robotics, advanced computing, biotechnology and advanced materials. In both cases, solutions must address social, economic or environmental challenges through ethical, people-centred development. The winning project in this category will be selected on 17 June at the UOC and will receive €5,000 in prize money, as well as direct entry to the programme's final gala.

- SpinUOC Rural 2027: a call for applications aimed at projects with an impact on rural areas. Eligible initiatives may be based in municipalities with up to 5,000 inhabitants or focus directly on addressing key challenges facing rural areas today, such as tackling depopulation, improving digital connectivity, managing natural resources sustainably, improving access to essential services or boosting the socioeconomic development of the region. The winning project will be selected on 17 June at the UOC and will receive €5,000 in prize money, as well as a place in the final.

- SpinUOC Community 2027: the general call for applications, open to innovative, entrepreneurial or knowledge transfer projects from the UOC community (current and former students, teaching staff, researchers and administrative staff) that do not fall within the scope of the other calls. Selected projects will take part in the programme's mentoring and support process and will be presented at the final gala. The winning project will receive €10,000 in prize money.

The final gala and support from Hubbik

The programme will culminate in a final gala, to take place at the UOC on 17 June. At the event, a maximum of eight finalists will present their proposals to an audience in a pitch format. These will include the four projects selected in the SpinUOC Community category, the winning projects from the other specific calls for applications (Rural and AI & DeepTech), which are guaranteed a place in the final, and the remaining projects selected by the final selection committee.

In addition to the prizes, the SpinUOC programme offers a support pathway to help participants develop their projects and prepare their presentations. The process consists of several stages and includes training on developing a business model, drafting an executive summary and preparing a 90-second video pitch. Projects that pass the corresponding selection stages will be able to get personalized advice and mentoring from experts, in accordance with the terms and conditions.

Registration and selection

Anyone interested in applying for the SpinUOC 2027 programme should register via this link.

As stated in the general terms and conditions, the same project cannot be entered into more than one specific category at the same time. Participants must therefore choose the category that best fits their profile. Projects based primarily on research or technologies belonging to other universities or research centres are also ineligible.

Selection for the SpinUOC final gala follows a rigorous process consisting of several stages designed to identify and select projects with the greatest potential.

In the first stage, the jury for each category will select between four and six semi-finalists.

The final will feature a maximum of eight projects selected by an independent final selection committee. The final line-up will comprise:

- four projects from the SpinUOC Community category;

- two direct winners from the SpinUOC Rural and SpinUOC AI & DeepTech categories;

- up to two eligible projects that will fill the remaining places.

To allocate these final places, the committee will assess the level of innovation, viability, impact, team strength and growth potential of each proposal.

All projects that make the final of these calls will also be eligible for two general awards, each worth €10,000: the SpinUOC Dona Award, for projects led by women, and the Ramón Molinas Award for Social Impact, for initiatives with a positive social impact. In addition, attendees at the final gala will have the opportunity to vote for the SpinUOC Audience Award, which carries a prize of €3,000.

If you have any questions, please email hubbik@uoc.edu.