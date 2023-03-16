The seven projects that have already been selected as finalists for SpinUOC 2026 are described below.

Detecting if a student has misused AI

Nil Gallego, who is studying for a Bachelor's Degree in Computer Engineering, is one of the developers of Authory.tech, a platform that offers a text authorship verification system for teaching staff. The tool analyses writing to provide teaching staff with objective metrics about students' writing patterns. The platform has been created to address the current situation of more and more teachers suspecting the use of artificial intelligence in academic tasks, but not having clear evidence to prove it. Authory.tech uses objective data to detect whether a student has misused AI to do academic work.

A gamified virtual city that motivates students

Edurantia is a project by Óscar Herrero, a graduate of the Bachelor's Degree in International Relations programme. It consists of a gamified application that motivates students with the management of a virtual city. The app improves academic performance by applying knowledge to real-world problems and develops transferable skills. The application can be used in any educational centre in groups of students from 11 to 15 years old, and can be adapted to the needs of the classroom and the diversity of the pupils. The platform integrates four key competencies – entrepreneurship, STEM, linguistic communication and learning to learn – with automated tracking to minimize the workload for teachers.

AI and personal support to combat sedentary lifestyles and chronic diseases

Beth Iriarte, who was a course instructor for the Bachelor's Degree in Communication, is co-founder of Fitter, a digital health app that combines AI supervised by healthcare professionals with coaching, nutrition, and physiotherapy to deliver highly personalized health programmes.

Focusing initially on the prevention and management of type 2 diabetes in adults, Fitter addresses one of the major public health challenges: low adherence to sustainable healthy habits. Its model combines technology and human support to improve results, encourage user autonomy and help reduce pressure on the healthcare system.

Through a hybrid scalable approach, the app redefines how people access health solutions, promoting active ageing and combating sedentary lifestyles and the pathologies associated with them.

A platform for tourism and events without greenwashing

Julio Fernández de la Iglesia, a graduate of the University Master's Degree in Digital Innovation and Transformation programme, is the developer of Mintnature, a digital platform that allows event organizers, companies and organizations in the tourism sector to offset CO₂ emissions, avoiding greenwashing. The platform also makes it easier for organizations to meet sustainability reporting requirements in a simple, verifiable and traceable way. Through blockchain technology, tokenization and AI, the platform transforms climate compensation, traditionally opaque and complex, into verifiable data and reports ready for regulators, investors and customers. The platform also generates digital assets that are shared with event attendees in the form of EcoSeals, making the climate action taken visible, participatory and easy to understand.

Improving teaching practice with classroom evidence

Gerard Ferrer Esteban, researcher at the UOC, coordinator of the Laboratory of Social Education (LES), attached to the UOC-FuturEd research centre and a member of teaching staff in the Faculty of Psychology and Education Sciences, is one of the founders of Observa, a teacher assessment and improvement platform designed for primary and secondary schools, based on evidence collected in the classroom. The tool transforms the observation of real-world practice into professional learning using classroom videos that blend peer observation and AI support to deliver training feedback. The system transforms qualitative assessments into personalized reports for teachers and schools, with a map of strengths and needs. The platform facilitates decision-making for management teams and teachers in less time and using fewer resources than in traditional processes.

Eliminating micro-pollutants from wastewater

Marcel Bassachs, a graduate of the University Master's Degree in Cultural Management, is one of the developers of Plastikóre, an innovative project in the field of wastewater treatment to efficiently eliminate microfibres without the use of chemical reagents. The initiative helps reduce the release of micro-pollutants into rivers and the sea by between 85% and 95%, according to its creators. It follows the principles of the circular economy and is based on deep-tech technology that is scalable, modular and sustainable, and could be of interest to wastewater treatment plants, textile industries and engineering consultancies that must comply with environmental regulations.

AI used to improve practical training in physiotherapy

Iker Villanueva, a graduate of the University Master's Degree in E-Health programme presents SynaptIA, an edtech platform for AI-based e-learning that enhances practical training in physiotherapy through clinical simulation with synthetic patients and automated assessment. The platform provides continuous skills training and overcomes the limitations of cost, infrastructure and scalability of traditional simulation.

Students interact with realistic synthetic patients through natural language. The platform offers an attractive technological solution for universities and professional physiotherapy colleges, both for regulated training and for professional refresher courses.

The following projects are also vying for the SpinUOC Rural award to become the eighth finalist in the event.

Using AI to detect illegal waste dumping

Elohawk is a platform based on AI and geospatial analysis that detects illegal dumping across large areas of land. The platform, created by Eduardo López, who is studying for a University Master's Degree in Data Science, increases public inspection capacity through the use of existing data. The application combines aerial orthophotography, LiDAR (light detection and ranging) data and administrative sources to identify sites at risk, generate visual evidence and prioritize inspections by determining the area occupied by the waste and estimating its volume.

AI for social and residential inclusion in rural settings

Two computer engineering graduates, Carles Gómez and Gerard Casaus, along with Laura Ayala, are co-founders of Kloosiv, an AI platform that predictively identifies risks such as residential insecurity, unwanted loneliness, social fragility or the lack of a community support network. The tool combines AI models and advanced data analysis to collect, cross-reference, and analyse social, residential, socio-health and community information at regional level. The intelligent mapping of rural municipalities shows key indicators for government bodies and social organizations. The data make it possible to prioritize intervention, design personalized support itineraries and coordinate the work of local agents, optimizing resources and facilitating preventive, scalable and reproducible intervention models in different areas.

Seaweed as a natural alternative to fungicides for oranges

Phycocares, a project created by Eloísa Toledo, a graduate of the University Master's Degree in Bioinformatics and Biostatistics programme and currently a researcher at the Politécnico de Leiria (Portugal), is a sustainable solution derived from invasive red algae found in the Iberian Peninsula to control green mould, the main cause of post-harvest losses in oranges, accounting for approximately one million tonnes annually. By combining biotechnological innovation with the principles of the circular economy, this initiative offers an accessible solution for distributors of agricultural supplies for the citrus sector.

The solution is aimed at fruit and vegetable processing plants, cooperatives and rural producers. reducing losses in the orange production chain. Its formulation reduces fungal infection during storage and transport, improves fruit preservation and prolongs shelf life. Given the increasing EU restrictions on synthetic fungicides and the shortage of effective alternatives, the project provides a response to the rural citrus sector's urgent need for affordable, natural and industry-compatible alternatives.

Electric bike rental for rural areas

Mariana Boadella is one of the driving forces behind Turicleta, the first autonomous electric bike rental network designed specifically for the rural environment. The project combines unstaffed smart stations, electric bicycles, and an app to offer a sustainable mobility and active tourism solution. The goal is to enable municipalities and those providing accommodation to easily activate tourist experiences, generating economic, social and environmental benefits for the region. It uses a plug and play system and does not, therefore, require on-site personnel. The project relies on a network of local partners for maintenance and support, rooting it in the local economy.