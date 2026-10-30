SpinUOC 2027

SpinUOC 2027UOC Community call for Entrepreneurship and Knowledge Transfer
On 17 June 2027, the 15th edition of the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya's entrepreneurship and knowledge transfer event, #SpinUOC, will take place. During the event, eight projects will be pitched in just over five minutes to stakeholders and organizers interested in implementing or promoting them within their productive sectors.
We are launching a new edition of our annual entrepreneurship program to continue fostering innovative and knowledge transfer projects. As a major new feature, this year we are introducing the AI-DeepTech category, joining the Community and Rural tracks.
Submit your application by 17 January.
Aimed at innovative, entrepreneurial, or knowledge transfer projects from the UOC community (students, alumni, faculty, and administrative staff) that cannot be entered into SpinUOC Rural or SpinUOC AI-Deep Tech.
Prize: Opportunity to reach the grand finale and compete for the main cash prize of €10,000.
Open to: UOC community
Aimed at initiatives developed in municipalities of up to 5,000 inhabitants or projects focused on addressing rural challenges (depopulation, connectivity, natural resources, basic services, or regional revitalization).
Prize: €5,000 in cash and access to the SpinUOC grand finale.
Open to: everyone, whether they belong to the UOC community or not
The SpinUOC AI-DeepTech 2027 call seeks innovative projects where technology is the main driver and addresses social, economic, or environmental challenges from an ethical perspective. Two types of projects may be submitted:
Artificial Intelligence (AI): initiatives where AI is essential for the operation, differentiation, and scalability of the proposal.
DeepTech: solutions based on complex science or engineering that are difficult to replicate, such as robotics, biotechnology, computing, or advanced materials.
Prize: €5,000 in cash and access to the SpinUOC grand finale.
Open to: everyone, whether they belong to the UOC community or not
- SpinUOC Dona Award: Valued at €10,000. Recognition for projects led by women.
- Ramon Molinas Social Impact Award: Valued at €10,000. Recognition for initiatives with a positive social impact.
- Audience Award: Valued at €3,000 in cash, voted on by attendees during the final gala. A single project may not receive more than two €10,000 cash prizes in the same edition.
SpinUOC is a UOC entrepreneurship support programme coordinated by the Hubbik platform and supported by the Ramon Molinas Foundation.
SpinUOC could be co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund of the European Union, within the framework of the European Regional Development Fund Operational Programme of Catalonia 2021-2027.
Do you have any questions?
You can write to:
hubbik@uoc.edu