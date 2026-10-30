SpinUOC 2027

On 17 June 2027, the 15th edition of the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya's entrepreneurship and knowledge transfer event, #SpinUOC, will take place. During the event, eight projects will be pitched in just over five minutes to stakeholders and organizers interested in implementing or promoting them within their productive sectors.

We are launching a new edition of our annual entrepreneurship program to continue fostering innovative and knowledge transfer projects. As a major new feature, this year we are introducing the AI-DeepTech category, joining the Community and Rural tracks.

Submit your application by 17 January.