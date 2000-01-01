While both sentence-case capitalization (capitalization of the first word and any proper nouns in a title or headline) and title-case capitalization (capitalization of the first and last word, as well as any function words in between) are used in both varieties of English, sentence-case capitalization is perhaps more common in British English and title-case capitalization more common in American English. Accordingly, the UOC prefers to use sentence-case capitalization for many of its texts. Thus: