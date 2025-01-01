Dates
In the UK, dates tend to be formatted day + month + year with no internal punctuation. In contrast, in the USA, they are usually formatted month + day + year with a comma separating the final two elements. Thus:
British: 1 January 2025
American: January 1, 2025
In both varieties of English, ordinal numbers may also be used to indicate the day (e.g. 1st January 2025 or January 1st, 2025); however, the UOC prefers that cardinal numbers be used instead.
When a date is preceded by the day of the week, in British English, it is not separated with a comma, whereas in American English it is. Examples:
British: Thursday 24 October 1929
American: Thursday, October 24, 1929
For more information on the UOC's preferences regarding dates, see the Dates section of the Numbers page.