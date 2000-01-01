Expand your professional skills with internships in an international environment.

Traineeship experience placements should last a minimum of 2 months and a maximum of 5 months and be undertaken between 1 June and 30 June the following year. However, it should be noted that the amount awarded, depending on the quantity and the number of months the placement is expected to last, is set and announced for each annual call.

The financial support associated with this work experience mobility is structured as follows:

1. Erasmus grant for European mobility

2. UOC supplement to increase the total amount

It is also possible to apply for Banco Santander grants as an Erasmus+ mobility student.