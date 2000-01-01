Erasmus+ Mobility
Discover how the UOC supports your global mobility
As part of our strong commitment to internationalization, we promote academic mobility for students, teaching staff and administrative staff.
We offer support services, grants and financial aid to help you take part in study exchanges, internships and professional development opportunities at universities, companies and institutions around the world during your time at the UOC. Seize the opportunity to broaden your horizons and enhance your profile.
- Erasmus+ for Study Mobility
- Erasmus+ for Traineeships
- Staff for teaching
- Staff for training
Student Mobility at the UOC
The number of grants available is announced at the call for applications for each year and consists of the following:
- Erasmus grant for European mobility
- UOC supplement to increase the total amount
Students who have been awarded a grant from the UOC are also eligible for an AGAUR grant (MOBINT call for applications), which is held annually and complements the package of Erasmus grants awarded by the UOC.
It is also possible to apply for Banco Santander grants as an Erasmus+ mobility student.
Once the grants have been allocated under the call for grants, within the framework of the Virtual Campus of the UOC and its Electronic Site, the students awarded a grant will receive instructions on how to prepare for their mobility placement and information on the procedures they need to complete before, during and after their mobility placement.
International mobility for internships at the UOC
Expand your professional skills with internships in an international environment.
Traineeship experience placements should last a minimum of 2 months and a maximum of 5 months and be undertaken between 1 June and 30 June the following year. However, it should be noted that the amount awarded, depending on the quantity and the number of months the placement is expected to last, is set and announced for each annual call.
The financial support associated with this work experience mobility is structured as follows:
1. Erasmus grant for European mobility
2. UOC supplement to increase the total amount
It is also possible to apply for Banco Santander grants as an Erasmus+ mobility student.
Staff for teaching
In the scope of the Erasmus+ mobility programme for higher education, the UOC offers teaching mobility grants at foreign universities.
The terms and conditions for receiving the grant are as follows:
- Mobility must be based on inter-institutional agreements: both institutions must have the Erasmus Higher Education Charter (ECHE).
- The institutions must agree in advance on the teaching programme or activity to be carried out. This planning should include the objectives, the added value arising from the mobility, the content of the teaching programme and the expected results.
- The lecturer that applies has to hold a permanent post within the institution.
- The lecturer must be a national of one of the countries participating in the programme or must be recognised in their country of residence.
- Teaching provided: (classes, seminars, lectures) must have a minimum duration of 8 hours.
- The length of the placement is at least 2 days.
- The grants available from European Union and UOC funds are for up to a maximum of 5 days.
- Regional and national grant programmes are compatible. The grant can, therefore, be used during a research placement providing 8 hours of teaching are given.
Candidates need to have approval from their study director and must provide a mobility agreement from their destination university.
Consideration will be given to the following when evaluating and prioritising applications:
- Language fluency with regard to the destination.
- The reason for conducting the stay should be based on improving the workplace and team.
- The value-added that the stay will bring to the workplace and studies.
- A comprehensive description and coherence in the objectives and teaching plan proposed in the application.
- The stay will have a positive impact on improving or developing any of the actions listed in the Strategic Plan of the UOC.
The placement counts with the Erasmus grant and the financing of UOC.
A call is made during the year, which is published on the home page of the Virtual Campus. The awards made under the call for applications are also published in this environment.
These mobility actions must be carried out before 30 September of the current academic year.
Staff for training
In the scope of the Erasmus+ mobility programme for higher education, the UOC offers mobility grants for staff to allow training at foreign institutions.
The terms and conditions for receiving the grant are as follows:
- The individual making the application must be a permanent member of staff at the UOC.
- The applicant must be a national of one of the countries participating in the programme or must be recognised in their country of residence.
- The length of the placement is at least 2 days.
- The grants available from European Union and UOC funds are for up to a maximum of 5 days.
Each candidate must be approved by the person responsible and must provide the mobility agreement from their destination university.
The following are taken into account for the assessment and prioritising of applications:
- Language fluency with regard to the destination.
- The reason for conducting the stay should be based on improving the workplace and team.
- A comprehensive description and coherence in the objectives and work plan proposed in the application.
- The added value the placement will provide in the workplace and team.
- The placement will have a positive impact on improving or developing any of the actions listed in the Strategic Plan of the UOC.
Regional and national grant programmes are compatible.
The placement counts with the Erasmus grant and the financing of UOC.
A call is made during the year, which is published on the home page of the Virtual Campus. The awards made under the call for applications are also published in this environment.
These mobility actions must be carried out before 30 September of the current academic year.
Scholarships and grants
Amount of grant of the students and staff of higher education mobility
The European Union allocates financial aid depending on the standard of living in the destination country as well as on the distance between the institution of origin and that of destination.
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