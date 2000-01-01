International grants
Our e-learning model allows us to diversify our classrooms and get students from different geopolitical and social climates to share in spaces of exchange, interaction and mutual enrichment. To accomplish this, we work alongside international organizations and institutions to drive international grant programmes, in keeping with one of the main targets of SDG 4 for quality education.
Therefore, we periodically open grant calls to ensure the right to lifelong learning and to provide access to quality online higher education to individuals struggling to attend on-site universities and wishing to boost their education in a European university from their desk at home.
SEGIB grants - Ibero-America
SEGIB (Secretaría General Iberoamericana) and the UOC jointly offer grants for members of faculty at Ibero-American universities to study a range of programmes on teaching and ICT.
ICETEX grants - Colombia
The Colombian Institute for Education Credit and Technical Studies Abroad has teamed up with the UOC to offer Colombian professionals grants to do official university master's degree programmes and thus obtain European higher education qualifications. [No current calls]
OAS grants - the Americas
The Organization of American States has teamed up with the UOC to offer residents of its member countries grants to do official university master's degree programmes and thus obtain European higher education qualifications. [No current calls]
MINEDEC grants - Ecuador
The Ecuadorian Ministry of Education, Sport and Culture (MINEDEC) has teamed up with the UOC to offer Ecuadorian residents grants to do official university master's degree programmes and thus obtain European higher education qualifications. [No current calls]
UOC grants - Peru
The UOC offers study grants to Peruvian nationals and residents for university master's degrees at the UOC. The grants are announced through the website of the Peruvian National Scholarship and Educational Credit Programme (PRONABEC). [No current calls]