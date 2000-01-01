International virtual mobility programmes

It is an international educational experience in which students from universities around the world can study one or more courses in the virtual classrooms of the destination university. These courses are recognized in the student’s academic record once they have been passed.

International virtual mobility promotes the exchange of experiences in digital environments with students and teaching staff all over the world while at the same time strengthening their global, social and digital competencies and enriching their CV and professional profile.

This mobility can be in and/or out, that is, students from another university can participate in mobility at the UOC and vice versa, or both can take place at the same time.