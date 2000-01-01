Programmes with international institutions
With over 30 years of experience in high-quality online learning, the UOC has established itself globally as a leading academic institution. In response to the growing demand for university education worldwide, particularly in Latin America, we support educational institutions, higher education systems, supranational organizations and governments around the world in implementing and developing their own online education models. We seek to transform education to take knowledge further.
We transform communities through knowledge
We support educational institutions in different countries as they integrate online methods into their academic offerings.
Professional training programmes
International organizations like UNITAR, WHO and FAO have teamed up with the UOC to design and deploy online training programmes for their global professionals and specific teams.
Quality online education is the ideal way for these organizations' employees, who are often scattered around the world, to receive specialized technical training, a learning process which is even further enriched by the experiences their fellow classmates share with them.
Thanks to our training programmes, we are also able to support the lifelong learning of professionals from a range of institutions. Many professionals now teaching at university or working for the government in Latin America received their training in our classrooms, and have gone on to work for institutions such as the Ministry of Economic and Social Inclusion and the Higher Education Quality Assurance Council in Ecuador, the Universidad Cooperativa de Colombia, and the Ministry of Information and Communication Technologies in Colombia.
Master in Conflict, Peace and Security
Since 2013, this programme has provided UN civil servants with specialized training during and after their missions to countries in conflict.
International Affairs and Diplomacy master's degree
This training program allows students and newly qualified diplomats to complement and improve their knowledge and skills in diplomacy and international affairs.
Specialization course in Clinical Management of Cutaneous Leishmaniasis
This course instructs health agents from tropical countries and Northwest Africa on protocols outlined by WHO for providing healthcare to people afflicted with skin NTDs.