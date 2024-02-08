Online Expert Diploma in CLIL/AICLE and Task-based Language Teaching through Technology
Presentation
The CLIL / AICLE specialization and the Task-based Approach through Technology trains language teaching professionals to apply technology to CLIL and task-based teaching programs.
This specialization trains the student in fundamental theoretical and practical principles to be able to apply the technology in CLIL programs and to task-based language teaching, incorporating effective strategies for learning in CLIL and task-based language teaching programs.
In addition, it trains in the design of materials for virtual language teaching / learning, and also to advice on topics such as curriculum design, individualization and customized courses, needs analysis, quality of teaching materials and resources / tools.
Start
16 Oct 2024
18
Credits ECTS
Languages: English, Spanish
Duration:
Fully online method
