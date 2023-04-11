Campus
Presentation

This doctoral programme aims to train professionals and researchers with a global, interdisciplinary and critical perspective to address and work on problems arising in the fields of law, criminology, economics and political science. The Doctoral School and its doctoral programme in Law, Politics and Economics are part of the UOC's strategic objectives aimed at training global citizens and professionals, promoting transdisciplinarity and open knowledge with and for all, and creating environments that foster the co-creation of knowledge with other agents in society in order to increase its impact. The programme's teaching staff also share the transformation goals that are expressed in the sustainable development strategy.

The doctoral programme in Law, Politics and Economics is aimed at students with a university degree in any of the disciplines included in the programme, and who wish to study these fields of knowledge in depth and to make new and relevant contributions

An objective of the UOC Doctoral School, and of the doctoral programme in Law, Politics and Economics in particular, is for doctoral students to benefit from interaction with the University's research groups and projects. Working in contact with a research group provides an overview of the various fields related to the subject of the doctoral research, and collaboration with research staff in the collection and analysing of data and the dissemination of results helps develop the know-how required for professional research.
 
Advanced training in the fields of law, political science and economics, and in related fields such as criminology, is of obvious general interest both for training teaching staff with strong skills in research and analysis of their specialist fields and for training highly qualified professionals in each of those fields.
 
Our increasingly urgent social, political and economic challenges require new ways to tackle problems in both the legal-economic and political science fields. There are many challenges which take many different forms, ranging from the relentless digital transformation and the expansion of disruptive technologies such as artificial intelligence, to the emergence of an unexpected pandemic with its consequences for labour relations, the slowdown of growth, and the reshaping of social welfare and participation systems. These are just some specific examples that highlight the need for people with advanced training and research skills who can contribute to a thorough understanding of these phenomena, to formulating proposals and searching for solutions, and to their practical application. Catalan industry is not indifferent to this need, and the UOC aims to contribute by providing people who are highly qualified in their respective professional spheres ¿ not only in the academic field, but also among legal, political and economic specialists.

Official qualification

The doctoral programme in Law, Politics and Economics is a programme that has been verified by Spain's Universities Council, and its implementation has been authorized by the Government of Catalonia in accordance with current legislation.

The UOC's official university programmes are valid throughout Spain. They are fully recognized academically and, in cases where it is intended, qualify the holders to exercise regulated professions, in accordance with the regulations in place in each case.

The certificates are issued with a European Diploma Supplement (DS), which provides information on the courses studied by the student, the results obtained, the professional skills acquired and the qualification's level in terms of the Spanish higher education system. The DS helps students to obtain recognition for their qualifications, and aids mobility throughout the European Higher Education Area (EHEA).
Study plan

Study plan

At the start of the research period of the doctoral programme, the UOC will map out a personalized learning pathway for each student, taking into account their research skills and knowledge (particularly in terms of research methodologies) and research interests. This pathway may therefore involve the following training activities: methodology courses, seminars and complementary activities aimed at training in research. When the training activities are included in the personalized learning pathway, the student must take them and pass them.

Type of training activityDurationTeaching-learning formatTimeframeCompulsory/Optional
CoursesOne semesterOnlineDuring the research periodRecommended
Bridging coursesOne semesterOnline1st year (1st or 2nd semester)Optional
Training seminarsTwo monthsOnlineDuring the research periodHighly recommended
Research, transfer and entrepreneurship coursesOne semesterOnlineDuring the research periodOptional
Complementary activities10 hoursOnlineDuring the research periodOptional

Complementary activities

Complementary activitiesDuration
Academic Writing100 h
Effective Oral Presentations50 h
Entrepreneurship50 h
Patents and Copyright Protection50 h
Mobility600 h
Production of a working paper or scientific article (compulsory)75 h
Responsible Research & Innovation (RRI) for Researchers75 h
Searching for Academic Information5 h
Bibliographic Reference Management6 h
Where to Publish: How to Identify Leading Journals6 h
Open Access6 h

Doctoral students will have to study and pass during the first year of the doctoral program (and particularly, during the first semester), if they have not previously done so, the courses in advanced research methodologies that correspond to their research itinerary within the program. Due to its relevance, all students are recommended to take the subject "Research Design".

TimeframeField of the
Society, Technology and Culture		ECTS creditsTypeLanguage
1st semesterResearch Design in Social Sciences 5OptionalEnglish
1st semesterAdvanced Qualitative Methods in Knowledge Society Research5OptionalEnglish
1st semesterAdvanced Quantitative Methods in Knowledge Society Research5OptionalEnglish

Based on the student's previous studies and research interests, it can be established that he participates in short-term training activities, in support of his research.

TimeframeField of the Society, Technology and CultureECTS creditsTypeLanguage

 

Presentation at national or international congressdoesn't aplyOptional

doesn't aply

 

Stays abroaddoesn't aplyOptionaldoesn't aply
 Publication of a scientific working paperdoesn't aplyOptionaldoesn't aply
2 nd. semesterSearch for academic information 

0

Optional

English
1 st. semesterBibliographic reference management0OptionalEnglish
2 nd. semesterWhere to publish: How to identify leading journals0OptionalEnglish

Research, transfer and entrepreneurship courses

The UOC also offers research, transfer and entrepreneurship courses in English aimed at students, researchers and faculty to foster research in scientific, academic and business fields.

Research, transfer and entrepreneurship courses can be recognized as free elective credits on bachelor's degree courses. If you are studying a doctoral degree at any university and have obtained a competitive grant, you can also study it as part of your training resources.

You can check all the courses in the website: https://estudios.uoc.edu/en/doctoral-programmes

 

Training seminars

Training seminarsDuration
Interdisciplinary Analysis of the Network Society25 h
Research Seminars (compulsory)25 h

Itinerary and duration

The maximum duration of studies will be three years for full-time students and five years for part-time students, counted from the date of admission to the programme until the doctoral thesis is presented. This period does not include maternity or paternity leave, or any long-term sick leave deemed necessary by the Academic Committee.

The Academic Committee may authorize the extension of these periods, subject to the legally stipulated maximum periods, in specific circumstances defined for each doctoral programme.

After enrolling in the programme, each doctoral student will be given a personalized activity document. This document specifies all the activities set by the Academic Committee for the doctoral student's development.

By the end of the first year, doctoral students must write a research plan that includes the methodology to be used and objectives to be pursued, as well as the means and timetable for completing the thesis.

The Academic Committee will conduct an annual assessment of each doctoral student's research plan and activity document, which will be considered together with reports from the tutor and thesis supervisor. This research plan must receive a positive assessment for the doctoral student to continue in the programme.

Over the course of the programme, each doctoral student must successfully complete the specific training activity (basic, thematic and methodological seminars) stipulated in his/her personalized pathway. In the first year of the programme, doctoral students must also write a research plan and have it approved.

 

Activities in the organized research period in face-to-face teaching modeCompletion date

Selection and admission

  • Personal interview (in person or over the phone)
  • Results of the admission process
  • Acceptance
February to March -  year 0

Admission

  • Assignment of the doctoral tutor
  • Assignment of a personalized pathway
June - year 0

1st year - 1st semester

  • Completion of courses and activities included on the personalized pathway
  • Participation in the doctoral research seminar
  • Signing of the doctoral candidate agreement
September to February - year 1

1st year - 2nd semester

  • Completion of courses and activities included on the personalized pathway
  • Participation in the doctoral research seminar
  • Drafting of the research plan
  • Elaboration of the document for renewal of the grant by the Thesis Supervisor
  • Assessment of the research plan by the doctoral programme's Academic Committee
February to July - year 1

2nd year

  • Elaboration the record of activities
  • Participation in the PhD Seminar 1
  • Elaboration of the document for renewal of the grant by the Thesis Supervisor
  • Annual progress assessment by the doctoral programme's Academic Committee
  • Preparation of the doctoral thesis
September to July - year 2

3rd year

  • Completion of the doctoral thesis
  • Preliminary assessment of the doctoral thesis by the doctoral programme's Academic Committee
  • Submission of the thesis and registration for the oral examination
  • Oral examination on the doctoral thesis
September to July - year 3

Activities in the organized research period in distance teaching modeCompletion date

Selection and admission

  • Personal interview (in person or over the phone)
  • Results of the admission process
  • Acceptance

February to March -  year 0

Admission

  • Assignment of the doctoral tutor
  • Assignment of a personalized pathway

June - year 0

1st year - 1st semester

  • Completion of courses and activities included on the personalized pathway
  • Signing of the doctoral candidate agreement

September to February - year 1

1st year - 2nd semester

  • Completion of courses and activities included on the personalized pathway
  • Drafting of the research plan
  • Assessment of the research plan by the doctoral programme's Academic Committee

February to July - year 1

2nd year and consecutive years

  • Elaboration the record of activities
  • Participation in the PhD Seminar 1 (2nd year)
  • Participation in the PhD Seminar 2 (4rd year)
  • Annual progress assessment by the doctoral programme's Academic Committee
  • Preparation of the doctoral thesis

September to July - year 2, 3 and 4rd

5rd year

  • Completion of the doctoral thesis
  • Preliminary assessment of the doctoral thesis by the doctoral programme's Academic Committee
  • Submission of the thesis and registration for the oral examination
  • Oral examination on the doctoral thesis

September to July - year 5

Research lines

Doctoral Programme in Law, Politics and Economics

Academic team

  • David Masip Rodó

    PhD in Computer Engineering (UAB). He teaches courses on artificial intelligence, infographic, computer vision and business intelligence. He is currently the director of the UOC Doctoral School. His research focuses on the study of computer vision algorithms dedicated to the analysis of human behaviour, facial perception and object and scene recognition.

Doctoral Programme in Law, Politics and Economics

Access requirements

General requirements

To be admitted to the doctoral programme, applicants must meet both the general requirements stipulated by the University and the programme's specific requirements.

First of all, students must certify that they hold one of the following:

  • Official Spanish bachelor's degree, or equivalent, and an official university master's degree, or equivalent, having passed at least 300 ECTS credits in the two degree courses. 
  • Official Spanish university degree, corresponding to past university education systems, having passed a minimum of 300 ECTS credits in all of the official university studies taken, of which at least 60 credits must correspond to a master's degree-level qualification.  
Applicants who have not passed the Introduction to Research credits in a university master's degree will need to take the bridging courses determined by each programme, as appropriate.

In the case of applicants who only have an official university bachelor's degree which, in accordance with the rules of EU law, has a duration of 300 ECTS credits, or have not taken and passed a minimum number of Introduction to Research credits in a university master's degree programme, their continuation in the doctoral programme is conditional upon them passing the bridging courses corresponding to the Introduction to Research module, pathway or courses for the corresponding period of academic training.

Admission requirements

This programme does not require a specific level of English, although it is necessary to have a minimum knowledge of the language in order to thoroughly understand scientific articles, interact fluently and naturally and produce scientific texts.

If you apply for a UOC grant, you must accredit a level equal to or higher than B2 from the time of application. For other grants, financial aid or research contracts, please consult the terms and conditions and requirements for each case (level of English and part-time or full-time format).

Admission documents

If you are applying for access to a UOC doctoral programme, you must submit the following documents:

  • A photocopy of your national identity document (e.g. ID card or passport).
  • A letter of motivation/introduction, in which you provide a brief presentation of your career, and which must also include the specific motivations behind your candidacy, a description of your research interests, and your association with the research group.
  • A letter of recommendation form faculty and/or research staff stating the full name, affiliation, postal address and email address of the person providing the reference. It is recommended to include a letter of recommendation from a research professor associated with the LPE doctoral programme.
If you are applying for access to a UOC doctoral programme, you must submit the following documents:

  • A photocopy of your national identity document (e.g. ID card or passport).
  • A letter of motivation/introduction, in which you provide a brief presentation of your career, and which must also include the specific motivations behind your candidacy, a description of your research interests, and your association with the research group.
  • A letter of recommendation form faculty and/or research staff stating the full name, affiliation, postal address and email address of the person providing the reference. It is recommended to include a letter of recommendation from a research professor associated with the LPE doctoral programme.
  • A CV with details of the master's degree and postgraduate programmes and courses you have studied that are linked to the research interests mentioned in your letter of motivation and, where applicable, any previous scientific output.
  • A sample of your recent academic work (in Catalan, English or Spanish).
  • Academic certificates of any studies prior to the doctoral course, showing the courses taken and the mark given, the exam sitting, the type of course, the number of credits and the average grade in the academic record (if these have not already been submitted to meet the access requirements).
  • Documentation certifying compliance with access requirements. You will find more information in the relevant section in the secretary's office section of the Campus.
  • If you have university qualifications from outside the European Higher Education Area (EHEA), you will need to legalize your certificate through diplomatic channels (or with the Hague Apostille where applicable). If your academic certificates are not in English or one of the official languages of Spain, you will need to provide a sworn translation in Catalan, English or Spanish. You may not be admitted to the doctoral programme if you do not provide these documents, or if any of the details they contain are not consistent with those entered in your application.
  • After we have reviewed the access documents and accepted your applications, you will be admitted to the doctoral programme on the condition that you submit the official documents.

Evaluation criteria

The admission process is evaluated using criteria that assess the applications that have been submitted, taking defined criteria and merits into account:

CriterionWeighting
Academic excellence of the candidate (based on the academic record of university bachelor's and master's degrees completed and passed).40%
Suitability of the candidate's training, experience and research interests to the programme's research lines.10%
Commitment to research and research maturity level (based on experience). Evidence of specific research interests and of theoretical and methodological knowledge of the field.25%
Commitment and responsibility when submitting the application and documentation.10%
TOTAL100%

Calendar

1 December 2022: Start of the call for applications for access and admission to doctoral programmes.

12 February 2023: End of the call for applications for access and admission to doctoral programmes.

15 February 2023: Publication of the provisional lists of applications to be assessed. The lists will be published on the Doctoral School website.

16 February to 25 February 2023: Period for appeals of the applications to be evaluated.

27 February 2023: Publication of the final lists of applications to be assessed. The lists will be published on the Doctoral School website.

Doctoral Programme in Law, Politics and Economics

Apply for the Welcome and Information Service is a free, no-obligation procedure that provides you with a user name and password that will allow you to enter the UOC's Virtual Campus, from where you will be able to:

1.    Contact experts who will help you settle any doubts you may have about applying.
2.    Consult the Campus Secretary's Office for information about the programme of studies, enrolment prices, documentation, etc.

Access requirements

Before requesting access, check that you meet the requirements for the programme you want to be admitted to.

Access form

On the access form, you must give your personal details and the educational level you have attained.

Access Documentation

You will find a list of the documentation you need when you request access and can consult the Campus Secretary's Office.

Virtual campus

After you have requested access, you will receive a user name and password that will allow you to access the Virtual Campus, where you will find all the information and resources you may need.

Researcher

You will find the information to contact the lead researcher in the "research lines" section. The researcher can provide support for preparing your application and will be your sponsor, if he or she agrees. Once you have been admitted to the programme, he or she will advise and guide you in choosing courses, in accordance with your prior academic background, your interests and the amount of time you have.

Virtual Secretary's Office

There is a Procedure on the Campus where you can consult and manage all academic matters, such as viewing the programme of studies, payment options or the discounts available. 

You can complete the admission form the virtual campus Procedures / Doctoral programme admission documentation, where you will have to give your academic details, whether you want to apply for a grant and the research line you are interested in. 

You must submit an enrolment proposal after having chosen the courses you want to follow during the semester, which your tutor will analyse so that you can complete enrolment with his or her counselling. It is a step prior to completing enrolment.

Having completed the previous step, you must attach the documentation in the same section. You can see which documentation you must attach in the corresponding section within Procedures / Doctoral programme admission documentation.

When you have completed all the steps, the doctoral programme's academic committee will assess the applications that have been submitted. 

If you pass the first phase of the admission process, you will receive notification confirming that you have entered the second phase and a telephone interview will be scheduled.

If you pass the second phase of the admission process, you will receive notification to confirm that you have been admitted. You will have a maximum of one month (counting from the admission notification) to confirm your acceptance of the place on the doctoral programme; if this confirmation from you is not received, you will not be admitted to the programme.

It is at this point that you will be able to complete enrolment, choosing your preferred payment option from among those available. If you are eligible for any of the discounts stated in the Price Decree, you will have to submit the appropriate documentation, following the instructions given by the virtual Secretary's Office.

Remember that once you have enrolled, you will have ten days to send the admission documentation.

The Government of Catalonia establishes the public prices for credits and other academic services charged by public universities in Catalonia and the UOC. You can consult the prices in Decree 125/2023, of June 28th.

The fees will be those applicable when enrolment is completed. Subject to annual revisions.

Price and enrolment Fees
Price per credit
32,28€/cr*
Price per learning resources credit
15,16€/cr*
Biannual Fees
Fee for supervision, tutorship and continous assessment of the doctoral thesis
200,56€
Fee for the management of your record
54,54€
Fee for learning support services
101,47€
Fees
Fee for requesting your certificate
218,15€
Fee for oral examination and defence of the doctoral thesis
156,87€
Fee for requesting your record
54,54€
