This doctoral programme aims to train professionals and researchers with a global, interdisciplinary and critical perspective to address and work on problems arising in the fields of law, criminology, economics and political science. The Doctoral School and its doctoral programme in Law, Politics and Economics are part of the UOC's strategic objectives aimed at training global citizens and professionals, promoting transdisciplinarity and open knowledge with and for all, and creating environments that foster the co-creation of knowledge with other agents in society in order to increase its impact. The programme's teaching staff also share the transformation goals that are expressed in the sustainable development strategy.

The doctoral programme in Law, Politics and Economics is aimed at students with a university degree in any of the disciplines included in the programme, and who wish to study these fields of knowledge in depth and to make new and relevant contributions based on a rigorous approach to study. Candidates must meet the access requirements and admission criteria set out in section 3.2 of this document.



An objective of the UOC Doctoral School, and of the doctoral programme in Law, Politics and Economics in particular, is for doctoral students to benefit from interaction with the University's research groups and projects. Working in contact with a research group provides an overview of the various fields related to the subject of the doctoral research, and collaboration with research staff in the collection and analysing of data and the dissemination of results helps develop the know-how required for professional research.



Advanced training in the fields of law, political science and economics, and in related fields such as criminology, is of obvious general interest both for training teaching staff with strong skills in research and analysis of their specialist fields and for training highly qualified professionals in each of those fields.



Our increasingly urgent social, political and economic challenges require new ways to tackle problems in both the legal-economic and political science fields. There are many challenges which take many different forms, ranging from the relentless digital transformation and the expansion of disruptive technologies such as artificial intelligence, to the emergence of an unexpected pandemic with its consequences for labour relations, the slowdown of growth, and the reshaping of social welfare and participation systems. These are just some specific examples that highlight the need for people with advanced training and research skills who can contribute to a thorough understanding of these phenomena, to formulating proposals and searching for solutions, and to their practical application. Catalan industry is not indifferent to this need, and the UOC aims to contribute by providing people who are highly qualified in their respective professional spheres ¿ not only in the academic field, but also among legal, political and economic specialists.