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Doctoral programme in Law, Politics and Economics

Presentation

This doctoral programme aims to train professionals and researchers with a global, interdisciplinary and critical perspective to address and work on problems arising in the fields of law, criminology, economics and political science. The Doctoral School and its doctoral programme in Law, Politics and Economics are part of the UOC's strategic objectives aimed at training global citizens and professionals, promoting transdisciplinarity and open knowledge with and for all, and creating environments that foster the co-creation of knowledge with other agents in society in order to increase its impact. The programme's teaching staff also share the transformation goals that are expressed in the sustainable development strategy.

The doctoral programme in Law, Politics and Economics is aimed at students with a university degree in any of the disciplines included in the programme, and who wish to study these fields of knowledge in depth and to make new and relevant contributions based on a rigorous approach to study.

This doctoral programme aims to train professionals and researchers with a global, interdisciplinary and critical perspective to address and work on problems arising in the fields of law, criminology, economics and political science. The Doctoral School and its doctoral programme in Law, Politics and Economics are part of the UOC's strategic objectives aimed at training global citizens and professionals, promoting transdisciplinarity and open knowledge with and for all, and creating environments that foster the co-creation of knowledge with other agents in society in order to increase its impact. The programme's teaching staff also share the transformation goals that are expressed in the sustainable development strategy.

The doctoral programme in Law, Politics and Economics is aimed at students with a university degree in any of the disciplines included in the programme, and who wish to study these fields of knowledge in depth and to make new and relevant contributions based on a rigorous approach to study. 
 
An objective of the UOC Doctoral School, and of the doctoral programme in Law, Politics and Economics in particular, is for doctoral students to benefit from interaction with the University's research groups and projects. Working in contact with a research group provides an overview of the various fields related to the subject of the doctoral research, and collaboration with research staff in the collection and analysing of data and the dissemination of results helps develop the know-how required for professional research.
 
Advanced training in the fields of law, political science and economics, and in related fields such as criminology, is of obvious general interest both for training teaching staff with strong skills in research and analysis of their specialist fields and for training highly qualified professionals in each of those fields.
 
Our increasingly urgent social, political and economic challenges require new ways to tackle problems in both the legal-economic and political science fields. There are many challenges which take many different forms, ranging from the relentless digital transformation and the expansion of disruptive technologies such as artificial intelligence, to the emergence of an unexpected pandemic with its consequences for labour relations, the slowdown of growth, and the reshaping of social welfare and participation systems. These are just some specific examples that highlight the need for people with advanced training and research skills who can contribute to a thorough understanding of these phenomena, to formulating proposals and searching for solutions, and to their practical application. Catalan industry is not indifferent to this need, and the UOC aims to contribute by providing people who are highly qualified in their respective professional spheres ¿ not only in the academic field, but also among legal, political and economic specialists.

 

Competencies:

The doctoral programme develops the following basic competencies (as per Spain's Royal Decrees RD 99/2011 and RD 576/2023):

C1. Systematic understanding of a field of study and mastery of the research skills and methods related to this field.

C2. Conceiving, designing or creating, putting into practice and adopting a substantial research or creation process.

C3. Contributing to expanding the frontiers of knowledge through original research.

C4. Developing a critical analysis and assessment and synthesizing new and complex ideas.

C5. Communicating with the academic and scientific community and with society in general regarding the student's areas of knowledge, employing the formats and languages habitually used in their international scientific community.

C6. Fostering scientific, technological, social, artistic or cultural progress in a knowledge-based society, in academic and professional settings.

C7. Fostering open science and citizen science (in accordance with Article 12 of Spain's Organic Law 2/2023, of 22 March) so as to contribute to the status of scientific knowledge as a common good, with assessment of the doctoral student's performance of interdisciplinary activities relating to the different aspects of open science and citizen science, and the development of skills in both disciplines through microcredentials or similar.

Admission profiles:

The PhD programme in Law, Politics and Economics is for students who have a university degree in any of the programme's disciplines and are seeking a deeper understanding of these fields of knowledge and to make innovative and significant contributions to them through a rigorous approach to their object of study. 

Career opportunities:

Doctoral studies in law, criminology, political science, and economics are clearly useful both for training teaching staff with strong competencies for research into and analysis of their fields of specialization and for training highly qualified professionals in each of these areas.

Official qualification

The doctoral programme in Law, Politics and Economics is a programme that has been verified by Spain's Universities Council, and its implementation has been authorized by the Government of Catalonia in accordance with current legislation.

The UOC's official university programmes are valid throughout Spain. They are fully recognized academically and, in cases where it is intended, qualify the holders to exercise regulated professions, in accordance with the regulations in place in each case.

The certificates are issued with a European Diploma Supplement (DS), which provides information on the courses studied by the student, the results obtained, the professional skills acquired and the qualification's level in terms of the Spanish higher education system. The DS helps students to obtain recognition for their qualifications, and aids mobility throughout the European Higher Education Area (EHEA).
Outside the EHEA, the validity of the official university qualifications awarded by the UOC will be determined by each country's own education laws in each case.

Official qualification


The doctoral programme in Law, Politics and Economics is a programme that has been verified by Spain's Universities Council, and its implementation has been authorized by the Government of Catalonia in accordance with current legislation.

The UOC's official university programmes are valid throughout Spain. They are fully recognized academically and, in cases where it is intended, qualify the holders to exercise regulated professions, in accordance with the regulations in place in each case.

The certificates are issued with a European Diploma Supplement (DS), which provides information on the courses studied by the student, the results obtained, the professional skills acquired and the qualification's level in terms of the Spanish higher education system. The DS helps students to obtain recognition for their qualifications, and aids mobility throughout the European Higher Education Area (EHEA).
Outside the EHEA, the validity of the official university qualifications awarded by the UOC will be determined by each country's own education laws in each case.

Find out more on:

+ Official recognition

+ Legalization

  • Start

    23 Sep 2027

  • Online

    100%

  • Admission to the welcome area: March 10, 2026

  • Languages: English, Spanish, Catalan

  • Official qualification

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Programme quality

The quality of this degree programme is endorsed by the Catalan University Quality Assurance Agency (AQU), which ensures that rigorous standards, including those demanded by the EHEA, are met.

AQU quality seal

Catalan University Quality Assurance Agency

Doctoral programme in Law, Politics and Economics

Programme of study

Study plan

At the start of the research period of the doctoral programme, the UOC will map out a personalized learning pathway for each student, taking into account their research skills and knowledge (particularly in terms of research methodologies) and research interests. This pathway may therefore involve the following training activities: methodology courses, seminars and complementary activities aimed at training in research. When the training activities are included in the personalized learning pathway, the student must take them and pass them.

Type of training activityDurationTeaching-learning formatTimeframeCompulsory/Optional
CoursesOne semesterOnlineDuring the research periodRecommended
Bridging coursesOne semesterOnline1st year (1st or 2nd semester)Optional
Training seminarsTwo monthsOnlineDuring the research periodHighly recommended
Research, transfer and entrepreneurship coursesOne semesterOnlineDuring the research periodOptional
Complementary activities10 hoursOnlineDuring the research periodOptional

Complementary activities

Complementary activitiesDuration
Academic Writing100 h
Effective Oral Presentations50 h
Entrepreneurship50 h
Patents and Copyright Protection50 h
Mobility600 h
Production of a working paper or scientific article (compulsory)75 h
Responsible Research & Innovation (RRI) for Researchers75 h
Searching for Academic Information5 h
Bibliographic Reference Management6 h
Where to Publish: How to Identify Leading Journals6 h
Open Access6 h

Doctoral students will have to study and pass during the first year of the doctoral program (and particularly, during the first semester), if they have not previously done so, the courses in advanced research methodologies that correspond to their research itinerary within the program. Due to its relevance, all students are recommended to take the subject "Research Design".

TimeframeField of the
Society, Technology and Culture		ECTS creditsTypeLanguage
1st semesterResearch Design in Social Sciences 5OptionalEnglish
1st semesterAdvanced Qualitative Methods in Knowledge Society Research5OptionalEnglish
1st semesterAdvanced Quantitative Methods in Knowledge Society Research5OptionalEnglish

Based on the student's previous studies and research interests, it can be established that he participates in short-term training activities, in support of his research.

TimeframeField of the Society, Technology and CultureECTS creditsTypeLanguage

 

Presentation at national or international congressdoesn't aplyOptional

doesn't aply

 

Stays abroaddoesn't aplyOptionaldoesn't aply
 Publication of a scientific working paperdoesn't aplyOptionaldoesn't aply
2 nd. semesterSearch for academic information 

0

Optional

English
1 st. semesterBibliographic reference management0OptionalEnglish
2 nd. semesterWhere to publish: How to identify leading journals0OptionalEnglish

Research, transfer and entrepreneurship courses

The UOC also offers research, transfer and entrepreneurship courses in English aimed at students, researchers and faculty to foster research in scientific, academic and business fields.

Research, transfer and entrepreneurship courses can be recognized as free elective credits on bachelor's degree courses. If you are studying a doctoral degree at any university and have obtained a competitive grant, you can also study it as part of your training resources.

You can check all the courses in the website: https://estudios.uoc.edu/en/doctoral-programmes

 

Training seminars

Training seminarsDuration
Interdisciplinary Analysis of the Network Society25 h
Research Seminars (compulsory)25 h

Itinerary and duration

The maximum duration of studies will be four years for full-time students and seven years for part-time students, counted from the date of admission to the programme until the doctoral thesis is presented. This period does not include maternity or paternity leave, or any long-term sick leave deemed necessary by the Academic Committee.

The Academic Committee may authorize the extension of these periods, subject to the legally stipulated maximum periods, in specific circumstances defined for each doctoral programme.

After enrolling in the programme, each doctoral student will be given a personalized activity document. This document specifies all the activities set by the Academic Committee for the doctoral student's development.

By the end of the first year, doctoral students must write a research plan that includes the methodology to be used and objectives to be pursued, as well as the means and timetable for completing the thesis.

The Academic Committee will conduct an annual assessment of each doctoral student's research plan and activity document, which will be considered together with reports from the tutor and thesis supervisor. This research plan must receive a positive assessment for the doctoral student to continue in the programme.

Over the course of the programme, each doctoral student must successfully complete the specific training activity (basic, thematic and methodological seminars) stipulated in his/her personalized pathway. In the first year of the programme, doctoral students must also write a research plan and have it approved.

 

Activities in the organized research period in face-to-face teaching modeCompletion date

Selection and admission

  • Personal interview (in person or over the phone)
  • Results of the admission process
  • Acceptance
February to March -  year 0

Admission

  • Assignment of the doctoral tutor
  • Assignment of a personalized pathway
June - year 0

1st year - 1st semester

  • Completion of courses and activities included on the personalized pathway
  • Participation in the doctoral research seminar
  • Signing of the doctoral candidate agreement
September to February - year 1

1st year - 2nd semester

  • Completion of courses and activities included on the personalized pathway
  • Participation in the doctoral research seminar
  • Drafting of the research plan
  • Elaboration of the document for renewal of the grant by the Thesis Supervisor
  • Assessment of the research plan by the doctoral programme's Academic Committee
February to July - year 1

2nd year

  • Elaboration the record of activities
  • Participation in the PhD Seminar 1
  • Elaboration of the document for renewal of the grant by the Thesis Supervisor
  • Annual progress assessment by the doctoral programme's Academic Committee
  • Preparation of the doctoral thesis
September to July - year 2

3rd year

  • Completion of the doctoral thesis
  • Preliminary assessment of the doctoral thesis by the doctoral programme's Academic Committee
  • Submission of the thesis and registration for the oral examination
  • Oral examination on the doctoral thesis
September to July - year 3

Activities in the organized research period in distance teaching modeCompletion date

Selection and admission

  • Personal interview (in person or over the phone)
  • Results of the admission process
  • Acceptance

February to March -  year 0

Admission

  • Assignment of the doctoral tutor
  • Assignment of a personalized pathway

June - year 0

1st year - 1st semester

  • Completion of courses and activities included on the personalized pathway
  • Signing of the doctoral candidate agreement

September to February - year 1

1st year - 2nd semester

  • Completion of courses and activities included on the personalized pathway
  • Drafting of the research plan
  • Assessment of the research plan by the doctoral programme's Academic Committee

February to July - year 1

2nd year and consecutive years

  • Elaboration the record of activities
  • Participation in the PhD Seminar 1 (2nd year)
  • Participation in the PhD Seminar 2 (4rd year)
  • Annual progress assessment by the doctoral programme's Academic Committee
  • Preparation of the doctoral thesis

September to July - year 2, 3 and 4rd

5rd year

  • Completion of the doctoral thesis
  • Preliminary assessment of the doctoral thesis by the doctoral programme's Academic Committee
  • Submission of the thesis and registration for the oral examination
  • Oral examination on the doctoral thesis

September to July - year 5

Research lines

More information
Doctoral programme in Law, Politics and Economics

Academic team

Director of the Doctoral School

  • David Masip Rodó

    PhD in Computer Engineering (UAB). He teaches courses on artificial intelligence, infographic, computer vision and business intelligence. He is currently the director of the UOC Doctoral School. His research focuses on the study of computer vision algorithms dedicated to the analysis of human behaviour, facial perception and object and scene recognition.

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Doctoral programme in Law, Politics and Economics

Call for applications

General requirements

To be admitted to the doctoral programme, applicants must meet both the general requirements stipulated by the UOC and the programme's specific requirements.

First of all, students must submit proof of meeting one of the following sets of requirements:

  • Hold an official Spanish bachelor's degree (or equivalent) and an official university master's degree (or equivalent), having passed at least 300 ECTS credits in the two degree courses.
  • Hold an official Spanish university degree that was issued under a former university education system (a licenciatura, arquitectura or ingeniería degree) and corresponds to level 3 of the MECES (Marco español de cualificaciones para la educación superior) framework.
  • Hold an official university degree that was issued in a European Higher Education Area (EHEA) country, entitles the holder to admission to doctoral studies in that country, and corresponds to level 7 of the European Qualifications Framework (EQF).

General requirements


To be admitted to the doctoral programme, applicants must meet both the general requirements stipulated by the UOC and the programme's specific requirements.

First of all, students must submit proof of meeting one of the following sets of requirements:

  • Hold an official Spanish bachelor's degree (or equivalent) and an official university master's degree (or equivalent), having passed at least 300 ECTS credits in the two degree courses.
  • Hold an official Spanish university degree that was issued under a former university education system (a licenciatura, arquitectura or ingeniería degree) and corresponds to level 3 of the MECES (Marco español de cualificaciones para la educación superior) framework.
  • Hold an official university degree that was issued in a European Higher Education Area (EHEA) country, entitles the holder to admission to doctoral studies in that country, and corresponds to level 7 of the European Qualifications Framework (EQF).
  • Hold an official university degree that was issued in a country outside the European Higher Education Area (EHEA), subject to verification that the qualification is equivalent to an official university master's degree and entitles the holder to admission to doctoral studies in that country.
  • Hold a doctoral degree.
  • Hold an official Spanish bachelor's degree that, in conformity with EU law, comprises at least 300 ECTS credits. In this case, the applicant will have to take the necessary bridging courses, unless the specific doctoral programme includes research training credits that are equivalent in value to the research credits obtained in master's degree studies.
  • Hold an official university degree for which, prior to obtaining a place through the corresponding examination for access to a specialized medical training programme, candidates had to have passed with a favourable assessment at least two years of training in a programme to obtain the official certificate in one of the health science specializations.
  • Hold an official university degree that corresponds to level 3 of the MECES (Marco español de cualificaciones para la educación superior) framework, in accordance with the procedure set forth in Spain's Royal Decree 967/2014, of 21 November, establishing the requirements and procedure for officially recognizing and declaring equivalence with respect to the official university degree programme and academic level and for validating foreign higher education studies, and the procedure for determining correspondence with the MECES levels of the official arquitectura, ingeniería, licenciatura, arquitectura técnica, ingeniería técnica and diplomatura degrees.

Applicants who have not passed the Introduction to Research credits in a university master's degree will need to take the bridging courses determined by each programme, as appropriate.

In the case of applicants who only have an official university bachelor's degree which, in accordance with the rules of EU law, has a duration of 300 ECTS credits, or have not taken and passed a minimum number of Introduction to Research credits in a university master's degree programme, their continuation in the doctoral programme is conditional upon them passing the bridging courses corresponding to the Introduction to Research module, pathway or courses for the corresponding period of academic training.

According to Decree 822/2021, of September 28, students with a disability equal to 33% or more have a reservation of 5% of the places.

Admission requirements

This programme does not require a specific level of English, although it is necessary to have a minimum knowledge of the language in order to thoroughly understand scientific articles, interact fluently and naturally and produce scientific texts.

If you apply for a UOC grant, you must accredit a level equal to or higher than B2 from the time of application. For other grants, financial aid or research contracts, please consult the terms and conditions and requirements for each case (level of English and part-time or full-time format).

Admission documents

If you are applying for admission to one of the UOC's doctoral programmes, you must provide the following documentation:

  • A photocopy of your national identity document (e.g. ID card or passport).
  • A letter of motivation/introduction, in which you provide a brief presentation of your career, and which must also include the specific motivations behind your candidacy, a description of your research interests, and your association with the research group.
  • A letter of endorsement from a UOC professor or researcher who is a doctor in which he/she explains his/her interest in the project and eventually directing the student's doctoral thesis, which must be identified by  name and surename. 
  • A CV detailing the master's or postgraduate programmes you have taken that are related to the research interests described in the statement of interest and, if applicable, a description of previous research output.

Admission documents


If you are applying for admission to one of the UOC's doctoral programmes, you must provide the following documentation:

  • A photocopy of your national identity document (e.g. ID card or passport).
  • A letter of motivation/introduction, in which you provide a brief presentation of your career, and which must also include the specific motivations behind your candidacy, a description of your research interests, and your association with the research group.
  • A letter of endorsement from a UOC professor or researcher who is a doctor in which he/she explains his/her interest in the project and eventually directing the student's doctoral thesis, which must be identified by  name and surename. 
  • A CV detailing the master's or postgraduate programmes you have taken that are related to the research interests described in the statement of interest and, if applicable, a description of previous research output.
  • An example of a recent piece of academic work (in Catalan, Spanish or English).
  • (Optional) A letter of recommendation form faculty and/or research staff stating the full name, affiliation, postal address and email address of the person providing the reference.
  • Academic certificates of any studies prior to the doctoral course, showing the courses taken and the mark given, the exam sitting, the type of course, the number of credits and the average grade in the academic record (if these have not already been submitted to meet the access requirements).
  • If the academic certificates are from a foreign institution, you must submit the Declaration of equivalence of average grades issued by the Ministry of Science, Innovation and Universities.
  • For any Spanish official university degree certificate, you must provide the record of its entry in the Ministry of Science, Innovation and Universities' registry of degree certificates, or alternatively provide a copy of the degree certificate and the corresponding transcript or Diploma Supplement.
  • Any master's degree certificate issued in another European Higher Education Area (EHEA) country must entitle the holder to admission to doctoral studies in that country and must correspond to level 7 of the European Qualifications Framework (EQF). To support this you must provide a copy of the master's degree certificate and the corresponding Diploma Supplement. 
  • For any university qualifications from higher education systems outside of the European Higher Education Area (EHEA) that have not obtained official recognition in Spain, you must provide a copy of the master's degree certificate and the corresponding transcript, together with certification from the university that the qualification entitles the holder to admission to doctoral studies in that country.

If the certificates and academic records are not written in an official language of Spain or in English, the documentation must be accompanied by a sworn translation into Catalan, Spanish or English.

You will find more information on the corresponding page in the Procedures section of the Virtual Campus > Doctoral programme admissions documentation. 

If you fail to provide this documentation or there are significant inconsistencies between it and the information in your application, your application to the doctoral programme may be rejected.

Once your admission documentation has been checked and your application accepted, your admission to the doctoral programme is subject to your submission of the official academic documents, duly legalized in accordance with the country in which they were issued.

 

Evaluation criteria

The admission process is evaluated using criteria that assess the applications that have been submitted, taking defined criteria and merits into account:

CriterionWeighting
Academic excellence of the candidate (based on the academic record of university bachelor's and master's degrees completed and passed).40%
Suitability of the candidate's training, experience and research interests to the programme's research lines.10%
Commitment to research and research maturity level (based on experience). Evidence of specific research interests and of theoretical and methodological knowledge of the field.25%
Commitment and responsibility when submitting the application and documentation.10%
Consistency with the priorities of potential thesis supervisors of the programme lines.15%
TOTAL100%

Calendar

1 December 2025: Start of the application period for admission to the doctoral programmes.

31 January 2026: End of the call for applications for access and admission to doctoral programmes.

4 March 2026: Publication of the provisional lists of submitted applications.

5 March to 11 March 2026: Period for appeals of submitted applications (documentation subject to amendment).

17 March 2026: Publication of the final lists of submitted applications.

11 May 2026: Publication of the provisional resolution on the accepted online and granted candidates (Interuniversitay programmes).

12 May to 22 May 2026: Period for appeals of the selection of online and granted candidates (Interuniversitay programmes). 

29 May 2025: Publication of the final resolution on the candidates admitted to the doctoral programmes and those who are granted (Interuniversitay programmes).

July 2026: Start of the enrolment period 2026-27.

September 2026: Start of the academic year 2026-27.

 
Doctoral programme in Law, Politics and Economics

Request access

Apply for the Welcome and Information Service is a free, no-obligation procedure that provides you with a user name and password that will allow you to enter the UOC's Virtual Campus, from where you will be able to:

1.    Contact experts who will help you settle any doubts you may have about applying.
2.    Consult the Campus Secretary's Office for information about the programme of studies, enrolment prices, documentation, etc.

Access requirements

Before requesting access, check that you meet the requirements for the programme you want to be admitted to.

Access form

On the access form, you must give your personal details and the educational level you have attained.

Access Documentation

You will find a list of the documentation you need when you request access and can consult the Campus Secretary's Office.

 

Discounts

If you are eligible for any of the discounts stated in the Price Decree, you will have to submit the appropriate documentation, following the instructions given by the virtual Secretary's Office.

Once you have completed your enrolment there is a fourteen day period within which you may exercise your right to withdraw your enrolment.

Virtual campus

After you have requested access, you will receive a user name and password that will allow you to access the Virtual Campus, where you will find all the information and resources you may need.

Researcher

You will find the information to contact the lead researcher in the "research lines" section. The researcher can provide support for preparing your application and will be your sponsor, if he or she agrees. Once you have been admitted to the programme, he or she will advise and guide you in choosing courses, in accordance with your prior academic background, your interests and the amount of time you have.

Virtual Secretary's Office

There is a Procedure on the Campus where you can consult and manage all academic matters, such as viewing the programme of studies, payment options or the discounts available. 

You can complete the admission form the virtual campus Procedures / Doctoral programme admission documentation, where you will have to give your academic details, whether you want to apply for a grant and the research line you are interested in. 

You must submit an enrolment proposal after having chosen the courses you want to follow during the semester, which your tutor will analyse so that you can complete enrolment with his or her counselling. It is a step prior to completing enrolment.

Having completed the previous step, you must attach the documentation in the same section. You can see which documentation you must attach in the corresponding section within Procedures / Doctoral programme admission documentation.

When you have completed all the steps, the doctoral programme's academic committee will assess the applications that have been submitted. 

If you pass the first phase of the admission process, you will receive notification confirming that you have entered the second phase and a telephone interview will be scheduled.

If you pass the second phase of the admission process, you will receive notification to confirm that you have been admitted. You will have a maximum of one month (counting from the admission notification) to confirm your acceptance of the place on the doctoral programme; if this confirmation from you is not received, you will not be admitted to the programme.

It is at this point that you will be able to complete enrolment, choosing your preferred payment option from among those available. If you are eligible for any of the discounts stated in the Price Decree, you will have to submit the appropriate documentation, following the instructions given by the virtual Secretary's Office.

Remember that once you have enrolled, you will have ten days to send the admission documentation.

The Government of Catalonia establishes the public prices for credits and other academic services charged by public universities in Catalonia and the UOC. You can consult the prices in Decree 125/2023, of June 28th.

The fees will be those applicable when enrolment is completed. Subject to annual revisions.

Price and enrolment Fees
Price per credit
32,28€/cr*
Price per learning resources credit
15,16€/cr*
Biannual Fees
Fee for supervision, tutorship and continous assessment of the doctoral thesis
200,56€
Fee for the management of your record
54,54€
Fee for learning support services
101,47€
Fees
Fee for requesting your certificate
218,15€
Fee for oral examination and defence of the doctoral thesis
156,87€
Fee for requesting your record
54,54€
Academic pathway

This programme belongs to an academic pathway. Find out about the studies with which you can achieve your goals.

See pathway