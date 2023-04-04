Research, transfer and entrepreneurship courses in Academic Writing

An essential requirement for this course is that each student has a project entailing the production of an academic article ; over the semester they will write the article and they will publish it at the end of the course. This means the c...

Academic Writing is a course for people who have already started writing a research article or book chapter. In class, each student will work on their own text. The course will provide them with strategies to plan, produce and publish academic articles in indexed journals. The goal is to learn how to the share the results from research in different academic journals coherently and effectively, thus achieving the greatest possible impact and dissemination.

The UOC offers its students, researchers and faculty opportunities to do research, transfer and entrepreneurship courses in English. The aim is to foster research in the fields of science, academia and business.

An essential requirement for this course is that each student has a project entailing the production of an academic article; over the semester they will write the article and they will publish it at the end of the course. This means the course is not for first-year doctoral students. We recommend enrolling in the second year or later.

The course is taught in English, but the articles students work on may be in Catalan or Spanish. It is not a course on English grammar and spelling. Texts will not be corrected for grammar and spelling errors. It is basically focused on the structure and the register of texts, as well as aspects relating to task organization and peer review.

If you are studying a doctoral degree and have been awarded a competitive grant, this course can count as part of the training component. Likewise, if you are a researcher, this course may be compatible with some of the funding available from researcher training programmes. However, don't enrol on this course if you are only just starting on a project.