Online Research, transfer and entrepreneurship courses in Academic Writing

The UOC offers its students, researchers and faculty opportunities to do research, transfer and entrepreneurship courses in English. The aim is to foster research in the fields of science, academia and business.

Academic Writing is a course for people who have already started writing a research article or book chapter. In class, each student will work on their own text. The course will provide them with strategies to plan, produce and publish academic articles in indexed journals. The goal is to learn how to the share the results from research in different academic journals coherently and effectively, thus achieving the greatest possible impact and dissemination.

An essential requirement for this course is that each student has a project entailing the production of an academic article; over the semester they will write the article and they will publish it at the end of the course. This means the course is not for first-year doctoral students. We recommend enrolling in the second year or later.

An essential requirement for this course is that each student has a project entailing the production of an academic article; over the semester they will write the article and they will publish it at the end of the course. This means the course is not for first-year doctoral students. We recommend enrolling in the second year or later.

The course is taught in English, but the articles students work on may be in Catalan or Spanish. It is not a course on English grammar and spelling. Texts will not be corrected for grammar and spelling errors. It is basically focused on the structure and the register of texts, as well as aspects relating to task organization and peer review. 

If you are studying a doctoral degree and have been awarded a competitive grant, this course can count as part of the training component. Likewise, if you are a researcher, this course may be compatible with some of the funding available from researcher training programmes. However, don't enrol on this course if you are only just starting on a project.

    27 Sep 2023

    100%

  • Enrolment: April 25, 2023

  • Language: English

  • Price: 527.64 €

  • 4th


Objectives

The aim of this course is to guide participants through the process of publishing an academic paper (in English, Catalan or Spanish) in an indexed journal. From this general objective, there stem two specific objectives:

  • Acquire a general view of the process of publishing an article in an indexed journal. 
  • Submit an article to an indexed journal at the end of the consultation period.

Competencies

By the end of the course, students should have developed the following competencies. 


Interdisciplinary competencies:

  • Analyse, evaluate and synthesize information.
  • Develop autonomous learning skills.
  • Apply ICTs in academic and professional contexts.
  • Work in multidisciplinary teams.


Specific competencies:

  • Structure content according to the conventions of academic publishing in the social sciences.
  • Develop writing skills, in the participant's first language and in English.
  • Make use of best practices for planning, organizing and publishing a research article. 
  • Identify the appropriate academic journals for each publication.
  • Negotiate journal assessment.

Methodology

Students on the course have to organize the different tasks involved in producing their articles. This is why they need to have an actual article to write and publish.

The course has a series of video sessions, followed by a programme to produce a draft version of an actual article with peer review and advice from the course instructor.

 

Content

The syllabus is structured as one single course, which is taught over just one semester. It is worth 4 ECTS credits. Interactions in the classroom are principally in English.


Index of contents

1. What is the research? Identifying the topic-question-problem.

2. I have data, now what? Types of data, analysis software and coding.

3. Choosing a journal.

4. Drafting the article.

4.1. Expressing agreement and disagreement.
4.2. Strategies for getting writing done.
4.3. Guidelines on length, style and basic structure.
4.4. The writing process: methodology, results, literature review, introduction, conclusion and abstract.
4.5. Using corpus linguistics to improve your writing.

  • David Masip Rodó

    PhD in Computer Engineering (UAB). He teaches courses on artificial intelligence, infographic, computer vision and business intelligence. He is currently the director of the UOC Doctoral School. His research focuses on the study of computer vision algorithms dedicated to the analysis of human behaviour, facial perception and object and scene recognition.

Fees and enrolment

Methods of payment

You can pay for Research, transfer and entrepreneurship courses with a credit or debit card.

  1. VPoS: payment using a credit or debit card via the VPoS (virtual point of sale) provided by «la Caixa».

Enrolment withdrawal

527.64 € Price of this course
Objectives, profiles and competencies

See who this programme is for and the new competencies that you can develop.

