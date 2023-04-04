Programme quality

The programmes offered by the UOC are official. In other words, they are aligned with the European Higher Education Area (EHEA) and endorsed by the Catalan University Quality Assurance Agency (AQU Catalunya) and the Spanish Quality Assessment and Accreditation Agency (ANECA), guaranteeing their academic rigour and compliance with the standards required by the European university system.

The Catalan University Quality Assurance Agency (AQU Catalunya) evaluates the official programmes within the Framework for the validation, monitoring, modification and accreditation of recognised university degrees (MVSMA), also known as the VSMA Framework.

With a favourable evaluation by AQU Catalunya, these programmes are approved by the University Council and entered in the Ministry's Register of Universities, Centres and Qualifications.

These processes assure the official programmes' academic rigour and compliance with the European quality standards stipulated by the European Association for Quality Assurance in Higher Education.

In the section on Quality of the degrees, you can find all the documentation concerning the different stages of the VSMA Framework, which guarantees the programmes' official status, and you can access the list of indicators used to analyse and assess the training activity as part of this continuous assessment and improvement process.