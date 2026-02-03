Online University Master's Degree in Planetary Health (joint: UOC, UPF)
Presentation
The University Master's Degree in Planetary Health aims to provide graduates with the skills they need to promote health on a global scale while respecting the limits of the planet's natural systems by analysing the challenges facing humanity that are linked to the global climate and environmental crisis, designing the search for solutions and implementing them in our societies, within their respective knowledge areas.
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Over the last hundred years, humanity has taken great strides in improving the health and well-being of society, such as progress made with regard to increasing life expectancy and reducing infant mortality on a global scale.
However, these breakthroughs have come at the same time as an era of overexploitation of natural resources at an unprecedented pace, which has led to the increasing degradation and disruption of the Earth's natural systems, as evidenced by the increase in carbon dioxide emissions, acidification of the oceans, deforestation and the scarcity of drinking water, among other signs.
Within this framework of global challenges, planetary health has recently emerged as an unprecedented opportunity to create profound changes in our societies in order to continue improving the health of humanity within the planet's sustainable limits, in a just and equitable society, e.g., through the reformulation of food systems, the energy transition and the reorganization of cities.
Over the last hundred years, humanity has taken great strides in improving the health and well-being of society, such as progress made with regard to increasing life expectancy and reducing infant mortality on a global scale.
However, these breakthroughs have come at the same time as an era of overexploitation of natural resources at an unprecedented pace, which has led to the increasing degradation and disruption of the Earth's natural systems, as evidenced by the increase in carbon dioxide emissions, acidification of the oceans, deforestation and the scarcity of drinking water, among other signs.
Within this framework of global challenges, planetary health has recently emerged as an unprecedented opportunity to create profound changes in our societies in order to continue improving the health of humanity within the planet's sustainable limits, in a just and equitable society, e.g., through the reformulation of food systems, the energy transition and the reorganization of cities.
As a result, and against this backdrop, the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) and Pompeu Fabra University (UPF) are offering the online University Master's Degree in Planetary Health, in collaboration with the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal).
The objective of this master's degree is to provide interdisciplinary and transdisciplinary distance learning for professionals in different knowledge areas and to enable them to analyse the risks that the global environmental and climate crisis poses for human health, to assess its possible impact and to propose solutions related to adaptation and mitigation. For example, this includes designing, planning and implementing actions that guarantee humanity's ongoing health and well-being within the environmental limits of the planet.
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Start
14 Oct 2026
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100%
Online
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60
ECTS credits
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Language: English, Catalan, Spanish
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Official programme
Fully online method
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Personalized guidance and support
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