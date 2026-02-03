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Online University Master's Degree in Planetary Health (joint: UOC, UPF)

Presentation

The University Master's Degree in Planetary Health aims to provide graduates with the skills they need to promote health on a global scale while respecting the limits of the planet's natural systems by analysing the challenges facing humanity that are linked to the global climate and environmental crisis, designing the search for solutions and implementing them in our societies, within their respective knowledge areas.
Official programme
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Over the last hundred years, humanity has taken great strides in improving the health and well-being of society, such as progress made with regard to increasing life expectancy and reducing infant mortality on a global scale.

However, these breakthroughs have come at the same time as an era of overexploitation of natural resources at an unprecedented pace, which has led to the increasing degradation and disruption of the Earth's natural systems, as evidenced by the increase in carbon dioxide emissions, acidification of the oceans, deforestation and the scarcity of drinking water, among other signs.

Within this framework of global challenges, planetary health has recently emerged as an unprecedented opportunity to create profound changes in our societies in order to continue improving the health of humanity within the planet's sustainable limits, in a just and equitable society, e.g., through the reformulation of food systems, the energy transition and the reorganization of cities.

Over the last hundred years, humanity has taken great strides in improving the health and well-being of society, such as progress made with regard to increasing life expectancy and reducing infant mortality on a global scale.

However, these breakthroughs have come at the same time as an era of overexploitation of natural resources at an unprecedented pace, which has led to the increasing degradation and disruption of the Earth's natural systems, as evidenced by the increase in carbon dioxide emissions, acidification of the oceans, deforestation and the scarcity of drinking water, among other signs.

Within this framework of global challenges, planetary health has recently emerged as an unprecedented opportunity to create profound changes in our societies in order to continue improving the health of humanity within the planet's sustainable limits, in a just and equitable society, e.g., through the reformulation of food systems, the energy transition and the reorganization of cities. 

As a result, and against this backdrop, the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) and Pompeu Fabra University (UPF) are offering the online University Master's Degree in Planetary Health, in collaboration with the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal).

The objective of this master's degree is to provide interdisciplinary and transdisciplinary distance learning for professionals in different knowledge areas and to enable them to analyse the risks that the global environmental and climate crisis poses for human health, to assess its possible impact and to propose solutions related to adaptation and mitigation. For example, this includes designing, planning and implementing actions that guarantee humanity's ongoing health and well-being within the environmental limits of the planet.

  • Start

    14 Oct 2026

  • 100%

    Online

  • 60

    ECTS credits

  • Language: English, Catalan, Spanish

  • Official programme

Fully online method

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Programme quality

The quality of this programme is validated by the AQU (Catalan University Quality Assurance Agency), which guarantees its rigour and its compliance with the standards required by the EHEA.  

Quality

AQU quality seal

Catalan University Quality Assurance Agency

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University Master's Degree in Planetary Health (joint: UOC, UPF)

Programme of Study

60
ECTS
54
ECTS
Mandatory
6
ECTS
Final work

Courses

This programme has three types of course: basic courses, compulsory courses and optional courses. Check out the details of the courses you're interested in taking to see how they can adapt to your pace of study depending on when they're available, what the enrolment requirements are and the amount of time you can devote to them.

The UOC is a university seeking to offer a public service by enabling as many people as possible to get a university-level education. This is why there is no minimum number of credits for enrolment.

 

 

Type

Compulsory coursesCredits
Planetary Health: the Response to the Challenges of the Anthropocene*
5
Interdisciplinary Approaches to Planetary Health*
5
Global and Multi-Level Governance in Planetary Health*
5
Water Resources and Planetary Health
4
Global Pollution and Health
5
Urbanization and Healthy and Sustainable Cities
5
Sustainable Food Systems and Healthy Eating
5
Land Use Change, Biodiversity Loss and Human Health
5
Planetary Health Research: from Hypotheses to the Research Protocol
4
Climate Change and Health
5
Integrated Solutions and Transformative Changes
5
Master's Degree Final Project
6

* Students are advised to enrol on these courses during the first semester of the master's degree programme. If you cannot take all of them in a single semester, you should start with Planetary Health: the Response to the Challenges of the Anthropocene and Interdisciplinary Approaches to Planetary Health

 

Semesters

Semester 1Credits
Planetary Health: the Response to the Challenges of the Anthropocene
5
Interdisciplinary Approaches to Planetary Health
5
Global and Multi-Level Governance in Planetary Health
5
Sustainable Food Systems and Healthy Eating
5
Land Use Change, Biodiversity Loss and Human Health
5

 

Semester 2Credits
Water Resources and Planetary Health
5
Global Pollution and Health
5
Urbanization and Healthy and Sustainable Cities
5
Climate Change and Health
5
Integrated Solutions and Transformative Changes
5

 

Semesters 1 and 2Credits
Planetary Health Research: from Hypotheses to the Research Protocol
4
Master's Degree Final Project
6

Types of courses Credits
Basic courses
60
Compulsory courses
60
Optional courses
60
Final Project
60
Total 60

Final project

Students are required to complete a final project at the end of their master's degree studies. The Master's Degree Final Project course accounts for 6 ECTS credits within the University Master's Degree in Planetary Health.

The final project consists of producing an individual project that synthesizes the knowledge acquired in the other courses of the master's degree programme. Students must take the Master's Degree Final Project course, which focuses on assessment of the competencies associated with the qualification, in order to complete the programme. For this reason, they must have passed a specific number of credits in the programme in order to enrol on this course. Likewise, they cannot enrol on this course without having previously taken and passed the course Planetary Health Research: from Hypotheses to the Research Protocol.

Students taking the University Master's Degree in Planetary Health can carry out their final project in one of the stipulated areas.

Final project


Students are required to complete a final project at the end of their master's degree studies. The Master's Degree Final Project course accounts for 6 ECTS credits within the University Master's Degree in Planetary Health.

The final project consists of producing an individual project that synthesizes the knowledge acquired in the other courses of the master's degree programme. Students must take the Master's Degree Final Project course, which focuses on assessment of the competencies associated with the qualification, in order to complete the programme. For this reason, they must have passed a specific number of credits in the programme in order to enrol on this course. Likewise, they cannot enrol on this course without having previously taken and passed the course Planetary Health Research: from Hypotheses to the Research Protocol.

Students taking the University Master's Degree in Planetary Health can carry out their final project in one of the stipulated areas. Students must therefore choose the area of knowledge in which they wish to undertake their project. To enrol on the Master's Degree Final Project course, students must first submit an application, which must be accepted by the programme's teaching team. The UOC's academic tutors play a key role in providing guidance and information and in managing the final project selection process.

The final project is an individual task carried out with mentoring and guidance from a specific tutor, who provides the support the student needs to complete it successfully. The final project tutor is responsible for guiding the student, monitoring the project's progress and advising the student on each aspect of the project: conceptualization, substantiation, methodology, writing up of results and defence.

The final project concludes with a defence, in which the student has to present their work online, synchronously and publicly to a three-member assessment board, who assess it.

The final project is graded according to three parts: (1) the project's progress and preparation, (2) the final report, product, project or study obtained, and (3) the project's defence. The defence must be online and synchronous.

More information on teaching and the application process for the Master's Degree Final Project course is available in the course plan in the Virtual Campus secretary's office following application for admission to the programme.

+ More information about final projects

Learning resources

The purpose of teaching materials is to enable the student to study regardless of their circumstances and their location (library, public transport, home, etc.), the device they use (computer, mobile device, etc.).

The UOC provides digital learning resources, consisting of articles, book chapters, case studies, videos, websites, blogs and modules produced by experts in the field and published by the UOC in various formats.

HTML5: This format permits annotations and has an adaptive or responsive interface (the content dynamically adapts to the size of the screen of the device from which it is being viewed). These materials also allow the inclusion of interactive exercises.

Video book: MP4 format.

Audiobook: the DAISY format, which enables the audio content to be used as if it were a book, turning pages and moving on to the next chapter easily.

EPUB: a special e-book format for anyone reading these books (permits resizing of the font, etc.).

PDF:

Learning resources


The purpose of teaching materials is to enable the student to study regardless of their circumstances and their location (library, public transport, home, etc.), the device they use (computer, mobile device, etc.).

The UOC provides digital learning resources, consisting of articles, book chapters, case studies, videos, websites, blogs and modules produced by experts in the field and published by the UOC in various formats.

HTML5: This format permits annotations and has an adaptive or responsive interface (the content dynamically adapts to the size of the screen of the device from which it is being viewed). These materials also allow the inclusion of interactive exercises.

Video book: MP4 format.

Audiobook: the DAISY format, which enables the audio content to be used as if it were a book, turning pages and moving on to the next chapter easily.

EPUB: a special e-book format for anyone reading these books (permits resizing of the font, etc.).

PDF: a format that permits automatic reading with TTS (text to speech) tools and printing of the document.

The recommended bibliography can also be consulted (electronic journals and books, databases, online encyclopaedias and dictionaries, thematic portals, etc.) in the UOC's Online Library, which offers a loan service for physical documents (within Spain), and the consortium loan service (Catalan University Library Consortium – CBUC) and the interlibrary loan service (REBIUN).

Length

The master's degree lasts for at least one academic year distributed in two semesters, with a total study load of 60 ECTS credits.

However, the flexible nature of the UOC's academic regulations means that you can adapt the duration and pace of your studies to your availability and your desired time investment.

This means that you can decide which courses you want to take each semester. To help with this, the UOC provides you with a tutor when you enrol, who offers you direct assistance and the guidance you need.

Bridging courses

Applicants for the master's degree with qualifications that are not specifically in the health sciences field must have passed a bridging course in Public Health, with a study load of 6 ECTS credits. This course consists of an online synthesis test, and begins teaching 3 weeks before the start of the course. Graduates with a university master's degree in Public Health or a similar qualification need not take this course.

This bridging course will provide students with the necessary initial knowledge related to the organization of the healthcare system. The expected learning outcome is that students will be able to:

  • Explain the differences and objectives of public health, health promotion and health education.
  • Distinguish between the different areas of intervention in health education.
  • Use the epidemiological and demographic health information system.
  • Identify the determinant factors of health.
  • Apply strategies to determine the state of health of a population.

Bridging courses


Applicants for the master's degree with qualifications that are not specifically in the health sciences field must have passed a bridging course in Public Health, with a study load of 6 ECTS credits. This course consists of an online synthesis test, and begins teaching 3 weeks before the start of the course. Graduates with a university master's degree in Public Health or a similar qualification need not take this course.

This bridging course will provide students with the necessary initial knowledge related to the organization of the healthcare system. The expected learning outcome is that students will be able to:

  • Explain the differences and objectives of public health, health promotion and health education.
  • Distinguish between the different areas of intervention in health education.
  • Use the epidemiological and demographic health information system.
  • Identify the determinant factors of health.
  • Apply strategies to determine the state of health of a population.
  • Recognize the structure of the healthcare system.
  • Identify the main epidemiological indicators.
  • Use the best study designs for the objective of a study.
University Master's Degree in Planetary Health (joint: UOC, UPF)

Credit Recognition

Credit recognition

The UOC gives students the option of having their prior studies and work experiences recognized as course or internship credits, which can help students to reduce the time needed to complete their degree.

If you have a query, fill out the form called "Would you like more information?" and we will get in touch with you.

 

Benefits of requesting credit recognition

Courses can be recognized through two procedures: prior studies assessments and academic recognition of professional experience. In either case, students are exempt from taking the recognized courses during their programme of study. Once recognized credits have been included in the enrolment, they are subtracted from the total number of credits students are required to complete to obtain their degree.

For bachelor's degree students, the UOC recognizes basic credits from the same branch of knowledge as the degree in question, as long as the approved studies come from official university programmes.

Credit recognition


The UOC gives students the option of having their prior studies and work experiences recognized as course or internship credits, which can help students to reduce the time needed to complete their degree.

If you have a query, fill out the form called "Would you like more information?" and we will get in touch with you.

 

Benefits of requesting credit recognition

Courses can be recognized through two procedures: prior studies assessments and academic recognition of professional experience. In either case, students are exempt from taking the recognized courses during their programme of study. Once recognized credits have been included in the enrolment, they are subtracted from the total number of credits students are required to complete to obtain their degree.

For bachelor's degree students, the UOC recognizes basic credits from the same branch of knowledge as the degree in question, as long as the approved studies come from official university programmes. This rule does not apply to university master's degrees.

 

How to request credit recognition

The UOC gives students the option of requesting credit recognition every semester, and applicants are always informed of the result before teaching starts. Requests of this nature must be made through the Virtual Campus, so students just joining the UOC must first request access to it.

Once on the Virtual Campus, students can consult the equivalency tables, which list a large number of programmes from other universities, to get an idea of how many credits may be recognized. If students discover that their prior studies are not listed in any of the tables, a committee will study their request individually.

Students can request a prior studies assessment or academic recognition of professional experience at any point throughout their academic stay at the UOC. Likewise, they can add new studies and professional experience as they acquire them.

Students will receive the verdict regarding their request for credit recognition in their personal inbox. In the case of disagreement with the result, students will have a set amount of time to file an appeal.

Prior studies assessment

The prior studies assessment is the procedure that students must request if they wish to validate the courses they have completed at the UOC or any other university.

It is not a mandatory procedure. To request the prior studies assessment, only the last adapted academic record is considered valid.

The result of students' prior studies assessment is valid provided they have an open academic record at the UOC. It will be valid for newly admitted students if they enrol on the semester immediately following application for the procedure. Otherwise, their prior studies assessment will expire and they will have to repeat the procedure.

The prior studies assessment is carried out by a committee chaired by the Vice President for Teaching and Learning and whose members are the directors of the UOC's programmes. The secretary's duties are performed by the person responsible for the procedure at the Secretary's Office. The committee's tasks are to evaluate and propose validations, adaptations and recognition of free elective credits.

Prior studies assessment


The prior studies assessment is the procedure that students must request if they wish to validate the courses they have completed at the UOC or any other university.

It is not a mandatory procedure. To request the prior studies assessment, only the last adapted academic record is considered valid.

The result of students' prior studies assessment is valid provided they have an open academic record at the UOC. It will be valid for newly admitted students if they enrol on the semester immediately following application for the procedure. Otherwise, their prior studies assessment will expire and they will have to repeat the procedure.

The prior studies assessment is carried out by a committee chaired by the Vice President for Teaching and Learning and whose members are the directors of the UOC's programmes. The secretary's duties are performed by the person responsible for the procedure at the Secretary's Office. The committee's tasks are to evaluate and propose validations, adaptations and recognition of free elective credits.

Academic recognition of professional experience

The admissions committee will individually assess the profile of graduates with qualifications other than those listed, provided that they can demonstrate additional postgraduate training in the field of public health or global health, or at least two years of professional experience in one of these two fields. The following supporting documents must be submitted to prove the candidate's professional experience in the areas listed above:

  • Curriculum Vitae
  • Official social security employment record 
  • Employment contract and certificate of tasks undertaken issued by the company in areas such as epidemiology and environmental health, international health, public health monitoring, prevention and health promotion, or the assessment of public health policies and programmes.
  • Other documents such as letters of recommendation, publications, etc., will also be taken into account.

University Master's Degree in Planetary Health (joint: UOC, UPF)

Academic team

Programme director

  • Cristina O'Callaghan Gordo
    Cristina O'Callaghan Gordo

    Doctor of Medicine from the University of Barcelona (UB, 2011), Master of Epidemiology from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM, 2011) and Bachelor of Biology from the UB (2005). Researcher of the non-communicable diseases and environment program of the Instituto de Salud Global de Barcelona (ISGlobal) since 2013 and Professor of Health Sciences Studies of the UOC since 2020, where she directs the master’s degree in Planetary Health, she is the author of more than 35 publications in indexed journals.

  • Josep Maria Antó i Boqué

    Dr. Josep M. Antó is a senior research professor at ISGlobal, emeritus professor of medicine at Pompeu Fabra University in Spain, and co-chair of the Lancet Countdown in Europe. He is a respiratory physician and epidemiologist whose research has focused on the epidemiology of asthma and COPD, with a particular interest in the environmental determinants and prevention of these diseases. Among other prominent positions, he was the founding director of the Center for Research in Environmental Epidemiology (CREAL) (2005–2016) and the founding scientific director of ISGlobal (2016–2019). In recent years, he has increasingly dedicated himself to adapting environmental health strategies to combat climate change and promoting the concept of planetary health at the local and international levels.

  • Lela Melón

    Dr. Lela Mélon is a renowned expert in EU corporate law and sustainability, distinguished for her leadership in academia and consulting. With a background in law and economics, she has held prestigious positions such as Marie Curie Research Fellow at Pompeu Fabra University and was awarded the 2021 Emerging Leader in Sustainability Award. Dr. Mélon’s academic contributions include her groundbreaking work on policy coherence for sustainability and her book, "Shareholder Primacy and Global Business" (Routledge 2018). She has also played a crucial role in integrating sustainability into academic curricula and has lectured at prestigious institutions worldwide. As a senior sustainability consultant at msg global solutions, she collaborates with industry stakeholders to drive positive change. Driven by her passion for sustainability, Dr. Mélon continues to be a leading figure in promoting sustainable practices and policies globally.

University Master's Degree in Planetary Health (joint: UOC, UPF)

Career opportunities

Professional outings

Some of the expected career opportunities for the University Master's Degree in Planetary Health are listed by sector below:

  • In academia, graduates may become researchers or project coordinators in research centres or university departments focused on public health, environmental health, epidemiology, environmental sciences or ecology, among other disciplines. 
  • They may join health services such as hospitals, primary care centres, social health services, social services and social welfare services in order to undertake projects seeking to integrate aspects of environmental sustainability in healthcare and management as a fundamental strategy to protect global health. 
  • In public administration, graduates will be able to work as experts for national, regional and local government bodies on the development and/or implementation of land management, urban development and energy plans that improve health and do not endanger it, therefore applying the planetary health approach.

Professional outings


Some of the expected career opportunities for the University Master's Degree in Planetary Health are listed by sector below:

  • In academia, graduates may become researchers or project coordinators in research centres or university departments focused on public health, environmental health, epidemiology, environmental sciences or ecology, among other disciplines. 
  • They may join health services such as hospitals, primary care centres, social health services, social services and social welfare services in order to undertake projects seeking to integrate aspects of environmental sustainability in healthcare and management as a fundamental strategy to protect global health. 
  • In public administration, graduates will be able to work as experts for national, regional and local government bodies on the development and/or implementation of land management, urban development and energy plans that improve health and do not endanger it, therefore applying the planetary health approach.
  • In non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and international agencies working in the areas of health, development or environmental protection, promoting and coordinating initiatives aligned with planetary health in various different areas.
  • In the private sector, they may join the corporate social responsibility and sustainability departments of companies working in the areas of health and the environment, such as environmental consultancies and biotechnology, pharmaceutical and food companies. There are also opportunities for professionals who can offer their knowledge of health preservation in the field of environmental protection.

Employability

The employability of UOC students is key to the university's success. We identify and include in our programmes of study key competencies that are in demand in the job market. And our career guidance services empower you to make decisions and take action for your future occupation.

Objectives

The University Master's Degree in Planetary Health aims to provide graduates from different knowledge areas with the skills they need to promote health on a global scale while respecting the limits of the planet's natural systems by analysing the challenges facing humanity that are linked to the global climate and environmental crisis, designing solutions and implementing them in our societies, within their respective knowledge areas.

The programme provides specialized training on the health effects of climate change and global environmental change, and focuses on those areas that have been defined internationally as the main challenges facing humanity: food systems, land use, biodiversity loss, water scarcity, global pollution, urbanization and climate change. It adopts an interdisciplinary approach to provide students with the knowledge and tools necessary to design solutions and implement changes in our society through research, development, innovation and the promotion of public health and environmental policies from academia, government bodies or the private sector.

Objectives


The University Master's Degree in Planetary Health aims to provide graduates from different knowledge areas with the skills they need to promote health on a global scale while respecting the limits of the planet's natural systems by analysing the challenges facing humanity that are linked to the global climate and environmental crisis, designing solutions and implementing them in our societies, within their respective knowledge areas.

The programme provides specialized training on the health effects of climate change and global environmental change, and focuses on those areas that have been defined internationally as the main challenges facing humanity: food systems, land use, biodiversity loss, water scarcity, global pollution, urbanization and climate change. It adopts an interdisciplinary approach to provide students with the knowledge and tools necessary to design solutions and implement changes in our society through research, development, innovation and the promotion of public health and environmental policies from academia, government bodies or the private sector. 

Profiles

This master's degree trains professionals for the planning and implementation of research projects and interventions aimed at improving the health of the population on a global scale, through the preservation of natural systems, the promotion of environmental sustainability and the reduction of social inequalities. The interdisciplinary nature of the training enables graduates to integrate and apply the knowledge and methodologies of the different disciplines within planetary health. 

The master's degree programme trains professionals with a transdisciplinary perspective, who are able to analyse the risks that the global environmental and climate crisis presents for human health, assessing its possible impact and proposing adaptation and mitigation solutions based on integrating knowledge from different disciplines. Planetary health professionals will be trained to work in multidisciplinary teams on the development of solutions that respond to the main challenges for planetary health.

Competencies

General competencies

  • Searching for, analysing, evaluating and using information to support decision-making in complex scenarios.
  • Working with interdisciplinary teams to achieve common goals related to planetary health.
  • Applying creative thinking to propose improvements or solutions in areas and situations of varying complexity related to planetary health.
  • Resolving complex situations in a viable and sustainable way, evaluating the results of the resolution and its implementation.

 

Interdisciplinary competencies

  • Acting honestly and in an ethical, sustainable and socially responsible manner that respects human rights and diversity, in both academic and professional practice, and designing solutions to improve those practices. 

 

Specific competencies 

  • Analysing the interaction between human health and the Earth's natural systems, using complex theoretical and conceptual models that relate the factors driving environmental change and their effects on health and enable consideration of possible solutions to guarantee health in a sustainable way.

Competencies


General competencies

  • Searching for, analysing, evaluating and using information to support decision-making in complex scenarios.
  • Working with interdisciplinary teams to achieve common goals related to planetary health.
  • Applying creative thinking to propose improvements or solutions in areas and situations of varying complexity related to planetary health.
  • Resolving complex situations in a viable and sustainable way, evaluating the results of the resolution and its implementation.

 

Interdisciplinary competencies

  • Acting honestly and in an ethical, sustainable and socially responsible manner that respects human rights and diversity, in both academic and professional practice, and designing solutions to improve those practices. 

 

Specific competencies 

  • Analysing the interaction between human health and the Earth's natural systems, using complex theoretical and conceptual models that relate the factors driving environmental change and their effects on health and enable consideration of possible solutions to guarantee health in a sustainable way.
  • Designing research projects and interventions, applying and integrating advanced knowledge on socioeconomic, political and/cultural factors whose interaction affects human health and leads to the degradation of natural systems. 
  • Critically interpreting, synthesizing and integrating the results of quantitative and qualitative analyses from research in the main scientific disciplines related to planetary health (health sciences, natural and climate sciences, social sciences and economics).
  • Selecting and applying advanced methodologies and resources from different scientific disciplines in the field of planetary health to strategically solve complex situations and problems. 
  • Mastering the language and conventions for communication in the disciplinary fields of planetary health in order to act as a partner in the professional sphere, formulating arguments and transmitting results and ideas in a clear and unambiguous manner.
  • Undertaking research projects or interventions in the field of planetary health based on initiative and autonomy, including a multidisciplinary perspective, and transferring the main results to the people involved.
  • Critically evaluating and applying innovative proposals for solutions for the prevention, promotion and management of health based on a multidisciplinary approach, taking environmental sustainability and equity into account.
  • Formulating predictions on the evolution of health problems based on changes in natural systems, using innovative and multidisciplinary approaches that take socioeconomic, political and cultural factors into account.

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University Master's Degree in Planetary Health (joint: UOC, UPF)

Access requirements

Admission criteria

  • There are no specific admission criteria for students who have done one of the following bachelor's degrees:
  • Bachelor's Degree in Public Administration and Political Science
  • Bachelor's Degree in Sociology
  • Bachelor's Degree in International Relations
  • Bachelor's Degree in Economics
  • Bachelor's Degree in Journalism

Before undertaking the University Master's Degree in Planetary Health, it is advisable for students to have a qualification in one of the areas listed below:

Health sciences

  • A degree in the field of biomedical sciences
  • A degree in the field of nursing
  • A degree in the field of pharmacy
  • A degree in the field of physiotherapy, podiatry, nutrition and dietetics, occupational therapy, optics and optometry, and speech and language therapy  
  • A degree in the field of medicine and dentistry  
  • A degree in the field of veterinary medicine  
  • These students will not be required to take any bridging courses.

Given the interdisciplinary nature of planetary health, students may be admitted from various fields of study, such as: 

  • A degree in the field of architecture, construction, building and urbanism, and civil engineering
  • A degree in the field of biology and genetics
  • A degree in the field of biochemistry and biotechnology
  • A degree in the field of agricultural sciences and food technology
  • A degree in the field of behavioural sciences and psychology
  • A degree in the field of economics, business administration and management, marketing, commerce, accounting and tourism
  • A degree in the field of environmental sciences and ecology  
  • A degree in the field of social sciences, social work, labour relations and human resources, sociology, political science and international relations  
  • A degree in the field of earth sciences  
  • A degree in the field of law and legal specialities
  • A degree in the field of physics and astronomy
  • A degree in the field of chemical engineering, materials engineering and natural environmental engineering
  • A degree in the field of mathematics and statistics
  • A degree in the field of chemistry

These students may access the master's degree on the condition that they complete a Public Health bridging course (6 ECTS), which is explained in the corresponding section.

Before undertaking the University Master's Degree in Planetary Health, it is advisable for students to have a qualification in one of the areas listed below:

Health sciences

  • A degree in the field of biomedical sciences
  • A degree in the field of nursing
  • A degree in the field of pharmacy
  • A degree in the field of physiotherapy, podiatry, nutrition and dietetics, occupational therapy, optics and optometry, and speech and language therapy  
  • A degree in the field of medicine and dentistry  
  • A degree in the field of veterinary medicine  
  • These students will not be required to take any bridging courses.

Given the interdisciplinary nature of planetary health, students may be admitted from various fields of study, such as: 

  • A degree in the field of architecture, construction, building and urbanism, and civil engineering
  • A degree in the field of biology and genetics
  • A degree in the field of biochemistry and biotechnology
  • A degree in the field of agricultural sciences and food technology
  • A degree in the field of behavioural sciences and psychology
  • A degree in the field of economics, business administration and management, marketing, commerce, accounting and tourism
  • A degree in the field of environmental sciences and ecology  
  • A degree in the field of social sciences, social work, labour relations and human resources, sociology, political science and international relations  
  • A degree in the field of earth sciences  
  • A degree in the field of law and legal specialities
  • A degree in the field of physics and astronomy
  • A degree in the field of chemical engineering, materials engineering and natural environmental engineering
  • A degree in the field of mathematics and statistics
  • A degree in the field of chemistry

These students may access the master's degree on the condition that they complete a Public Health bridging course (6 ECTS), which is explained in the corresponding section.

In addition, the Admissions Committee will individually assess the suitability of applicants with university degrees outside the fields of knowledge listed above who can demonstrate complementary postgraduate training in public health, global health, planetary health or sustainable development, or relevant professional experience in one of these areas. In each case, the committee will also determine whether they must also undertake any bridging courses. The documentation required to accredit professional experience in the areas described above is as follows:

  • CV.
  • Official social security employment record. 
  • Employment contract and company-issued certificate detailing work in areas such as epidemiology and environmental health, international health, public health surveillance, preventive medicine and health promotion, and evaluation of public health policies and programmes.
  • Other documents such as letters of recommendation and publications will also be evaluated. 

Prior knowledge

The course material will be in English and the language used in class will also be English. Therefore, a command of English is required to follow this programme.

University Master's Degree in Planetary Health (joint: UOC, UPF)

Enrolment and fees

* The fees will be those applicable when enrolment is completed. Subject to annual revisions.

** Estimated enrolment fees for 60 ECTS credits, before applying any discounts, charges or other adjustments.

Check the conditions for students who are not residents in Spain and do not have a European Union nationality or Andorran nationality.

 
Concept Price
Price per credit *
25.82 €/cr
Price per credit for tools and learning resources *
17.18 €/cr
Price per credit for recognized courses *
5.16 €/cr
Approximate cost, full-time (1 year)**: 3,200.00 €

 

Length

Approximate price

Payment in instalments
Full-time (1 year)4.640 €Up to 9 instalments
Part-time (2 years)5.220 € Up to 17 instalments
At your own pace. Enrolment by semester, with no minimum number of courses.

 

Check the conditions for students who are not residents in Spain and do not have a European Union nationality or Andorran nationality.

 

Flexible enrolment

No minimum number of courses

Payment in Instalments

Interest-free

These prices are subject to discounts (e.g. for disabilities or large family status) and surcharges (e.g. students who are not residents in Spain and are from outside the European Union, or in some cases students who have studied at a Spanish public university before) as specified in the Catalan government's decree on prices. For more details please see the Discounts and Surcharges sections.

Contact us via the Would you like more information? form on the side of the screen and our staff will provide you with a price estimate tailored to your circumstances, including whatever discounts, rebates or surcharges may apply, and the corresponding payment methods.

The UOC is a university seeking to offer a public service by enabling as many people as possible to get a university-level education. This is why there is no minimum number of credits for enrolment.

_____________

* Public prices. The public prices for credits and other academic services charged by public universities in Catalonia (including the UOC) are set by the Government of Catalonia.

These prices are subject to discounts (e.g. for disabilities or large family status) and surcharges (e.g. students who are not residents in Spain and are from outside the European Union, or in some cases students who have studied at a Spanish public university before) as specified in the Catalan government's decree on prices. For more details please see the Discounts and Surcharges sections.

Contact us via the Would you like more information? form on the side of the screen and our staff will provide you with a price estimate tailored to your circumstances, including whatever discounts, rebates or surcharges may apply, and the corresponding payment methods.

The UOC is a university seeking to offer a public service by enabling as many people as possible to get a university-level education. This is why there is no minimum number of credits for enrolment.

_____________

* Public prices. The public prices for credits and other academic services charged by public universities in Catalonia (including the UOC) are set by the Government of Catalonia. You can consult the prices approved for the 2022-2023 academic year in Decret 128/2022, from 30 June 2022.

** Because of the type of methods it employs, the UOC must include charges for the materials, technology, services, infrastructure and personalized support that are required to provide its learning activities.

  • Financial support

  • Early enrolment discounts

  • Payment in instalments

  • Grants, aid and discounts

  • Special conditions for companies

  • Support for elite athletes

Enrolment process

To begin an official programme at the UOC, please follow the steps described below. If you have studied with us in the past and would like to continue, please go to the Procedures section of the Virtual Campus.

Applying for admission

Applying for admission is a free procedure that entails no commitments. You will receive a username and password allowing you to enter the UOC's Virtual Campus, where you will be able to:

1. Talk to a tutor, who will offer expertise in the subject area to guide your choice of courses.

2. Consult the Virtual Campus's Procedures section, for information about recognition of prior studies, the breakdown of enrolment costs, applications for grants, etc.

3. Make an enrolment proposal; your tutor will check your proposal and offer guidance to help you complete your online enrolment.

Admission requirements

Before applying for admission, check that you meet the requirements for the programme you want to study.

Application for admission form

In the admission form you will be asked to provide your personal details and information about your academic background.

Admission documents

You will be told what documents you must provide when you apply for admission. For further details about what will be required, go to the Procedures section of the Virtual Campus.

You will need to get your documents to the UOC within ten days of completing your enrolment.

Virtual Campus

Once you have applied for admission you will get a username and password to log in to the Virtual Campus, which contains all the information and resources you will need.

Tutor

Having joined the Virtual Campus you will have access to a tutor. They will offer constant support, including guidance to help choose courses in line with your interests, the time you have available, and your academic background.

Procedures section

The Virtual Campus's Procedures section lets you find out about and take care of all sorts of academic matters, including enrolment, payments and discounts, grants, and recognition of prior studies.

Once you have chosen the courses you want to study for the semester ahead, you need to make an enrolment proposal. Your tutor will help you with this process, which must be completed in the Procedures section of the Virtual Campus. This is a preparatory step prior to completing your enrolment.

Once your tutor has approved your enrolment proposal, you can complete your enrolment. To do so you will need to choose one of the various payment methods offered. If you are eligible for any of the discounts the Catalan government offers students at public universities (as published in its Decret de preus), you will need to submit the corresponding documents, following the instructions provided on the Virtual Campus.

Please note that you must submit your admission documents within ten days of completing your enrolment.

Once you have completed your enrolment there is a fourteen day period within which you may exercise your right to withdraw your enrolment.

How do you enrol?

At the UOC, there are two times of the year when you can enrol; choose whichever suits your needs best. Check the page for the programme you're interested in to see when the enrolment period is and when teaching starts.

Enrolment from May 

onwards for programmes starting in September or October

Enrolment from November 

onwards for programmes starting in February or March

104.500 graduates

90 % of students study and work at the same time

84 % would choose the UOC again

Discounts

To help integrate and provide advice to new students, enrolments undertaken by 22 June will have a 20% early enrolment discount on the cost of "Learning resources" and "Learning support services". For a standard first enrolment for semester this discount may represent up to 8% of the total enrolment fees.

To benefit from any discounts, students must submit the relevant documents before they enrol or, if this is not possible, no later than 15 calendar days after teaching begins.

Andorran students are entitled to the same exemptions and/or rebates as Spanish students.

These discounts cannot be used in conjunction with discounts for UOC Alumni or companies. Take advantage of whichever offers you the best deal.  

Students whose status as a member of a large family is certified in Spain are eligible for the following discounts, according to their category:

  • The special category of Spain's large family status entitles you to full exemption from payment for learning credits and administration of the academic record, prices set by the Government of Catalonia's decree.
  • The general category of Spain's large family status entitles you to a 50% rebate on payment for learning credits and administration of the academic record, prices set by the Government of Catalonia's decree.

Students whose status as a member of a large family is certified in other countries are eligible for the following discounts, according to their category:

  • Special category of the large family status: 15% discount on learning resources and learning support services.
  • General category of the large family status: 7.5% discount on learning resources and learning support services.

Students with a level of disability recognized in Spain as equal to or greater than 33% are entitled to full exemption from payment for learning credits and administration of the academic record, prices set by the Government of Catalonia's decree.

Students who have the same level of disability certified by the competent authority in any other country are entitled to a 15% discount on learning resources and learning support services.

If the disability is certified retroactively, the documents supporting this should be submitted within 15 calendar days of the certification date.

Students (and their spouses and children) who have been certified by the competent authority in Spain as victims of a terrorist act are entitled to full exemption from payment for learning credits and administration of the academic record, prices set by the Government of Catalonia's decree.

Students (and their spouses and children) who have been certified by the competent authority in another country as victims of a terrorist act are entitled to a 15% discount on learning resources and learning support services.

Students (and their dependent children) who have been certified by the competent authority in Spain as victims of gender-based violence are entitled to full exemption from payment for learning credits and administration of the academic record, prices set by the Government of Catalonia's decree.

Students (and their dependent children) who have been certified by the competent authority in another country as victims of gender-based violence are entitled to a 15% discount on learning resources and learning support services.

If you're a bachelor's, university master's or doctoral degree student and a victim of violence against women perpetrated by someone other than your partner, you can benefit from an exemption from paying the fee for academic teaching services (enrolment credits), the fee for managing your academic record and the enrolment fee for the 2023/2024 academic year.

You are only eligible for this exemption if you live or work in Catalonia.

Students who are beneficiaries of the minimum living income allowance are exempt from paying for teaching-related academic services (enrolment credits) and from the fee for handling their academic record and enrolment.

Students who have had credits recognized or transferred from studies in other universities are entitled to an 80% discount on the credit price.

Students who enrol at publicly funded universities having achieved a distinction or special award in their bachillerato studies (matrícula de honor / premio extraordinario en el bachillerato) are entitled to full exemption from payment for learning credits during their first academic year. The discount relating to a distinction or special award from bachillerato studies can only be requested the first time that students enrol for university studies.

Students who belong to UOC Alumni are entitled to a discount on learning resources and learning support services.

  • UOC Alumni: 10% discount

You are eligible for this discount if you have obtained a bachelor's degree, master's degree, postgraduate qualification, llicenciatura, diplomatura or enginyeria from the UOC.

If you are entitled to this discount, you should enter the corresponding code in the Conditions section when you enrol. Find the discount codes on the Alumni website.

If you are eligible for this discount and you also enrol early, the discount for early enrolment will be applied first and then the other discount will be applied to the remaining amount.

The UOC offers discounts to the companies which participate in and support the training of their employees. An agreement must be signed with the University.

Any employee with ties to a company or institution that has a collaboration agreement with the UOC can enjoy benefits and enrolment fee discounts for the University's catalogue of programmes.

These discounts are not compatible with those intended for other groups and UOC Alumni. Take advantage of the most beneficial one for you. 

Students considered to be elite athletes are entitled to a discount on the enrolment fee.

Grants

Grants from Spain's Ministry of Education

Every summer the Spanish Ministry of Education announces a grant call, one of the most effective ways possible of enabling equal opportunities, which also improves the education system's efficiency by harnessing some of the many talents of young people from low-incomes families.

Irrespective of where UOC students and their families are from, all applications and grants will be managed and regulated by the Catalan University and Research Grant Management Agency (AGAUR). The types of grant available are:

  • Enrolment grant: covers the cost of credits the student is enrolling on for the first time. The amount will reflect the official public prices, as specified in the grant call's conditions.
  • Variable amount: the amount covered will depend on a weighted calculation involving the student's average marks and their family income.

Potential applicants

These grants are for students studying any officially endorsed university degree programme who have not already gained a bachelor's degree, master's degree, llicenciatura, enginyeria or arquitectura degree in one of Spain's officially endorsed programmes. In the case of officially endorsed master's degree or second cycle studies, the grants are available to students who have studied the programmes required to access these levels of study. They are also available to students doing university access courses for over-25s at public universities.

To apply for a grant, you need to meet one of [TB1] the following requirements:

  • Spanish nationality.
  • In the case of students from EU countries other than Spain, the applicant (or the person upon whom they are dependant) must have worked in Spain during the preceding year. This criterion does not apply in the case of the enrolment grant. Students from outside the European Union will need to have obtained permanent residency status.

Conditional exemption from payment for grant applicants

Students who have applied for grants from the Ministry of Education can wait until the result of their grant application is given before any payment is due on enrolment fees.

Students taking this option will enrol as conditional grant holders.

Scope: this status is available for any students enrolling on officially endorsed bachelor's degree, master's degree, or first or second cycle studies.

Students need not apply if they received a Ministry of Education grant in the preceding academic year, regardless of whether they were pursuing university studies or other non-university studies (for example a bachillerato or vocational training).

This status is only available to students on programmes officially endorsed by the Ministry of Education.

Equity grants

The Government of Catalonia requires that public universities offer so-called equity grants, the purpose of which is to administer the principle of fairness, allowing students from families with lower levels of income to pay lesser amounts (a reduction of between 10% and 50% of the credit price for first enrolments).

Potential applicants:

  • Students enrolling on bachelor's degree studies officially endorsed by the Ministry of Education.
  • Students enrolling on first or second cycle studies officially endorsed by the Ministry of Education.

Students pursuing university master's degrees are not eligible.

People who have already completed official university studies (except for students who have completed first cycle studies and now want to complete the second cycle) cannot apply for the equity grant.
However, students with qualifications obtained in private universities or affiliated centres can apply for it.  [TB2] 

General requirements:

  • Spanish nationality.
  • In the case of students from countries other than Spain, the applicant (or the person upon whom they are dependant) must have worked in Spain during the preceding year. Students from outside the European Union will need to provide proof of their residency status.

Financial requirements:

  • Applicants cannot have levels of family income or assets above those specified in the grant call.
  • The level of funding provided by the budget will depend on the allocation from the Catalan government's budget

Students who do not pass a course and enrol on it for a second time must pay a surcharge on the credit price. This surcharge is calculated by multiplying the credit price by 1.2.

The surcharge for students who enrol on a course for a third time is calculated by multiplying the credit price by 2.6. As of the fourth enrolment on a course the credit price is multiplied by 3.6.

Students without a European Union nationality, Andorran nationality or permanent residency status in Spain are subject to a 50% surcharge on their enrolment fees (not including optional add-ons).

The UOC gives you the option of splitting the enrolment payment into instalments. This entails an initial card payment of 35% of the total, with the remainder paid in a maximum of five (depending on the enrolment date) instalments either by direct debit (residents in Spain) or by repeat payments on your card (residents of other countries)[TB1] .

This payment option incurs an administration charge of 31 euros and is only valid for enrolments payments of more than 350 euros.

The approximate dates when the instalments are charged , which depend upon your enrolment date, can be seen in the Instalment schedule tables UOC [TB2].

Instalment schedule tables UOC

First Semester
Initial paymentFirst week in SeptemberFirst week in OctoberFirst week in NovemberFirst week in December

35% card payment upon enrolment

Second instalment

Third instalment

Fourth instalment

Fifth instalment

Payment dates are approximate. The number of instalments is determined by the enrollment date: as the enrollment period progresses, the number of instalments decreases.

Second Semester
Initial paymentFirs week in FebruaryFirst week in MarchFirst week in April First week in May

35% card payment upon enrolment

Second instalment

Third instalment

Fourth instalment

Fifth instalment

Payment dates are approximate. The number of instalments is determined by the enrollment date: as the enrollment period progresses, the number of instalments decreases.

Payment using a credit or debit card (from any bank) can be made via a VPOS (virtual point of sale) terminal, which is accessed directly from the Virtual Campus upon enrolment.

Customers of CaixaBank have the option of splitting enrolment payments into instalments (between three and seven instalments, depending on the enrolment details). During the enrolment process, a link will be made with CaixaBank's online banking service to set up a no-cost loan (0% starting commission, 0% assessment commission, 0% amortization cost and 0% interest rate).

This payment option is only available if:

  • you are a customer of CaixaBank and can use its online banking service;
  • you are over eighteen years old, a Spanish or EU national and live in Spain; and
  • the amount to be paid in each instalment is above 30 euros.

The Catalan University and Research Grant Management Agency (AGAUR) offers loans to cover university enrolment costs, to be repaid in monthly instalments.

You can see the current terms and conditions on the AGAUR website.

The UOC gives you the option of splitting the enrolment payment into instalments. This entails an initial card payment of 35% of the total, with the remainder paid in a maximum of five (depending on the enrolment date) instalments either by direct debit (students with a bank account in a SEPA country) or by repeat payments on your card (students without a bank account in a SEPA country).

This payment option incurs an administration charge of 31 euros and is only valid for enrolments payments of more than 350 euros.

The approximate dates when the instalments are charged which depend upon your enrolment date can be seen in the instalment schedule tables.

First Semester
Initial paymentFirst week in SeptemberFirst week in OctoberFirst week in NovemberFirst week in December

35% card payment upon enrolment

Second instalment

Third instalment

Fourth instalment

Fifth instalment

Payment dates are approximate. The number of instalments is determined by the enrollment date: as the enrollment period progresses, the number of instalments decreases.

Second semester
Initial paymentFirs week in FebruaryFirst week in MarchFirst week in April First week in May

35% card payment upon enrolment

Second instalment

Third instalment

Fourth instalment

Fifth instalment

Payment using a credit or debit card (from any bank) can be made via a VPOS (virtual point of sale) terminal, which is accessed directly from the Virtual Campus upon enrolment.

Students who are residents of countries other than Spain can pay their enrolment fees in full by bank transfer. These transfers should be made to:

Bank: CaixaBank

Address: Av. Diagonal 647, 08028 Barcelona, Spain

Swift: CAIX ES BB

IBAN: ES02-2100-3648-98-2200022920

Once payment has been made, proof of payment must be sent.

Objectives, profiles and competencies

See who this programme is for and the new competencies that you can develop.

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