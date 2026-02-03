University Master's Degree in Planetary Health (joint: UOC, UPF)

Students taking the University Master's Degree in Planetary Health can carry out their final project in one of the stipulated areas.

The final project consists of producing an individual project that synthesizes the knowledge acquired in the other courses of the master's degree programme. Students must take the Master's Degree Final Project course, which focuses on assessment of the competencies associated with the qualification, in order to complete the programme. For this reason, they must have passed a specific number of credits in the programme in order to enrol on this course. Likewise, they cannot enrol on this course without having previously taken and passed the course Planetary Health Research: from Hypotheses to the Research Protocol.

Students are required to complete a final project at the end of their master's degree studies. The Master's Degree Final Project course accounts for 6 ECTS credits within the University Master's Degree in Planetary Health.

Final project

Students are required to complete a final project at the end of their master's degree studies. The Master's Degree Final Project course accounts for 6 ECTS credits within the University Master's Degree in Planetary Health.

The final project consists of producing an individual project that synthesizes the knowledge acquired in the other courses of the master's degree programme. Students must take the Master's Degree Final Project course, which focuses on assessment of the competencies associated with the qualification, in order to complete the programme. For this reason, they must have passed a specific number of credits in the programme in order to enrol on this course. Likewise, they cannot enrol on this course without having previously taken and passed the course Planetary Health Research: from Hypotheses to the Research Protocol.

Students taking the University Master's Degree in Planetary Health can carry out their final project in one of the stipulated areas. Students must therefore choose the area of knowledge in which they wish to undertake their project. To enrol on the Master's Degree Final Project course, students must first submit an application, which must be accepted by the programme's teaching team. The UOC's academic tutors play a key role in providing guidance and information and in managing the final project selection process.

The final project is an individual task carried out with mentoring and guidance from a specific tutor, who provides the support the student needs to complete it successfully. The final project tutor is responsible for guiding the student, monitoring the project's progress and advising the student on each aspect of the project: conceptualization, substantiation, methodology, writing up of results and defence.

The final project concludes with a defence, in which the student has to present their work online, synchronously and publicly to a three-member assessment board, who assess it.

The final project is graded according to three parts: (1) the project's progress and preparation, (2) the final report, product, project or study obtained, and (3) the project's defence. The defence must be online and synchronous.

More information on teaching and the application process for the Master's Degree Final Project course is available in the course plan in the Virtual Campus secretary's office following application for admission to the programme.

+ More information about final projects