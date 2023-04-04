Campus
Presentation

The CLIL / AICLE specialization and the Task-based Approach through Technology trains language teaching professionals to apply technology to CLIL and task-based teaching programs.
This specialization trains the student in fundamental theoretical and practical principles to be able to apply the technology in CLIL programs and to task-based language teaching, incorporating effective strategies for learning in CLIL and task-based language teaching programs.
 
In addition, it trains in the design of materials for virtual language teaching / learning, and also to advice on topics such as curriculum design, individualization and customized courses, needs analysis, quality of teaching materials and resources / tools.

Specialization in CLIL/AICLE and Task-based Language Teaching through Technology

Academic programme

Subjects:
 
Introduction to teaching and learning languages online (6 ECTS).

  1. Understanding needs analysis and elaborating tools to identify student needs.
  2. Analysis of learning styles and adaptation of pedagogical materials.
  3. Identifying teaching methods and technological tools and how to choose the most suitable ones depending on the students.
  4. Identifying different assessment methods depending on teaching methodology and technological tools


Duration


At the UOC, an ECTS credit is equivalent to 25 hours of student work. Depending on the number of ECTS credits, the duration of postgraduate programs ranges from 1 month to 2 years, approximately:

  • Master's degree: 2 years
  • Postgraduate diploma: 1 year
  • Specialization: 1 semester (6 months)
  • Course: between 1 and 6 months
     

Courses:

Introduction to online language teaching (6 ECTS)

  • Analysis of needs in learning contexts using technology.
  • Learning styles and adaptation of teaching materials.
  • Methods for the teaching of languages and use of technology.
  • Assessment type.

Collaborative learning online (6 ECTS)

  • Methods and construction of meaning.
  • Telecollaboration.
  • Social online presence.
  • Learner autonomy.

Introduction to gamification (6 ECTS)

  • Fundamental concepts of gamification.
  • Elements of gamification.
  • Gamification tools.
  • Basic principles of gamification design.
  • Examples of gamification in the teaching of languages.
Specialization in CLIL/AICLE and Task-based Language Teaching through Technology

Academic team

  • Joan Fuster Sobrepere
    Joan Fuster Sobrepere

    Ph.D. in History from Pompeu Fabra University, graduate in Philosophy and Arts (History) from the Autonomous University of Barcelona and postgraduate in Executive Management of Artistic and Cultural Institutions, and Executive Management of Services Marketing from ESADE. He is currently Dean of the UOC's Faculty of Arts and Humanities, where he has been an associate professor since 2001. He is a member of the Parliamentary History Group, a consolidated research group at the Autonomous University of Barcelona, and has been academic director of the Menéndez Pelayo International University's centre in Barcelona since 2007.

Specialization in CLIL/AICLE and Task-based Language Teaching through Technology

Career opportunities

Objectives

  • Having the fundamental theoretical and practical principles to be able to apply technology to CLIL programs and to task-based language teaching.
  • Incorporating effective strategies for learning in CLIL and task-based language teaching contexts.
  • Designing materials for virtual language teaching / learning.
  • Advising on topics such as curriculum design, individualization and customized courses, needs analysis, quality of teaching materials and resources / tools.

Employability

The employability of UOC students is key to the university's success. We identify and include in our programmes of study key competencies that are in demand in the job market. And our career guidance services empower you to make decisions and take action for your future occupation.

Profiles

With the Master's Degree in Language Teaching through Technology we intend to train students in the daily needs to develop a professional career in the field of language teaching / learning through technology at all educational levels (infant, primary, secondary and higher education). In addition to the profile of future language teachers in public or private centers, we will also form other profiles related to teaching online languages in the educational, publishing and business sectors specializing in digital subjects: designers of online language learning materials in publishing companies or platforms, digital platform editors and curriculum advisers for digital platforms or online language learning programs.

Competencies

  • Understanding the differences and similarities between learning languages face-to-face and through the computer.
  • Recognizing the different forms of computer-assisted communication.
  • Understanding and contrasting different methodological approaches to language teaching.
  • Identifying the fundamental aspects to take into account when designing didactic units with technology.
  • Knowing how to place the pedagogical approaches of Content and Language Integrated Learning (CLIL) and Task-based Language Teaching (TBLT) within the landscape of language teaching methods.
  • Explaining the reasons why CLIL and the Task-based approach emerged.
  • Analyzing, discussing, explaining and summarizing academic texts related to different teaching methods.
  • Identifying the main characteristics of a pedagogical task in on-site classroom environments, exclusively online or hybrid.
  • Distinguishing a pedagogical task from other pedagogical units.
Student profile

  • Graduates in philology, graduates / graduates in infant or primary education with a specialty in language
  • Graduates in translation and interpretation)
  • Graduates in Pedagogy.
  • Active language teachers (primary, secondary, VET, EOI, academies, CIM, etc.).
  • UOC graduates of the Master's Degree in Education and ICT.

Career opportunities

  • Teachers and language teachers in any specialty and educational level (public or private centers, official schools, language centers associated to universities, academies, universities with online programs).
  • Teachers for private companies, multinationals and international agencies.
  • Designers of materials for the teaching / learning of languages in publishing and related companies (for example, authors and editors of online educational publications related to language learning).
  • Advisers for digital language learning platforms (curriculum design, individualization and customized courses, needs analysis, teaching materials and resources / tools quality).
  • Online intercultural mediators.
  • Teacher trainers.

Specialization in CLIL/AICLE and Task-based Language Teaching through Technology

Access requirements

Admission requirements

To gain entry to the programme, participants don't need to have an authenticated university qualification.

Boost your career

The UOC Postgraduate Training offers you programs aimed at acquiring the knowledge required for the most valued professional profiles.

To gain entry to the programme, participants don't need to have an authenticated university qualification.

Prior Knowledge

The course material will be in English and the language used in class will also be English. Therefore, a command of English is required to follow this programme.

Degrees

Once the overall assessment process has been completed successfully, the UOC will issue a Master Diploma/ Postgraduate Diploma/Specialization Certificate to those participants with an accredited university qualification that is valid in Spain.

Should you not have such a qualification, a Certificate will be issued.
Specialization in CLIL/AICLE and Task-based Language Teaching through Technology

Enrolment and fees

The fees for this programme will be those applicable when enrolment is completed. Subject to annual revisions.

