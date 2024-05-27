Credit validation and recognition
On this page, you can find everything you need to know about how to apply for these two procedures: validating prior studies and/or credit recognition.
Prior studies assessments enable students to have courses they have studied at this or another university validated.
And academic recognition of professional experience allows them to obtain credit recognition for their professional experience.
Prior studies assessment is the procedure for students wishing to obtain recognition for courses completed at this or any other university.
Studies and activities eligible for credit recognition:
- Official programmes
- Other universities' or higher education institutions' self-certified programmes
- Language qualifications
- Advanced-level vocational training (CFGS) qualifications
- University activities in the case of bachelor's degree students
To find out more, fill in the application form and talk to your tutor.
The UOC can award study credits for courses or internships in recognition of prior studies or professional experience. This can reduce the time needed for students to complete their programme.
If you have any questions, fill in the Would you like more information? form and we'll get in contact with you.
Benefits of applying for credit recognition
If you're awarded credits for an entire course as a result of a recognition of prior studies or academic recognition of professional experience, you no longer have to study that course as part of the programme. Once they've been included in your enrolment, recognized credits are subtracted from the total number of credits required to complete the programme.
For bachelor's degree students, the UOC recognizes basic course credits from the same branch of knowledge as the programme in question as long as the approved studies are from official university programmes. This rule does not apply to university master's degrees.
How to apply for credit recognition
You can apply in any semester, and you'll be informed of the outcome before teaching begins. Applications must be submitted from the Virtual Campus. New students must apply to join the UOC before applying for credit recognition.
Once you've been given access to the Virtual Campus, you can check the equivalency tables, which set out the credit recognition available for a large range of qualifications from other universities. If you can't find your prior studies in any of the tables, a committee will examine your application on an individual basis.
You can apply for a prior studies assessment or academic recognition of professional experience at any point during your academic career at the UOC, and you can always add new studies or professional experience as you complete them.
You'll be notified of the decision regarding your credit recognition application in your personal inbox. If you disagree with the outcome, you can file an appeal before the specified deadline.
At the UOC, students with an advanced-level vocational training (CFGS) qualification may be able to obtain credit recognition for these prior studies. Check whether the training you've completed qualifies and to which courses on your programme you can apply the credits.
The UOC can award credits for certain courses or internships based on the student's proven professional experience. To obtain this recognition, you must apply for academic recognition of professional experience. Bear in mind that you'll need documentary proof of your experience to complete the procedure.
This way, you can obtain recognition for up to 15% of the credits of your programme as per the tables established for this purpose by the faculty.
Who can apply?
Academic recognition of professional experience is available to current and prospective students of a bachelor's or university master's degree or postgraduate course within the framework of the EHEA in accordance with the recognition tables approved for each programme.
Programmes with credit recognition for professional experience
Faculty of Arts and Humanities
Joint Bachelor's Degree in History, Geography and Art History (UOC, UdL)
Joint Bachelor's Degree in Translation, Interpreting and Applied Languages (UOC, UVic-UCC)
University Master's Degree in Technology-Mediated Language Teaching and Learning
Joint University Master's Degree in Cultural Management (UOC, UdG)
Faculty of Information and Communication Sciences
University Master's Degree in Strategy and Creativity in Advertising
University Master's Degree in Corporate Communication, Protocol and Events
University Master's Degree in Design, Visual Identity and Brand Building
University Master's Degree in Digital Journalism and Communication: Data and New Narratives
University Master's Degree in Social Media: Management and Strategy
Faculty of Health Sciences
University Master's Degree in Food for Physical Exercise and Sport
Faculty of Law and Political Science
Joint Bachelor's Degree in Public Administration and Management (UOC, UB)
University Master's Degree in Electronic Administration and Governance
University Master's Degree in Human Rights, Democracy and Globalization
Faculty of Economics and Business
University Master's Degree in Organization Management in the Knowledge Economy
University Master's Degree in Digital Innovation and Transformation
University Master's Degree in Occupational Health and Safety
University Master's Degree in Corporate Social Responsibility
Faculty of Computer Science, Multimedia and Telecommunications
Bachelor's Degree in Telecommunications Technologies and Services Engineering
Bachelor's Degree in Techniques for Software Application Development
Bachelor’s Degree in Digital Interaction and Multimedia Techniques
Joint University Master's Degree in Bioinformatics and Biostatistics (UOC, UB)
University Master's Degree in Mobile Application Development
University Master's Degree in User Experience (UX) and Interaction Design
University Master's Degree in Web App and Website Development
University Master's Degree in Video Game Design and Development
Joint University Master's Degree in Information and Communication Technology Security (UOC, UAB, URV)
University Master's Degree in Telecommunications Engineering (2017 programme)
Joint University Master's Degree in Telecommunications Engineering (UOC, URL)
Faculty of Psychology and Education Sciences
University Master's Degree in Quality Management and Evaluation in Higher Education
University Master's Degree in Learning Difficulties and Language Disorders
University Master's Degree in Education and ICT (E-learning) (profession-focused pathway)
University Master's Degree in Education and ICT (E-learning) (research pathway)
University Master's Degree in Employment and the Labour Market
University Master's Degree in Child and Adolescent Psychology: Intervention Techniques and Strategies
For more information on academic recognition of professional experience, fill in the Would you like more information? form and we'll get in contact with you. If you've already applied for a place on a programme, you can ask your tutor.