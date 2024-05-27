The UOC can award study credits for courses or internships in recognition of prior studies or professional experience. This can reduce the time needed for students to complete their programme.

Benefits of applying for credit recognition

If you're awarded credits for an entire course as a result of a recognition of prior studies or academic recognition of professional experience, you no longer have to study that course as part of the programme. Once they've been included in your enrolment, recognized credits are subtracted from the total number of credits required to complete the programme.

For bachelor's degree students, the UOC recognizes basic course credits from the same branch of knowledge as the programme in question as long as the approved studies are from official university programmes. This rule does not apply to university master's degrees.

How to apply for credit recognition

You can apply in any semester, and you'll be informed of the outcome before teaching begins. Applications must be submitted from the Virtual Campus. New students must apply to join the UOC before applying for credit recognition.

Once you've been given access to the Virtual Campus, you can check the equivalency tables, which set out the credit recognition available for a large range of qualifications from other universities. If you can't find your prior studies in any of the tables, a committee will examine your application on an individual basis.

You can apply for a prior studies assessment or academic recognition of professional experience at any point during your academic career at the UOC, and you can always add new studies or professional experience as you complete them.

You'll be notified of the decision regarding your credit recognition application in your personal inbox. If you disagree with the outcome, you can file an appeal before the specified deadline.