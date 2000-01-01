Campus

Governing Council

The Governing Council is the UOC's governing body.

Members

  • The rector.
  • The general manager.
  • The general secretary.
  • The vice rectors.
  • Faculty deans and school directors.
  • A representative of the research institutes, centres and units.
  • Four members of management from the administrative staff, appointed by the rector on the advice of the general manager. If there are deputy general managers, they must be included.
  • Two student representatives.
  • Two representatives of teaching and research staff.
  • Two representatives of administrative staff.

The representatives of the teaching and research staff and administrative staff are chosen by the University Council from among the elected members representing each of these groups. They cannot represent any other governing body or employee group in the university.

Student representatives are appointed by the Student Council from among its members.

Governing Council decisions are made by a majority vote.

The Governing Council may establish an executive board and any committees it considers necessary, determining their members and responsibilities.

Responsibilities

  • Approve the UOC's strategic or action plan for subsequent ratification by the Board of Trustees, where required.
  • Approve agreements concluded with other public or private entities, subject to ratification by the Board of Trustees where required.
  • Appoint the university's representatives to other institutions, subject to approval by the Board of Trustees where required.
  • Review proposals for the creation and endowment of research centres, institutes or units, as well as specialized postgraduate courses and doctoral degrees, subject to approval by the Board of Trustees where required.
  • Review the FUOC's proposed budget, balance sheets, reports and inventories for each financial year, subject to approval by the Board of Trustees where required.
  • Review the fees for UOC-certified courses, specific learning-support services, teaching materials, and other non-teaching academic services, subject to approval by the Board of Trustees where required.
  • Approve the university's general lines of operation in the fields of teaching and research.
  • Approve the university's general regulations.
  • Propose the university's Organizational and Operational Regulations, subject to approval by the Board of Trustees where required.
  • Approve programmes of study, teaching and research programmes, the academic calendar and proposals for new programmes, and define areas of knowledge.
  • Approve the career structure of academic and administrative staff, establish remuneration levels and conditions for participation in staff selection processes, and define staff assessment criteria.
  • Approve the university's annual report.
  • Monitor the university's performance.
  • Carry out any other responsibilities assigned by the university's regulations.

Schedule: meetings take place every two months.

Members of the Governing Council