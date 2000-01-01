The rector.

The general manager.

The general secretary.

The vice rectors.

Faculty deans and school directors.

A representative of the research institutes, centres and units.

Four members of management from the administrative staff, appointed by the rector on the advice of the general manager. If there are deputy general managers, they must be included.

Two student representatives.

Two representatives of teaching and research staff.

Two representatives of administrative staff.

The representatives of the teaching and research staff and administrative staff are chosen by the University Council from among the elected members representing each of these groups. They cannot represent any other governing body or employee group in the university.

Student representatives are appointed by the Student Council from among its members.

Governing Council decisions are made by a majority vote.

The Governing Council may establish an executive board and any committees it considers necessary, determining their members and responsibilities.