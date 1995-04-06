Organization and governance of the UOC
The Government of Catalonia created the Fundació per a la Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (FUOC) in 1994 to develop its own distance university education programmes. The FUOC is a non-profit foundation governed by a board of trustees.
Its creation led, six months later, to the Catalan Parliament unanimously passing the Law recognizing the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (Law 3/1995, of 6 April 1995), which established the UOC: a university rendering a public service but organized in accordance with private management principles.
The UOC has bodies responsible for governance, participation, operations and processes, and coordination, as defined in its Organizational and Operational Regulations.
The programmes taught at the university are divided into faculties that cover seven different areas of knowledge. In turn, the university's research is organized into over 50 groups attached to the five research centres, and the UOC drives educational innovation forward through its eLearning Innovation Center (eLinC).