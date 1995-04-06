The Government of Catalonia created the Fundació per a la Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (FUOC) in 1994 to develop its own distance university education programmes. The FUOC is a non-profit foundation governed by a board of trustees.

Its creation led, six months later, to the Catalan Parliament unanimously passing the Law recognizing the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (Law 3/1995, of 6 April 1995), which established the UOC: a university rendering a public service but organized in accordance with private management principles.