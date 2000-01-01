Participatory bodies

Advisory Board
This consultative and advisory body ensures that Catalan society is broadly represented in the UOC's operations.
Members:
- Two representatives appointed by the Catalan parliament:
- Maria Teixidor, founder of VUCA.
- Ricard Castellet, head of Digital Transformation at Gebro Pharma.
- One representative of the Catalan public universities appointed by the Catalan Interuniversity Council:
- Mercè Puig, general secretary of the Catalan Interuniversity Council.
- Two representatives appointed by business organizations that offer the greatest representation in Catalonia:
- Mar Alarcón, vice president of Foment del Treball Nacional.
- Joan Josep Berbel, representing PIMEC.
- Two representatives appointed by trade unions that offer the greatest representation in Catalonia:
- Albert Llargués, head of Educational Policies, CCOO.
- Carlos de Pablo, institutional policy secretary, UGT.
- One representative who is a graduate from the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya and is no longer studying there, appointed by UOC Alumni:
- Roger Gomis, researcher specializing in cancer metastasis.
- Four representatives appointed by the FUOC Board of Trustees, including members from the fields of education, research and culture:
- Xavier Prats Monné, expert on European affairs and a European Commission senior official. President of the Advisory Board.
- Judit Carrera, cultural manager and promoter.
- Cristina Gallach, journalist and representative of the Spanish government.
- Cristina Manzano, journalist specializing in international relations.
- The rector of the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya:
- The chief executive officer of the Fundació per a la Universitat Oberta de Catalunya:
The chair is appointed by the FUOC Board of Trustees from the members of the Board.
The secretary of the Board is the secretary of the FUOC. They have an advisory role and cannot vote.
Responsibilities:
The FUOC's statutes and the law under which the UOC was founded specify that the FUOC should form an advisory body to ensure that Catalan society is broadly represented in the UOC's operations.
In addition to offering advice and liaising with society, the FUOC Advisory Board is responsible for providing information on the UOC's budget and programmes, as well as the appointment of its rector.
Schedule: meetings take place at least annually.