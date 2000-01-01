Participatory bodies

This consultative and advisory body ensures that Catalan society is broadly represented in the UOC's operations.

Members:

The chair is appointed by the FUOC Board of Trustees from the members of the Board.

The secretary of the Board is the secretary of the FUOC. They have an advisory role and cannot vote.

Responsibilities:

The FUOC's statutes and the law under which the UOC was founded specify that the FUOC should form an advisory body to ensure that Catalan society is broadly represented in the UOC's operations.

In addition to offering advice and liaising with society, the FUOC Advisory Board is responsible for providing information on the UOC's budget and programmes, as well as the appointment of its rector.



Schedule: meetings take place at least annually.