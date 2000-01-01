Campus

Participatory bodies

The university has four main participatory bodies:

Advisory Board

This consultative and advisory body ensures that Catalan society is broadly represented in the UOC's operations.

Members:

  • Two representatives appointed by the Catalan parliament:
  • One representative of the Catalan public universities appointed by the Catalan Interuniversity Council:
    • Mercè Puig, general secretary of the Catalan Interuniversity Council.
  • Two representatives appointed by business organizations that offer the greatest representation in Catalonia: 
  • Two representatives appointed by trade unions that offer the greatest representation in Catalonia:
  • One representative who is a graduate from the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya and is no longer studying there, appointed by UOC Alumni:
    • Roger Gomis, researcher specializing in cancer metastasis.
  • Four representatives appointed by the FUOC Board of Trustees, including members from the fields of education, research and culture:
  • The rector of the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya:
  • The chief executive officer of the Fundació per a la Universitat Oberta de Catalunya:

The chair is appointed by the FUOC Board of Trustees from the members of the Board.

The secretary of the Board is the secretary of the FUOC. They have an advisory role and cannot vote.

Responsibilities:

The FUOC's statutes and the law under which the UOC was founded specify that the FUOC should form an advisory body to ensure that Catalan society is broadly represented in the UOC's operations.

In addition to offering advice and liaising with society, the FUOC Advisory Board is responsible for providing information on the UOC's budget and programmes, as well as the appointment of its rector.

Schedule: meetings take place at least annually.

University Council

The University Council is the UOC community's highest representative body.

Members:

  • The rector, as chair.
  • The general secretary.
  • There can be a maximum of eighty-five (85) members, of whom up to thirty-five (35) are either automatically members because of their position or are appointed by the rector. Up to fifty (50) members are elected by the three groups that make up the UOC community: teaching and research staff, administrative staff and students.

Responsibilities:

  • Discuss the UOC's strategic lines and objectives.
  • Voice their opinions on matters that affect the university and propose any initiatives they consider appropriate.
  • Discuss issues affecting the careers of academic and administrative staff.
  • Participate in the appointment of the members of the Board of Trustees, as provided for in Article 9.3.c of the FUOC's statutes.
  • Be consulted regarding the appointment, renewal or dismissal of the rector, in accordance with the provisions of Article 23 of the FUOC's statutes.
  • Discuss any other matters that may be proposed by the rector, the Governing Council or the Executive Board.

Schedule: meetings take place annually.

Student Council

The Student Council is the collegiate body responsible for representing and coordinating the university's student body.

Members:

Its members are UOC students, selected in accordance with the university's regulations for the term stipulated therein. Student members must be chosen proportionally from the faculties and the Doctoral School.

Responsibilities:

  • Defend the interests of students in the governing bodies.
  • Ensure compliance with and respect for their rights and responsibilities.
  • Propose the inclusion of matters within their competence on the agenda to the governing bodies.
  • Promote activities and encourage students to participate in university life.
  • Promote student associations and engagement in university affairs.
  • Any other responsibility assigned to it by legislation, these organizational and operational regulations or its internal regulations.

Schedule: meetings take place every six months.

Alumni Council

This is the body representing the Alumni community.

Members:

  • The rector, as chair.
  • The general secretary.
  • The vice rector responsible for student matters.
  • The vice rector responsible for alliances, community and culture.
  • Eight members drawn from UOC Alumni, elected by its membership in accordance with the UOC’s electoral regulations.

Responsibilities:

  • Draw up proposals for action by the UOC with regard to the UOC Alumni network and services for alumni.
  • Advise and inform the UOC's governing bodies on all aspects related to alumni.
  • Appoint alumni representatives to any body, committee or working group provided for in the FUOC's statutes, the Organizational and Operational Regulations or other UOC regulations.
  • Ensure that the UOC Alumni network meets its goals and responsibilities.
  • Create functional or regional committees or working groups, and designate those responsible for achieving the objectives set.
  • Listen to and collect proposals from UOC Alumni members.
  • Draw up draft amendments to these regulations and submit them to the competent body for approval.
  • Any other responsibilities that may be assigned to it.

Schedule: meetings take place every six months.