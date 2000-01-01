Campus

Coordination bodies

Strategic Coordination Committee

This body is charged with designing, coordinating and supervising the university's strategic plan.

Members

The meetings are convened and chaired by the rector.

Responsibilities:

  • Address matters concerning the proposals submitted to the Governing Council for the strategic plan and objectives plans for each academic year, and to monitor and coordinate their execution.
  • Propose specific strategic actions to the rector and the Governing Council.
  • Foster coordination between the university's various areas, departments, units, faculties and centres.
  • Provide its members with essential information so that they can ensure its dissemination throughout the entire organization.

Schedule: meetings take place every two months.

Academic Committee

It handles matters related to the definition and execution of the academic strategy, guaranteeing the proper functioning of the faculties and centres, and the development of the academic community as a whole. It undertakes its tasks in accordance with the university's strategic plan and with the aim of ensuring the university's public mandate is met in a coordinated and synergistic way.

Members:

Responsibilities:

  • Contribute to the coordinated and effective definition and implementation of the university's academic strategy.
  • Advise the rector and the Governing Council on all areas of academic life.
  • Safeguard the correct governance and functioning of the faculties and centres, while fostering interrelations between them.
  • Nurture the development of the academic community and its members.

Schedule: meetings take place every month.