Coordination bodies

Strategic Coordination Committee
This body is charged with designing, coordinating and supervising the university's strategic plan.
Members:
- Executive Board.
- Academic Committee.
- Administrative Committee.
The meetings are convened and chaired by the rector.
Responsibilities:
- Address matters concerning the proposals submitted to the Governing Council for the strategic plan and objectives plans for each academic year, and to monitor and coordinate their execution.
- Propose specific strategic actions to the rector and the Governing Council.
- Foster coordination between the university's various areas, departments, units, faculties and centres.
- Provide its members with essential information so that they can ensure its dissemination throughout the entire organization.
Schedule: meetings take place every two months.