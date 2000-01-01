Coordination bodies

It handles matters related to the definition and execution of the academic strategy, guaranteeing the proper functioning of the faculties and centres, and the development of the academic community as a whole. It undertakes its tasks in accordance with the university's strategic plan and with the aim of ensuring the university's public mandate is met in a coordinated and synergistic way.

Members:

Responsibilities:

Contribute to the coordinated and effective definition and implementation of the university's academic strategy.

Advise the rector and the Governing Council on all areas of academic life.

Safeguard the correct governance and functioning of the faculties and centres, while fostering interrelations between them.

Nurture the development of the academic community and its members.

Schedule: meetings take place every month.