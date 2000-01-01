Since the final quarter of 2019, the UOC was immersed in designing a new strategic plan for 2022-2025, that was drawn up using a process that enabled everyone at the UOC to have their say. In October 2023 we launched a new phase defined by the arrival of the new governing team. They worked to adapt the 2022-2025 Strategic Plan to bring it into line with the priorities for their term of office

Review and achievements [PENDENT]

2022-2025 Strategic Plan booklet

2022-2025 Strategic Plan. 2024-2025 phase booklet (PDF)

Strategic Map (PDF)

2024-2025 Action Plans (PDF)

The UOC rector presents the strategic priorities of her term (UOC News). October 2023