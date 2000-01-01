2026-2030 Strategic Plan
The Strategic Plan is our shared roadmap. It gives us a common purpose from which to pursue a clear mission: giving central importance to our students and their capacity to impact on their surroundings as the driving force for transformation.
Àngels Fitó, rector of the UOC
A plan open to the future
For more than 30 years, we've grown with a single conviction: to provide accessible, high-quality digital higher education with a strong public mission. This ambition is renewed and made tangible in our latest Strategic Plan, designed to ensure we continue to be relevant for our students and country. The plan names the changes we've already begun and those we aim to accelerate, and it aspires to lead a new stage in digital higher education.
We're evolving the UOC: our educational model, course catalogue and research activity; our organization and decision-making processes; and our role as a university with social impact. And we do this by focusing on three core commitments: inclusion and equity in access and learning; rigour and integrity in the production and dissemination of knowledge; and generosity in sharing that knowledge with society.
Strategic Plan 2026-2030
Students
Personalizing learning, changing lives
- Making it easier for students to control their learning experience
- Quickly updating the courses and programmes we offer to meet emerging needs and opportunities
- Offering a comprehensive, digital and customizable educational model
- Driving a model for teaching innovation
-
Teaching innovation
Lines of work
- Communication and strategic positioning of innovation at the UOC
- Knowledge transfer and scalability of teaching innovation
- Joint responsibility and teaching leadership in teaching innovation, with a personalized support model for each faculty
-
Personalizing the student’s learning pathway
Lines of work
- Equipping students with the necessary tools to construct personalized pathways
- System for visualizing and tracking training and learning pathways
- Enabling and rolling out an open and flexible portfolios strategy
-
Constantly supporting students
Lines of work
- Transforming the support and guidance model
- Fostering professional development and employability
- Encouraging autonomy
- Driving teaching support
- Academic integrity
-
Designing and transforming programmes and qualifications
Lines of work
- Observatory of education trends and emerging opportunities, both general (for programmes) and specific (for courses)
- Creating and transforming programmes and qualifications
- Launching new UOC-specific programmes linked to emerging trends
Conducting research with a real impact
- Generating knowledge aligned with our research missions and teaching activity
- Positioning the UOC as a trusted and engaged scientific authority
- Consolidating an organic and sustainable research ecosystem
- Strengthening links with organizations to create, exchange and disseminate knowledge
- Making the UOC an entrepreneurial university
-
Entrepreneurship
Lines of work
- Defining and implementing our global entrepreneurship programme
- Entrepreneurship training and skills acquisition for the UOC community
- Entrepreneurial university seal of recognition
- Reinforcing investment capacity
-
Organic research culture
Lines of work
- Securing funding (R&KT)
- Implementing the COFUND project
- Internal grants programme to attract and retain talent and promote impactful research
- Skills map/organization (R&KT)
- Reputation and impact of our research
-
Knowledge transfer
Lines of work
- Knowledge transfer programme (R&KT)
- Open knowledge
- Industrial doctoral students
- Knowledge transfer from research to teaching
Being an agile, talent-based organization
- Promoting decision-making based on systematic data analysis
- Adopting an agile, open organizational model, and maximizing use of digital capabilities
- Promoting a policy of attracting, developing and retaining talent in line with the university’s values and strategy
- Integrating technology to further institutional transformation
-
Professional growth and engagement
Lines of work
- Attraction, communication and the HRS4R seal
- Defining strategic career paths and recognition systems
- Developing the model for UOC leadership and management of cultural change
-
Cultural and organizational transformation
Lines of work
- Improving digital skills training for UOC staff
- Organizational transformation
- Promoting use of data as an integrated part of our activities
- Promoting a more flexible and empowering working environment
-
Data-driven governance model
Lines of work
- Data-based decision-making
- Data governance
- Analytical management of skills/processes
- Analytical tools / data platform
Growing sustainably
- Prioritizing efficiency in the management of resources and assets
- Consolidating a stable framework for public funding and collaboration
- Diversifying and consolidating sources of income to sustain our activity
- Reducing environmental impact by promoting sustainable practices
-
Environmental sustainabilityl
Lines of work
- Climate change mitigation to optimize the management of resource consumption, supplies and infrastructure
- Consolidating a sustainable, fair and socially responsible policy for managing services and procurement
- Fostering an organizational culture committed to health and the environment
- Reporting institutional compliance in matters of sustainability and health
-
Diversifying funding
Lines of work
- Multi-year programme agreement
- B2C strategic marketing
- B2C marketing mix
- B2B strategy
-
Optimizing processes and assets
Lines of work
- Building the value chain and the skills map
- Setting metrics and efficiency goals for processes
- Setting metrics and efficiency goals for assets
- Change management and support
Positioning a transformative uoc
- Promoting a university community committed to social transformation
- Strengthening the UOC’s local and global positioning and raising its profile
- Acting as an agent of political advocacy
- Promoting the active participation of the community in initiatives aimed at educational, social, cultural and institutional improvement
-
Political impact
Lines of work
- UOC knowledge providing for debate and public policy
- The UOC's institutional presence in the public arena
-
Notoriety and positioning
Lines of work
- Improving the UOC's position in observatories, rankings, quality seals, etc.
- Reinforcing the university's profile
-
Alliances and community
Lines of work
- Strengthening the UOC alliances ecosystem
- Increasing engagement within the UOC community, and being a more human and approachable UOC
- Academic activities for social transformation
- Developing institutional knowledge transfer projects with other institutions
Testimonials
Altres anys
Since the final quarter of 2019, the UOC was immersed in designing a new strategic plan for 2022-2025, that was drawn up using a process that enabled everyone at the UOC to have their say. In October 2023 we launched a new phase defined by the arrival of the new governing team. They worked to adapt the 2022-2025 Strategic Plan to bring it into line with the priorities for their term of office
Review and achievements [PENDENT]
2022-2025 Strategic Plan booklet
2022-2025 Strategic Plan. 2024-2025 phase booklet (PDF)
Strategic Map (PDF)
2024-2025 Action Plans (PDF)
The UOC rector presents the strategic priorities of her term (UOC News). October 2023
"The 2014-2021 Strategic Plan, prepared collaboratively in various phases, was drafted with the aim of ensuring that the future of our university is based on a rational approach." Josep A. Planell, president of the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (2013-2023)
Review and achievements
Phase I: 2014-2016 [PDF]
Phase II: 2017-2020 [PDF]
Phase III: 2020-2021 [PDF]