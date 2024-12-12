The Sindicatura de Greuges activities will always ensure the defence of university quality throughout, and the University's values in particular, including the need to provide a forum for exchange, creation of knowledge and people's education, in the pursuit of guaranteeing these values and safeguarding them from negative effects from within or beyond the organisation.

The Sindicatura de Greuges may draft reports on a specific topic, on its own initiative or at the request of the University's Governing Council or Board of Trustees.

The Sindicatura de Greuges may, as part of its decisions and resolutions, make warnings, suggestions or recommendations to University authorities or staff as to their legal duties, but, under no circumstances, can it modify or annul records or resolutions.

The Sindicatura de Greuges, within the framework of the UOC's Organisational and Operational Regulations, carries out its functions independently from the various University authorities, acting autonomously, objectively and impartially.