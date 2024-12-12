Sindicatura de Greuges (Ombuds office)
Síndica de greuges (Ombuds officer)
What is it?
The síndic de greuges (ombuds officer) is appointed by the Board of Trustees of the Fundació per a la Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (Foundation for the Open University of Catalonia, FUOC). Their mission is to uphold the rights and duties of all the members of the University. They act with full independence and autonomy from all of the University’s other authorities and bodies (Article 24 of the University’s Organizational and Operational Regulations).
The functions of the Sindicatura de Greuges:
To defend the rights and freedoms of all members of the UOC university community in the face of any action or situation which is discriminatory, arbitraty or against which they have no defence, ensuring compliance with all the provisions of the UOC's Organisational and Operational Regulations and any other University regulation.
To protect and defend in those issues submitted to Sindicatura or in which it decides to act.
To inform on the University's operation in order to improve university quality throughout. To do so, the síndic may attend meetings of the University's collegial bodies in an advisory capacity.
The Sindicatura de Greuges activities will always ensure the defence of university quality throughout, and the University's values in particular, including the need to provide a forum for exchange, creation of knowledge and people's education, in the pursuit of guaranteeing these values and safeguarding them from negative effects from within or beyond the organisation.
The Sindicatura de Greuges may draft reports on a specific topic, on its own initiative or at the request of the University's Governing Council or Board of Trustees.
The Sindicatura de Greuges may, as part of its decisions and resolutions, make warnings, suggestions or recommendations to University authorities or staff as to their legal duties, but, under no circumstances, can it modify or annul records or resolutions.
The Sindicatura de Greuges, within the framework of the UOC's Organisational and Operational Regulations, carries out its functions independently from the various University authorities, acting autonomously, objectively and impartially.
Contact details
I would like to file a complaint or solve a doubt
Complaints must be submitted in writing, in a clear and concise manner, through this form. Please clearly state the facts that motivate the complaint, as well as the circumstances of it.
Accompany your complaint with documents, written submissions or other evidence indicating that you have pursued the matter through all previous channels.
The UOC's síndica de greuges attends the 28th National Meeting of University Ombuds Offices
Teresa Sancho, the UOC's síndica de greuges (ombudsperson), and, Mari Alfaya, ombuds officer at the university, attended CEDU's 28th National Meeting of University Ombuds Offices, held in Mallorca from 14 to 16 October. Organized by the Ombuds Office of the University of the Balearic Islands (UIB), the event brought together ombudspersons and other representatives from 73 Spanish universities. Their purpose was to debate safeguards and sanctions regarding academic fraud; share first-hand the real experiences of students with special educational support needs and the role of ombuds offices; address the legal, ethical, and technical aspects of using generative AI; and showcase teamwork within CEDU for 2025–2026 through networks and working groups. The debate on safeguards and sanctions regarding academic fraud was coordinated by the UOC's ombudsperson, Teresa Sancho, with the participation of Agustí Cerrillo Martínez, professor of administrative law and former UOC ombudsperson, and Catalina Pou, head of service inspection and data protection officer at the University of the Balearic Islands (UIB).
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