The Standing Committee is the permanent administration and management body of the FUOC. The Board of Trustees delegates the Standing Committee all of its functions except for those that cannot be delegated.

The UOC's Rector and the FUOC General Manager attend the Committee’s meetings in a purely advisory capacity.

Members of the Standing Committee

As per article 21 of the Foundation’s statutes, the Standing Committee has three members, one of whom is one of the trustees nominated by the Government of Catalonia.

The Standing Committee has the following members:

Helena Guardans , Non-executive President of Webhelp Spain. Chair of the Standing Committee.

, Non-executive President of Webhelp Spain. Chair of the Standing Committee. Victòria Girona , the Government of Catalonia's Director General of Universities.

, the Government of Catalonia's Director General of Universities. Pere Vallès, CEO of Exoticca.

Members in a purely advisory capacity