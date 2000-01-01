Board of Trustees
The Board of Trustees is the maximum authority representing, governing and administering the Fundació per a la Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (FUOC), in accordance with Article 14 of the Statutes.
The FUOC Board of Trustees' main functions are:
- Approve and, where necessary, modify the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya's Organizational and Operational Regulations.
- Appoint and dismiss the rector and the general manager.
- Approve the university's budget and accounts.
- Approve the action plan presented by the rector and assess the results.
The UOC rector and FUOC general manager attend the meetings of the Board of Trustees, in an advisory role.
Schedule: meetings take place twice a year.
The Standing Committee is the FUOC's permanent management and administration body. Its mission is to direct the FUOC's day-to-day affairs.
- Pere Vallès, Chair of the Board of Trustees.
- Núria Montserrat, Minister of Research and Universities, representing the Government of Catalonia.
- Esther Niubó, Minister of Education and Vocational Training, representing the Government of Catalonia.
- Josep O. Escardíbul, General Secretary of the Ministry of Research and Universities, representing the Government of Catalonia.
- Miquel Soriano, Director General of Universities, representing the Government of Catalonia.
- Sandra Ruiz, Director General of Digital Society for the Ministry of Business and Labour, representing the Government of Catalonia.
- Pep Garcia, member of the executive committee of the Barcelona Chamber of Commerce. Chair of the Vallès Oriental section of the Barcelona Chamber of Commerce. Representing the Barcelona Chamber of Commerce.
- Àngel Messeguer, representing the Institute for Catalan Studies.
- Helena Guardans, independent trustee. Non-executive president of Webhelp Spain.
- Miquel Martí, independent trustee. CEO of Barcelona Tech City.
- Josep M. Coronas, independent trustee. He is a partner in Coronas Advocats.
- Pere Fabra, general secretary of the UOC. He serves as secretary of the Board of Trustees.
The Standing Committee is the permanent administration and management body of the FUOC. The Board of Trustees delegates the Standing Committee all of its functions except for those that cannot be delegated.
The UOC's Rector and the FUOC General Manager attend the Committee’s meetings in a purely advisory capacity.
Members of the Standing Committee
As per article 21 of the Foundation’s statutes, the Standing Committee has three members, one of whom is one of the trustees nominated by the Government of Catalonia.
The Standing Committee has the following members:
- Helena Guardans, Non-executive President of Webhelp Spain. Chair of the Standing Committee.
- Victòria Girona, the Government of Catalonia's Director General of Universities.
- Pere Vallès, CEO of Exoticca.
Members in a purely advisory capacity
- Dr Àngels Fitó, Rector of the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya.
- Jordi Marin, CEO of the Foundation for the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya.
- Pere Fabra, General Secretary of the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya.