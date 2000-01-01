Campus

Operational and procedural bodies

Programme Committee

Members:

  • The vice rector for Teaching and Learning, as chair.
  • The deputy general manager for Teaching and Students.
  • The deputy general manager for Talent, Transformation and Organization.
  • The faculties' associate deans for Teaching.
  • A representative of the Doctoral School (programme director).
  • The director of the eLearning Innovation Center (eLinC).
  • The director of the Office of the Vice Rectors.
  • A quality officer.

Responsibilities:

  • Coordinate matters related to the normal functioning of teaching, in accordance with academic regulations.
  • Propose, agree on and promote changes in guidelines that affect teaching.
  • Analyse the outcomes of the various teaching areas covered by academic regulations and propose any necessary changes.
  • Propose and promote changes in academic organization based on an analysis of their practical application.
  • Propose, agree on and promote policies related to the educational model and its development.
  • Indicate areas in which qualifications can be improved.
  • Propose assessment guidelines to ensure academic integrity and the acquisition of the competencies specified in programmes of study.
  • Identify potential issues in teaching operations, and propose and promote corrective measures.
  • Ensure that education is inclusive.
  • Any other responsibilities expressly assigned or delegated to it by the Governing Council or the Executive Board.

Schedule: meetings take place fortnightly.

Alliances, Community and Culture Committee

Members:

  • The vice rector for Alliances, Community and Culture, as chair.
  • Associate deans for Alliances, Community and Culture.
  • The deputy general manager for Teaching and Students.
  • The deputy general manager for Development.
  • The director of Culture.
  • The director of Alliances, Community and Equity.

Responsibilities:

  • Design and propose policies for the implementation of plans linked to alliances, community, culture and equity.
  • Propose and promote mechanisms and methodologies to develop academic activity through alliances (teaching, research and knowledge transfer).
  • Promote and disseminate the activities of the Vice Rector's Office within the faculties, and the activities of the faculties within the Vice Rector's Office.
  • Any other responsibilities expressly assigned or delegated to it by the Governing Council, the Executive Board or the rector.

Schedule: meetings take place once a month.

Talent and Organization Committee

Members:

  • The general manager, as chair.
  • The vice rector for Governance and Academic Policy.
  • The vice rector for Research, Knowledge Transfer and Entrepreneurship.
  • The deputy general manager for Talent, Transformation and Organization.
  • The director of Organization, Processes and Quality.
  • The director of Personnel.
  • The technical manager of the Office of the Vice Rectors.

Responsibilities:

  • Define and review the career policy for teaching and research staff and the career structure for administrative staff, in order to recruit, retain and develop talent within the organization.
  • Adapt the model for affiliated teaching staff and the professional roles needed for the development of institutional activity.
  • Define and monitor performance and professional development assessment criteria, including clear objectives, performance indicators and feedback mechanisms, ensuring consistency with the training plan.
  • Define and review the organizational and process model to ensure appropriate scaling, an efficient structure and roles in line with the needs of the institution.
  • Promote a culture of departmental collaboration and innovation by monitoring the organizational climate, continuously improving the open work model and incorporating new trends in talent management and organization.
  • Ensure that the remuneration model is competitive, sustainable and aligned with practices in the sector to ensure a consistent salary policy that motivates all staff.
  • Analyse and anticipate current and future human resources needs, aligning them with long-term strategic objectives to ensure an effective response to institutional challenges.
  • Any other responsibilities expressly assigned or delegated to it by the Governing Council or the Executive Board.

Schedule: meetings take place once a month.

Research and Knowledge Transfer Committee

Members:

  • The vice rector for Research, Knowledge Transfer and Entrepreneurship, as chair.
  • The director of the Doctoral School.
  • The directors of the research centres.
  • The faculties' associate deans for Research, in their faculty liaison role.
  • The deputy general manager for Research, Knowledge Transfer and Entrepreneurship.
  • Academics and members of administrative staff may be invited to meetings, when necessary.

Responsibilities:

  • Draw up, coordinate and assess UOC policies, strategies and action plans for research and knowledge transfer, in accordance with the criteria approved by the relevant body.
  • Define, coordinate and assess academic structures for research and knowledge transfer.
  • Design and assess UOC grants for research and knowledge transfer.
  • Coordinate efforts to gain more external funding for research and knowledge transfer.
  • Define and monitor the indicators and evidence necessary for decision-making and communication around the UOC's research and knowledge transfer activities.
  • Promote a scientific culture linked to open science with a social impact.
  • Oversee the ethics and integrity of the research and knowledge transfer carried out by the UOC community.
  • Any other responsibilities expressly assigned or delegated to it by the Governing Council or the Executive Board.

Schedule: meetings take place once a month.

Economic Sustainability Committee

Members:

  • The rector, as chair.
  • The general manager.
  • The deputy general manager for Development.
  • The director of Accounting and Finance.
  • The director of the Legal Office.

Responsibilities:

  • Define, promote and monitor the financing framework, including external funding, subsidies and other sources of income.
  • Monitor the programme contract through key indicators and propose improvements.
  • Continuously analyse and supervise the university's business model, monitor the competitive environment, and make forecasts in order to identify opportunities and challenges.
  • Define and monitor the university's budgetary framework. The Committee oversees the preparation of the university's annual budget and proposes its strategic guidelines. It also monitors the implementation of the budget and the university's operating account.
  • Monitor major purchases by the university. The Committee will be kept informed of, and will be able to monitor proposals and major contracts relating to investment, procurement, services, supplies and works.
  • Report on the overall budget for the purchase of goods, services, works and other items and the budgets of individual units.
  • Define the university's procurement strategy.
  • Be informed of external audits and audit reports that may affect the institution.
  • Any other responsibilities expressly assigned or delegated to it by the Governing Council or the Executive Board.

Schedule: meetings take place once a month.

Processes, Technology and Data Committee

Members:

  • The deputy general manager for Digital Transformation, as chair.
  • The vice rector for Teaching and Learning.
  • The vice rector for Research, Knowledge Transfer and Entrepreneurship.
  • The deputy general manager for Teaching and Students.
  • The deputy general manager for Development.
  • The director of the eLearning Innovation Center (eLinC).
  • The director of Organization, Processes and Quality.
  • The director of Support and Guidance.
  • The director of Technology.
  • The director of the Data Office.

Responsibilities:

  • Implement the strategy for optimizing the student and staff experience.
  • Ensure processes are continuously improving.
  • Promote innovation at an institutional level.
  • Define and implement the university's technological strategy.
  • Define and implement the university's data strategy.
  • Propose and define the funds and resources required to implement the strategy.
  • Any other responsibilities expressly assigned or delegated to it by the Governing Council or the Executive Board.

Schedule: meetings take place once a month.