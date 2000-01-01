Operational and procedural bodies

Programme Committee
Members:
- The vice rector for Teaching and Learning, as chair.
- The deputy general manager for Teaching and Students.
- The deputy general manager for Talent, Transformation and Organization.
- The faculties' associate deans for Teaching.
- A representative of the Doctoral School (programme director).
- The director of the eLearning Innovation Center (eLinC).
- The director of the Office of the Vice Rectors.
- A quality officer.
Responsibilities:
- Coordinate matters related to the normal functioning of teaching, in accordance with academic regulations.
- Propose, agree on and promote changes in guidelines that affect teaching.
- Analyse the outcomes of the various teaching areas covered by academic regulations and propose any necessary changes.
- Propose and promote changes in academic organization based on an analysis of their practical application.
- Propose, agree on and promote policies related to the educational model and its development.
- Indicate areas in which qualifications can be improved.
- Propose assessment guidelines to ensure academic integrity and the acquisition of the competencies specified in programmes of study.
- Identify potential issues in teaching operations, and propose and promote corrective measures.
- Ensure that education is inclusive.
- Any other responsibilities expressly assigned or delegated to it by the Governing Council or the Executive Board.
Schedule: meetings take place fortnightly.