At the UOC we believe that higher education is a universal right that everyone should be able to exercise under equal conditions. Our e-learning model represents a great opportunity to provide access to quality higher education to people that may otherwise be excluded from on-site university systems.

Our university is diverse, inclusive and fully committed to Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4 of the 2030 Agenda, which aims to stomp out inequalities and bridge the social divide.