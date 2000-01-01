The UOC's Equality, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) Plan 2026-2029 is the university's roadmap for ensuring an equitable institution free from violence. Through the publication and implementation of this strategic document, the UOC reinforces its commitment to EDI by incorporating cultural diversity and disability for the first time.

This plan has not only been developed through a participatory process, but is also based on an evaluation of the previous plan and on the 2024 EDI assessment, which analysed the state of EDI across all areas of the university. To address all the challenges identified, the Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Unit coordinated the development of this plan, which is structured around four strategic pillars: coordination, organization, teaching, and research and knowledge transfer.

The approval of the organization pillar of this action plan, as well as the assessments on which it is based, was carried out within a negotiating committee involving legal representatives of employees, thereby ensuring institutional consensus.