Strategic objective 1
To promote the equality, diversity and inclusion perspective within the research strategy
Operational objective:
- To incorporate the equality, diversity and inclusion dimension in internal calls for research funding.
- To promote equal opportunities in research careers and leadership.
- To foster an equality, diversity and inclusion perspective in doctoral and postdoctoral careers.
- To guarantee equal opportunities in scientific publishing, ensure the presence of women and other traditionally underrepresented groups as lead authors and integrate an EDI perspective into publication review processes.
- To raise the visibility of research content produced at the UOC on gender equality, LGBTIQ+, disability and cultural diversity