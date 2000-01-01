Campus

Area 3. Research and knowledge transfer

Strategic objective 1

To promote the equality, diversity and inclusion perspective within the research strategy

Operational objective:

  • To incorporate the equality, diversity and inclusion dimension in internal calls for research funding.
  • To promote equal opportunities in research careers and leadership.
  • To foster an equality, diversity and inclusion perspective in doctoral and postdoctoral careers.
  • To guarantee equal opportunities in scientific publishing, ensure the presence of women and other traditionally underrepresented groups as lead authors and integrate an EDI perspective into publication review processes.
  • To raise the visibility of research content produced at the UOC on gender equality, LGBTIQ+, disability and cultural diversity
Strategic objective 2

To promote the equality, diversity and inclusion perspective in the knowledge transfer and entrepreneurship strategy

Operational objective:

  • To strengthen the equitable, diverse and inclusive transfer of knowledge.

  • To consolidate knowledge transfer strategies and alliances to promote the EDI perspective in innovation and entrepreneurship projects.

  • To contribute to the roll-out of OpenEU's WP3 at the UOC and lead its community of practice.