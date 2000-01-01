Strategic objective 1
To continue promoting equitable access for groups traditionally underrepresented in the university system and to foster the reduction of barriers to their admission and inclusion
Operational objective:
To develop and consolidate actions to promote equitable access to the UOC for new students (up to enrolment).
To promote equitable university induction processes that address the needs of traditionally underrepresented groups (during enrolment and the first few days).
To position the UOC as an inclusive environment for prospective students and to showcase the resources available throughout their university journey.