Campus

Area 2. Teaching

Strategic objective 1

To continue promoting equitable access for groups traditionally underrepresented in the university system and to foster the reduction of barriers to their admission and inclusion

Operational objective:

  • To develop and consolidate actions to promote equitable access to the UOC for new students (up to enrolment).

  • To promote equitable university induction processes that address the needs of traditionally underrepresented groups (during enrolment and the first few days).

  • To position the UOC as an inclusive environment for prospective students and to showcase the resources available throughout their university journey.

Strategic objective 2

To promote a range of training activities and teaching content in the areas of gender equality, LGBTIQ+ diversity and cultural diversity

Operational objective:

  • To ensure that teaching processes and content mainstream the gender, LGTBIQ+ and cultural diversity perspectives.

  • To promote training options in the areas of gender equality, LGTBIQ+ diversity and cultural diversity.

  • To promote the EDI perspective and an ethical commitment to STEM disciplines.

Strategic objective 3

Foster an inclusive teaching model

Operational objective:

  • To establish a dedicated training and awareness plan for all UOC teaching staff, teaching support staff and students services staff on supporting students with specific educational support needs.

  • To enhance participation and foster a sense of belonging among students with specific educational support needs.

  • To progressively implement universal design for learning (UDL) in courses and programmes.

Strategic objective 4

To provide coordinated support and guidance to students with specific educational support needs

Operational objective:

  • To deploy the resources required to provide students with disabilities and/or specific educational support needs with specialized support.

  • To review communication with students in support and feedback processes.

  • To ensure support for students with specific educational support needs throughout their time at the UOC.
  • To systematize the collection of data on students with specific educational support needs to propose and develop positive actions.