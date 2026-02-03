Frontotemporal dementia (FTD) is a neurodegenerative dementia that primarily affects the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain. These regions are typically associated with personality, behaviour, language, and decision-making. FTD typically leads to changes in these functions. Thus, FTD presents various subtypes, such as behavioural FTD (bvFTD) or primary progressive aphasia (PPA). Diagnosing FTD, however, remains a challenge due to the overlap of symptoms with other neurodegenerative and psychiatric conditions. Achieving an early and accurate diagnosis is crucial to improve patient care. Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) plays an important role in diagnosing and tracking the disease's evolution.

Our project aims to address this critical gap in medical research. Using advanced data from structural MRI and diffusion tensor imaging (DTI), we aim to classify FTD patients with the help of statistical methods and machine learning algorithms. The classification information, using explainable machine learning techniques, will allow us to identify potential biomarkers to help diagnose the various FTD subtypes. Moreover, by leveraging MRI and DTI data, we plan to create normative models to track disease progression on an individual basis and to explore the different progression according to the FTD subtype.

This innovative research will be conducted in collaboration with the Alzheimer's Disease and Cognitive Disorders Group at Barcelona's IDIBAPS-Hospital Clínic, a world-renowned clinical institution. Together, we aim to make significant strides in understanding and diagnosing FTD, ultimately contributing to better outcomes for patients.

This research will be carried out in close collaboration with Dr Raquel Sánchez-Valle at Barcelona’s IDIBAPS-Hospital Clínic, a world-renowned clinical institution.