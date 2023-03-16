"Technology transforms learning roles"

What is involved in the Innovative Learning Environments project that the OECD is developing with the Jaume Bofill Foundation?

Such as...

Innovation requires research. Is there enough research in the field of learning?

Do you believe in traditional schooling?

Should schools be the focus for learning?

What do learning environments outside schools work on?

Can you give me an example of an innovative school in Catalonia?

How has the school improved?

Is technology a vital part of innovative learning environments?

Today's students are motivated by technology. That's already an advantage...

But in the digital world not everything is interesting and motivating.

How do you catalyse interest in lifelong learning?