"Custo Barcelona cannot be understood in a strictly local market"

What is Custo Barcelona's international presence today?

What new markets are you targeting?

I imagine that exporting the image of Barcelona to the rest of the world is a big responsibility. How do you deal with it?

What is the secret of Custo's internationalisation success?

So he has an innate international vocation.

What are the advantages of internationalisation?

And what are the disadvantages?

I suppose experience teaches you how to coordinate everything.

To what extent is internationalisation compatible with corporate social responsibility?

Environmental regulations are not the same in every country.

What aspect of internationalisation is sometimes not taken into account, but is important to you?

Does the final product reflect this fusion and internationalisation?