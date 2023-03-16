At what age does the digital divide appear?

How can we reduce the differences in this digital spectrum?

What technologies are most attractive to senior citizens?

What uses do they make of the internet and social networks?

Would you recommend the use of ICTs among senior citizens?

Are there any disadvantages to ICTs?

Should mobile devices and other technologies be better adapted to the capabilities of senior citizens?

E-commerce is on the rise year after year. What about online shopping among this generation?

The notion of "digital divide" suggests that we face a dichotomy: a group of citizens which is able and wants to use digital media (digital natives) and another group which can't or doesn't wish to use them (digital immigrants). Although older citizens (over 65) on average use digital media less than younger ones, there is so much variety within the older group that I would propose replacing the notion of a "digital divide" with that of a "digital spectrum".If we accept that our society is characterised by a "digital spectrum" with users being more or less able to use digital media depending on their education, work experience, and information and communication needs, the notion of "media literacy" is an important one. The British scientist Sonia Livingstone defines "media literacy" as "the ability to access, analyse, evaluate and create messages across a variety of contexts". Media literacy should be taught in courses by schools, universities and other institutions, and it is important for both younger and older people. Young students often have problems finding scientific digital information and when they, in the end, find such information it is not so easy for them to evaluate the reliability of that information.As marketing research in this field generally focuses on younger people, and statistical offices in countries like the Netherlands don't collect data related to the media choice of the over-75s, it is not really clear if senior citizens indeed differ in their preferences for certain technologies (e.g. the ones they used during their formative years). Another point is that it would be interesting to conduct research to see if more and more older women who never went online, because they never wanted to use a PC, like my own mother, now go online because the iPad is so much easier to use.In the Netherlands one third of the senior citizens between 65 and 75 have still never been online. Empirical research related to the role of age for the use of social networks is just starting. If the use of social networks will bring them happiness is not clear. Some researchers are afraid that social networks will make people feel more lonely.I don't recommend any communication tool to anyone. I think younger and older people should decide for themselves which medium they would like to use for which information/communication goal in any given situation. For this reason public authorities should adopt a "multi-channel approach".I am strongly convinced that as soon as public institutions and private companies start to use digital media exclusively to reach their citizens/customers, although this could enhance efficiency, in the long run it will do no good for the coherency of our society. Human beings, regardless of their age, also need face-to-face contact.Yes, of course, this is necessary because of age-related functional limitations: people face a higher risk of declining visual, hearing, cognitive and motor functions the older they get. But the name of the product should not refer to the fact that the device has been specially designed for senior citizens.As mobility declines the older we get, e-commerce could be one of the means (if you don't want to ask your younger neighbours in a "face-to-face" conversation) to get products and services delivered at home. Empirical research should be conducted to check the assumption that older people are less willing to use e-commerce because they are afraid of the digital risks.