The event, entitled "The gender dimension of technology and science", is organized by Science and Technology Options Assessment (STOA), an official unit of the European Parliament in charge of aspects related to science and technology. STOA collaborates with the best organizations in this field, both European and international. The breakfast, attended by MEPs and STOA members, includes the participation of Jörg Müller, UOC researcher and GenPORT coordinator.

GenPORT is a European project under the 7th Framework Programme coordinated by the UOC's IN3 Gender & ICT research group. It also has the participation of organizations specialized in gender equality promotion such as GESIS – Leibniz Institute for the Social Sciences (Germany), Fundazione Giacomo Brodolini (Italy), Portia (United Kingdom) and the Matthiae Belli (Slovakia) and Örebro (Sweden) universities.

GenPORT encompasses all sciences, from human and social sciences to natural sciences and engineering. The portal features resources and services to help include the gender perspective in research and the academic world. Moreover, it offers information on research, studies and events and provides access to gender experts to exchange knowledge.

Prestigious experts

The portal's resources come from its own members. In this respect, since the start of the project the strategy applied has been to involve internationally renowned people in the field of gender and science.

The people registered in the portal that are experts in any discipline within the field of gender and science can form part of a database that seeks to be a reference for finding gender experts at an international level. GenPORT also has the objective of creating scientific communities to share resources and ideas while promoting collaborative work. To this end, the GenPORT consortium has designed the portal bearing in mind the interrelations between users, resources and organizations.

The official presentation of GenPORT has coincided with the holding in Barcelona of Research Week which, from 18 to 22 April and under the title "Imagine the university of the future", brings together UOC researchers and international experts to reflect on the university of the 21st century. One of the aspects addressed in this international meeting has been gender-based academic and training interests, with the participation of women researchers from Spain, Germany and the United States.