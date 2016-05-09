In addition, Carles Sigalés, Vice President for Teaching and Learning at the UOC, will take part in the 9th Meeting of Academic Vice-rectors, to be held on 9 and 10 May at the Catholic University of Uruguay, with his speech "Institutional Experiences in Guaranteeing Quality".



For her part, Pastora Martínez Samper, Vice President for Globalization and Cooperation at the UOC, will participate in an international seminar on Quality in Higher Education, also organized by CINDA and scheduled for 11 May. Samper will speak about "How to face some of the university's challenges using virtuality".





Executive Committee



The CINDA Executive Committee, which will meet Thursday and Friday in Montevideo, is a standing collegiate body that acts as an intermediary between the Governing Board and the executive director. It meets twice a year and its main functions are preparing the Governing Board and organizing activities. It comprises the president, the immediate past president, three rectors and three alternate rectors.





CINDA (Inter-university Development Centre)



This international non-profit corporation is comprised of important universities in Latin America and Europe. Among those from Catalonia are the UOC, the UB and the UPC, and from the rest of Spain, the Carlos III University of Madrid and the universities of Cantabria and Malaga. CINDA explores key themes in university policy and management in order to put the knowledge accumulated at the service of public policies and the corresponding institutions.