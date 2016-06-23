The Learning Impact Awards recognize the most outstanding and influential learning technology applications from around the world. They were created in 2007 to showcase excellent technological applications that tackle the most important challenges in education on a worldwide scale.

Explica!, Assess and Submissions make up the ecosystem of UOC mobile apps to support continuous assessment and are being piloted this semester by the Technology department.



The UOC's apps

is an app for tablets that lets users produce videos with visual and voice notes based on PDF documents or using a blank slate. Assess is an app to help teaching staff assess their students using their mobile devices.



is an app to help teaching staff assess their students using their mobile devices. Finally, Submissions is an app that lets UOC students complete their continuous assessment assignments from their mobile devices.



The UOC's three applications, which were competing in the Educational Application Project category, received an honourable mention following the public voting and from the jury making the final decision.



Winners

The winners of the 2016 awards were:

IMS Global standards in a rural South Georgia School District, Classlink and Jeff Davis County Schools. Bronze Medal: Global Linking Youth through Net Communications Project, DET Victoria.



The IMS Global Learning Consortium

The IMS Global Learning Consortium has its headquarters in the US state of Florida and its members include large corporations and institutions such as IBM, Samsung, the University of Cambridge, the University of California, the Open University of Japan or Australia's Department of Education, among many others. The UOC is also a member and, through the eLearn Center, takes part by promoting the use of educational standards, providing benchmark developments and using its experience to help contribute to its improvement.