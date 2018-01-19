The UOC is participating with 26 other international organizations in a European project to promote industrial competitiveness. This initiative, which has been approved by the EU and will count on the involvement of companies such as Nokia and Volvo Construction, recently received funding of nearly 120,000 euros from the Spanish Ministry of Economy and Competitiveness. The aim is to help European industry reduce its development and maintenance costs and boost its productivity and quality.

The project, entitled MegaModelling at Runtime - scalable model-based framework for continuous development and runtime validation of complex systems (MegaMaRt2) and which has a European budget of over 15 million euros, will create a series of methods and tools for the continuous development and validation of complex systems. These tools will guarantee the traceability of the entire development process, from initial conception to start-up, making it possible to increase the predictability of potential incidents and new solutions' time to market.

According to ICREA researcher Jordi Cabot, who is also coordinating the UOC's research in the initiative, the study will make it possible to generate industrial projects that are better prepared for real-life application. ”The final users of this research project's results, such as the shipping, rail or telecommunications sectors, will participate throughout the project by providing case studies and requirements necessary in the real world as well as validating and commenting on MegaMaRt2's results”, he adds.

The researchers for this project, which began in 2017 and will last 3 years, aim to come up with real benefits that go beyond improvements to industrial system design and ensure that quality is present throughout the life cycle of the product.

The year 2018 is forecast to see the creation of the first prototypes of modelling tools, the generation of code, and simulation, among others, which make up the MegaMarRT2 framework.