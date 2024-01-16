"The university must train people who can transform Colombian society"

Luz Adriana Osorio is one of the three thousand graduates of the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) in Colombia. This professor at the University of Los Andes' Faculty of Education and director of the Conecta-TE centre discovered the UOC in 2004 through its doctoral programme in the Information and Knowledge Society. Today, her ties with the UOC, with whom she works on different projects, are as strong as ever and she is pleased with the opening of the Bogotá office, “a meeting point that helps strengthen networking between graduates".

How and when did you find out about the UOC?

I've known about the UOC since 2004. I can talk about its model, not only based on my personal experience as a student, but also on my analysis of its educational approach as a professional. I came across it when I was looking for doctoral degrees and found the Information and Knowledge Society doctoral programme.

Why did you decide to study with us?

This type of doctoral studies fit in with my work and family commitments. And I was very interested in the programme content, as I did my doctoral thesis on issues related to e-learning and b-learning. As this was my line of research, participating in the programme as a student seemed to be the logical next step. I've been working on technology and education issues for many years, so doing a doctoral degree online was an opportunity to get real and direct experience as a student.

How do you think it will help you professionally?

The experience enriched me as an online student, as a researcher in the subject and in my professional life because I lead a research and development group on educational innovation supported by ICT. This model encourages you to self-manage, but it has also allowed me to explore the limits of my capabilities as far I wanted, and go further.

As an expert in education and a professor, what would you highlight about our University's model?

The educational model is focused on the student, on learning by doing. But it also promotes student-student, student-professor and student-content cooperation and interaction. The curriculums are well designed, the resources are of a very high standard and the professors are fully invested. These elements create a quality learning experience. I know that since I studied there, the UOC has been working on permanently revising its model.

Did you find it easy to study in a centre thousands of kilometres away?

I had no problem with the distance. I felt close to my fellow students and professors. I achieved a continuous, smooth and personal dialogue with the thesis supervisor, and the experience was complex but very rich with satisfying results. I'm still in touch with my thesis supervisor, Josep Maria Duart, and work on projects with him.

What do you think we can bring to the Colombian education and university world?

Expanding the range of training with a relevant model updated to the forms of teaching and learning that society requires today.

And to Colombian society?

The UOC model promotes interaction with others, the exchange of ideas and building on differences. We study in an environment of freedom and trust. You have the opportunity to participate based on what you think and by expressing yourself. In an online environment you have to speak, otherwise you don't exist. Apart from that, solidarity, cooperation and tolerance are the values that accompany a UOC education. Three thousand of us have graduated from the UOC, which has undoubtedly had an impact on those who have trained under its model, enabling us to develop new skills. And this has a major social impact! Now we professionals are applying this learning to our daily work and multiplying the effects in our particular environments.

How do you see the situation of the university in Colombia? And the role of its professors?

The university now has to fulfil its role as a social institution more than ever. Comprehensive training in values and skills, which allows us to be people who can transform society, is fundamental. The role of the professor as guide and mentor, designing the learning environments and supporting individual processes, determines the learning experience.