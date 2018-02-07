At a later date, the training programme will include another two courses with the goal of offering an comprehensive approach to RRI: one of these courses will explore the gender perspective while the other will focus on the development of skills related with community-based participatory research.

This first course will be given twice a year, in February and September, and will target researchers both at the UOC and from other institutions. It will also target agents who work in the RDI system (funding agencies, public administration, industry and the third sector) and wish to understand RRI and apply it to their own research. The ultimate goal is to close the gap between theory and practice in RRI.

The “Responsible Research and Innovation for Researchers” course has been developed by an interdisciplinary group of experts from the UOC, the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona and the University of Bristol. The content's creation and structure has been based on the results of different European projects focused on RRI, such as PERFORM and Genport (both coordinated by researchers from the UOC's Internet Interdisciplinary Institute), HEIRRI and RRI Tools.

You can register now at the Doctoral School website.