Digital cinema and data science, the two new UOC degree courses

Digital Film and Applied Data Science are the two new bachelor's degree courses the UOC will offer in the coming academic year. With regard to university master's degrees, the seven new courses include one dedicated to Food for Physical Activity and Sport and another dedicated to eHealth. The existing programmes offered and the new ones – in the process of being verified – will be on display at the stand the University is taking to the education expos Saló Futura and Saló de l'Ensenyament, starting on 14 March.

The new qualifications aim to meet the demand of new professional profiles. The aim of the Degree in Digital Film is to train multi-disciplinary professionals able to adapt to the changes that are taking place throughout the value chain of the film industry as a result of digitization. New concepts such as video on demand (VOD), crossmedia, transmedia, crowdfunding, immersive experiences and virtual and augmented reality cinema, which stem from the growth of information and communication technologies (ICTs), are contributing to increased consumption of films and TV series. This degree will be a three year course (180 ECTS credits).

The other new degree course will be in Applied Data Science, training professionals to use large datasets to tackle complex problems, applying innovative solutions and working in multi-disciplinary teams, in a critical manner and exercising strong communication skills. According to several studies, the demand for such professionals is growing by more than fifty per cent every year in Spain, and many of these job positions remain vacant.

With regard to the master's degrees, seven new ones will start the coming academic year. They are:

• Food for Physical Activity and Sport

• Web App and Website Development

• Financial Management

• Logistics Management

• Strategy and Creativity in Advertising

• Global MBA

• E-Health

Three postgraduate diplomas will also be offered: Family Law and Mediation, Accounting Management and School Leadership and Management. And five specializations: Phobias and obsessions, Text editing and correction, User experience in cultural organizations, Inflammatory and intestinal diseases, and International Relations, Geopolitics and Global Governance (UOC-IBEI).