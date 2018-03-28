The UOC's new brand project continues to achieve recognition, and this time it was the Transform Awards Europe that recognized various aspects of the University's communication strategy, at a ceremony held in London. These awards recognize excellence and innovation in the creation and renewal of brands across Europe.

Specifically, the UOC won four awards: Gold for the Best Internal Communication, Silver for the Best Use of Audio Branding, Bronze for the Best Brand Architecture, and Highly Commended for the Best Visual Identity in the Education Sector.

Lluís Rius, the UOC's Director of Communication, underlined that "the series of elements that make up the new brand (architecture, sound, typography, animations, logo, etc) symbolize the idea of a global university under constant change and evolution", and considers that "these awards conclude a cycle and recognize the work of a large number of teams, both internal and external". For her part, the Brand and Digital Strategy Manager, Yolanda Franco, said that "the awards are recognition for all the aspects of the branding project: strategy, corporate identity and implementation". As is the fact that we are "competing in the same league as major brands".

Transform Awards Europe recognized the internal implementation of the new brand project with the maximum distinction, resulting in the Gold award for the Best Internal Communication during a Brand Development Project. One of the key challenges of the project was for the entire institution to adopt and embrace the new brand, something it fully succeeded in, and which the awards recognize. This project involved a change in the organization and in the values associated with the new brand, as well as a communication campaign to publicize it.

The strategic approach of the new brand involved the Summa branding agency, while the new corporate identity was created by the Mucho design studio, whose work was awarded the Highly Commended distinction in the category of Best Visual Identity in the Education Sector. According to Yolanda Franco, this identity "is the result, and is now at the service, of the vision and strategy of the University, creating a digital, flexible and adaptable brand that aims to break new ground".

Another aspect recognized was the audio branding of the UOC, created by the Dadadada audio branding studio, which obtained the Silver award for the Best Use of Audio Branding. Their work ranges from the audio logo of the UOC to the signature tune for the opening of official events and the hold music for the UOC's telephone system.

Finally, in the category of Best Brand Architecture, the University received the Bronze award, which recognizes how the brand helps project the value the UOC generates for society.