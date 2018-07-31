The UOC’s Communication and Education programmes have appeared for the first time in the prestigious Shanghai Ranking of Academic Subjects 2018. The Universitat Oberta de Catalunya is now on the list of the world’s best higher education centres. This pioneering study of the university sector has been produced each year by Shanghai Jiao Tong University, China, since 2009, and ranks over 4,000 universities from around the world by subject area.

These subject areas are divided into Natural Sciences and Mathematics, Engineering/Technology and Computer Sciences, Life and Agriculture Sciences, Clinical Medicine and Pharmacy, and Social Sciences. It is in this last section that the UOC’s Communication programmes (ranked in the range from 201 to 300 with a score of 28.1) and Education programmes (ranked in the range from 401 to 500 with a score of 27.9) appear.

There are eight Spanish universities (three of which are Catalan) in the Shanghai Ranking in the field of Communication. They are Pompeu Fabra University (101–150), Autonomous University of Barcelona and King Juan Carlos University (151–200), UOC, Complutense University of Madrid, University of Navarra, University of the Basque Country and University of Valencia (201–300).

There are 20 Spanish universities in the ranking for the field of Education. Leading the way is University of Barcelona (101–150), followed by Autonomous University of Barcelona, University of Granada, University of the Basque Country and University of Valencia (201–300), then Autonomous University of Madrid, Polytechnic University of Valencia, UNED, University of Alcalá, University of Oviedo and University of Seville (301–400) and UOC, Carlos III University of Madrid, Complutense University of Madrid, Polytechnic University of Madrid, University of Malaga, University of Murcia, University of Salamanca, University of Valladolid and University of Zaragoza (401–500).

Generally speaking, Catalan universities head the lists of Spanish universities in other disciplines too. The ranking highlights 18 programmes at University of Barcelona, and eight at Autonomous University of Barcelona, Polytechnic University of Catalonia and Pompeu Fabra University.

The ranking of higher education institutions is based on five criteria: the number of scientific articles published, the impact of these articles in terms of a normalized citation index, the number of articles written with international partners, the number of articles published in top journals, and the number of staff receiving a prestigious award, such as a Nobel or Fields Medal.



About the Academic Ranking of World Universities

The Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) was published for the first time in June 2003 by the Center for World Class Universities (CWCU) and the Graduate School of Education of Shanghai Jiao Tong University, China, and is updated on an annual basis. The study assesses the prestige and research of university institutions around the globe.