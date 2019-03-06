Coordination between primary care doctors and speech therapists is vital in early detection of children with autism

When a baby makes little visual contact with adult faces in the first six months of life, when she makes no eye contact at the age of eight months, when she does not pay attention to objects surrounding her from six to twelve months, or when she doesn’t point (which is one of children’s early communicative behaviours), she may have ASD. For Igualada, “primary care professionals in medical centres must be able to recognize these warning signs to ensure early intervention in communication and language pathologies”.

In Spain, there are speech therapists in early intervention centres specialized in development disorders to help children up to the age of six. Alfonso Igualada explains that “it is crucial to have good coordination between health services, such as general practitioners and neuropaediatricians, and early intervention centres to ensure that ASD is detected at an early stage”.

Coordination between early intervention centres must also ensure that the information is passed on to schools. In every classroom of children aged between four and five, there are two with serious language disorders of unknown cause. Igualada argues that there should be speech therapists in schools.