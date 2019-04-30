Salesforce.org's Changemakers 2019 campaign spotlights the UOC

US-based multinational Salesforce, via its online platform Salesforce.org, runs a yearly campaign called Changemakers. For each campaign, four institutions that work to transform and improve people's lives are selected as correspondents, and this year, the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) is one of them.

To help shed light on the UOC's social impact, Salesforce.org has set the University up with vlogger and cross-cultural activist Haifa Beseisso, who will discuss how the UOC is changing the lives of its student body. She will focus on global education as a force for connection. She was born and raised in Dubai and the vlogger currently produces her own YouTube channel, Fly With Haifa. One of the highlights of Ms Beseisso's career took place back in 2016 at the Nobel Peace Prize Concert, where she became the first-ever Arabic YouTube host.

The campaign material will be disseminated to raise awareness on the upcoming Dreamforce 2019 conference.