The current research assessment system, which focuses almost entirely on impact factor, needs to be changed. This is the idea behind the San Francisco Declaration (DORA), an international movement that promotes research assessment based on the quality of research rather than the prestige of the journal publishing it. In its commitment to open knowledge, the UOC has joined the cause, with a view to applying its principles both in the field of research and at institutional level.

“We are committed to open knowledge as a key element in approaching the global challenges facing us as a society, which are set out in the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development”, explains Pastora Martínez Samper, the UOC’s Vice President for Globalization and Cooperation. “This is why we subscribe to the DORA Declaration, to reaffirm our commitment to the transformation of research assessment towards more qualitative, transparent, just and inclusive formulas”.

By signing the manifesto, the University swears to promote qualitative research assessment according to the social impact of the results, beyond the metrics of publication. “As a university we are conditioned by the rules of the game of an entire system, but with initiatives like this, we seek to foster changes in our university that encourage the transformation of our research assessment system”, points out Marta Aymerich, Vice President for Strategic Planning and Research.

Aware of the need to involve the university community in this change, the UOC will provide its research staff with forums of debate to reflect on assessment and raise awareness on the practices promoted by DORA in research. To this end, the group promoting the signing of the Declaration is carrying out a set of presentations to all the University’s faculties and research centres and there will be a call for participation addressed to the whole academic community.