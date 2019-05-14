Freezing eggs: clinics' pursuit of profit may lead them to mislead or create false expectations

Biased information

The researchers complained that information given to attract customers “is not based on scientific sources and, instead of giving the information that prospective customers need, it is written with the intention to persuade women to buy the services offered”.

One clear example is the information given on the process’s success rate. All of the websites visited showed a high success rate, which is presented as objective evidence. However, no explanation is given as to how this is calculated, nor is any information given about the complex process involved in freezing women’s eggs. “The messages we see on the websites are defined with the objective of convincing women without offering any scientific data”, the researcher summarized. Indeed, Mohammadi alerted, the information given by the clinics is not sufficient to make the correct decision on such a sensitive subject and, furthermore, “this type of message can mislead women in the decision-making process”.

Mohammadi offered a final reflection: “Offering a process like this as a preferential option puts all the responsibility on individuals, and especially on women. Motherhood is not just an individual responsibility, it is a collective responsibility, and the social challenges it entails should be answered with social solutions and by making changes to the job market, public services and the very conception of the family institution”.