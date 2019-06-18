"The Eportfolio ecosystem allows students to have a profile on which they can gather and present academic results, proof of what they have learned (publication of results and samples of completed activities), their preferences, and their activities and social interests within the domain of digital competence, among other aspects", explained the founders of the company MyDocumenta, Cristina Casanova and Andrea Contino. The online environment allows teachers to choose between different learning scenarios, which offer activities and practical experience related to different school courses that can be carried out inside or outside of the classroom. "Teachers can decide how much time they want to invest in each scenario, meaning they can adapt the proposal according to the educational needs of their classes, and never the other way around", they added.

Students that pass the programmed activities obtain a certification of digital competence from the CRISS consortium. The document recognizes that students have the necessary skills to make the transition to university or join the workforce.

Successful participation in Spain

In Spain, 34,975 students and 1,329 primary and secondary teachers are taking part in the CRISS experience. The initial pilot tests last anywhere from six to eight months, ending together with the school year in June. A total of 264 schools have joined in: 183 from Andalusia, 34 from Catalonia, 24 from Navarra, six from the Basque Country, five from Extremadura, two from Valencia, two from the Balearic Islands, two from Murcia, two from Galicia, two from Asturias, one from Castile and Leon and one from Madrid.

Advanced methodology and technology

The platform, which is accessed via the internet, keeps information updated at all times thanks to a permanent connection to the cloud. Its structure allows the collection and presentation of samples as proof of learning, permanent dialogue between teachers and students, as well as monitoring, assessment and certification. The environment also contains flexible learning scenarios, with activities aimed at increasing student motivation and improving the results of their studies. Overall, the infrastructure allows for education that is adapted to the needs of students and schools.

With the pilot tests, and in typical learning conditions, it is possible to see how the system responds and to identify strategies to scale this technology to any school and for the development, assessment and certification of any other cross-curricular competence. The aim is for the platform to adapt to the size of any school and be compatible with its technological infrastructure.

"In order to optimize the educational experience, teachers and schools participating in the CRISS project have received prior online training on the theoretical framework of digital competence and the use of the CRISS platform, through a MOOC", said SANDETEL’s Consulting and Corporate Development Director, Fernando Cornello. Since 2018, the MOOC has been carried out three times: October-November, December-January and February-March. "The course has been offered through a training platform for teachers of Andalusia’s Ministry of Education", he added. If a doubt arises during the pilot test, teachers can rely on a support service via chat and email throughout the process.

The consortium

Apart from the five Spanish institutions, the European organizations that are part of the consortium are EXUS Software LTD (United Kingdom) at the project’s helm; EDUCATION4SIGHT GmbH (Germany); Diginext SARL (France); the University of Zagreb’s Faculty of Organization and Informatics (Croatia); the Hälsingland Education Association (Sweden); the Regional Directorate of Primary and Secondary Education of Crete (Greece); the Croatian Academic and Research Network, CARNET (Croatia); the Hallgarten-Franchetti Center for Studies Villa Montesca (Italy); Arad County School Inspectorate; and UCL Knowledge Lab, University College London (United Kingdom).

After completing the pilot tests and analysing the data confidentially, the results of the project will be published by the end of 2019.

* This project has received funding from the European Union’s Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme under grant agreement No 732489.